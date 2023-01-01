- Home
- /
- Rancho Mirage
- /
- Babe's Bar-B-Que & Brewery - 71800 CA-111 Ste A 176
Babe's Bar-B-Que & Brewery 71800 CA-111 Ste A 176
No reviews yet
71800 CA-111 Ste A 176
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Small and Shareable Plates
Cast Iron Skillet Cornbread
Served with honey butter
Parmesan Garlic Bread
Parmesan Garlic Fries
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served crispy with remoulade sauce and chives
Southern Fried Okra
Fresh cut okra, fried golden, tossed with creole seasoning. Served with a side of remoulade sauce
Pulled Pork Cornbread Hushpuppies
Served with Carolina BBQ sauce
Southern Fried Shrimp and Fries
Generous serving of batter-fried golden shrimp served on a bed of French fries, with a side of remoulade sauce
Southern Fried Catfish and Fries
Generous serving of batter-fried golden catfish served on a bed of French fries, with a side of remoulade sauce
Loaded Nachos
Tray of chips covered in Cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado mash, chile crema, and drunken black beans. Choice of: brisket, chicken, or pork
Craft Beer-battered Onion Rings
Thick-cut, fresh onion rings battered and fried 'til golden in a blackfin lager batter. Served with a side of BBQ sauce
Roasted Corn on the Cob
Four half cobs topped with red bell pepper aioli, queso fresco, sliced green onions, Aleppo pepper, and lime
Colossal Baked Yam
Topped with honey butter and candied pecans
N'awlins Creole Shrimp
Six, large, fresh shrimp in a creole red sauce, served with garlic buttered baguette pieces
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Homestyle mac and cheese with a savory twist! Made with smoked gouda, white Cheddar cheese, and lobster meat
Brisket Mac and Cheese
Homestyle mac and cheese with a savory twist! Made with smoked gouda, white Cheddar cheese, and smoked brisket
Poutine with Andouille Sausage Gravy
Golden fries topped with poutine gravy, white Cheddar, and smoked meat. Choice of meat: brisket or pulled pork
Chicken Wings
Naked (plain), Sweet and zesty, BBQ, buffalo, or lemon pepper
Louisiana Hot Links
Served with spicy BBQ sauce and caramelized onions
Jambalaya
Spicy chicken, andouille sausage, and shrimp Jambalaya with rice
Pork Rib Sampler
Two baby backs and two St. Louis ribs and BBQ sauce
Short Rib Sampler
Smoked, Angus boneless short ribs served on a bed of babe's summer slaw
Salads
Babe's Classic BBQ Salads
Choice of: brisket, tri-tip, pulled chicken, or pork. Chopped hearts of romaine, avocado, sweet corn, black beans, sliced red onions, grape tomatoes, red bell pepper, fried onion straws, and a cornbread muffin
The Wedge
Iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, cherry tomatoes, Maytag bleu cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, and candied pecans
Fresh Roasted Beet Salad
Arugula, red and golden beets, green apple straws, goat cheese, pine nuts, pomegranate dressing, balsamic glaze, and honey
Caesar Salad
Angus Flat Iron Steak Salad
Field greens, grilled steak, avocado, sliced red onions, hard-boiled egg, grape tomatoes, red bell pepper, blue cheese crumbles, and cucumbers
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Large grilled creole shrimp served on mixed greens with avocado, red onion, cherry tomatoes, red bell pepper, cucumber, and a lemon thyme vinaigrette
Classic Cobb Salad
Finely chopped smoked chicken, bacon, Roma tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, hass avocado, and blue cheese crumbles
Dinner Salad
Side Salad
Extra Side Salad
Side Cesar Salad
Xtra Side Caesar
Signature Homemade Tamales
Chicken Tamales
Handmade daily served with rice, turkey chili, tomatillo sauce, shredded cheese, and diced tomatoes, garnished with micro cilantro
Brisket Tamales
Handmade daily served with rice, turkey chili, tomatillo sauce, shredded cheese, and diced tomatoes, garnished with micro cilantro
Goat Cheese Tamales
Handmade daily served with rice, turkey chili, tomatillo sauce, shredded cheese, and diced tomatoes, garnished with micro cilantro
Smokehouse Sandwiches
Smoked Short Rib Sandwich
Topped with southern fried onions, mozzarella cheese, and Babe's spicy BBQ sauce
Texas Tornado
Hot link sausage, sliced brisket, grilled onions, dill pickles, Babe's spicy BBQ sauce
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy breaded chicken, topped with avocado slaw, arbol chili oil, and avocado ranch
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy breaded chicken, topped with avocado slaw, arbol chili oil, and avocado ranch
Tri-Tip Torpedo
Topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, dill pickles, and remoulade sauce
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Smoked turkey breast with avocado spread, arugula, tomatoes, sweet onion, cranberry mayo, and pepper jack cheese, served on French baguette
Smoked Prime Rib Sandwich
Thin-sliced smoked prime rib, topped with arugula, provolone, caramelized onions, and creamy horseradish served on French baguette
BBQ Sandwiches
Brewhouse Burgers
Brewhouse Burger
1/2-Pound ground beef served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, bacon, and a choice of cheese: Cheddar, provolone, or pepper jack
Beef and Brisket Burger
1/2-Pound fresh ground beef topped with smoked brisket, bacon, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, and dill pickles on Kaiser roll
Dinner Entrées From the "Lucky Smoker"
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
Half Rack St. Louis Ribs
Full Rack St. Louis Ribs
Half BBQ Chicken
Half and Half
Half-rack Baby back ribs and half-rack of St. Louis ribs
Ribs and Meat
Half-rack baby back ribs or half-rack of St. Louis ribs, and a choice of brisket, tri-tip, or short rib
Brisket, Tri-Tip, and Short Rib
All three of our smoked meats
Chef's Speciality Entrées
Brisket Dinner
Twenty-hour Slowly-cooked brisket
Tri-Tip Omar
Slowly-smoked tri-tip topped with Chef Omar's signature mushroom peppercorn sauce
Short Ribs
Smoked Angus short ribs with warm BBQ sauce
Chicken Fried Steak
Deep-fried, tenderized steak served with homemade buttermilk biscuit, topped with country gravy
Tomahawk Pork Chop
Super-juicy 14oz prime pork chop marinated overnight in a brine of honey and peppercorns. Served with babe's fresh apple compote
Wagyu Tri-tip
Served with Port wine demi glacé
Fresh Fish
Craft Ale Fish and Chips
Fresh, Icelandic cod served with coleslaw and tartar sauce
Teriyaki and Ginger Glazed Atlantic Salmon
Served with coconut milk jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, and a choice of one side
Fried Seafood Platter
Battered and fried shrimp, calamari, and catfish served with French fries, onion straws, and coleslaw
Little Piglets - Kids Menu
Desserts
Take Out Menu
BBQ Party Packages
Express Size Packages
From the Lucky Smoker
A La Carte Sides
Coleslaw Pint A La Carte
ALC Coleslaw Quart
ALC Beans Pint
ALC Beans Quart
ALC Mac & Cheese Pint
ALC Mac & Cheese Quart
ALC Cornbread Muffin Half-Dozen
ALC Cornbread Muffin Dozen
ALC Corn on the Cob Half-Dozen
ALC Corn on the Cob Dozen
ALC Sandwich Rolls
ALC Greens Salad
14oz Bottle BBQ Sauce
Quart Mashed Potatoes
Pint Summer Slaw
1\2 Doz. Sandwich Rolls
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
71800 CA-111 Ste A 176, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270