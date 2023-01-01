Main picView gallery

Babe's Bar-B-Que & Brewery 71800 CA-111 Ste A 176

71800 CA-111 Ste A 176

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Food Menu

Small and Shareable Plates

Cast Iron Skillet Cornbread

$11.00

Served with honey butter

Parmesan Garlic Bread

$8.00

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$9.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Served crispy with remoulade sauce and chives

Southern Fried Okra

$12.00

Fresh cut okra, fried golden, tossed with creole seasoning. Served with a side of remoulade sauce

Pulled Pork Cornbread Hushpuppies

$12.00

Served with Carolina BBQ sauce

Southern Fried Shrimp and Fries

$17.00

Generous serving of batter-fried golden shrimp served on a bed of French fries, with a side of remoulade sauce

Southern Fried Catfish and Fries

$17.00

Generous serving of batter-fried golden catfish served on a bed of French fries, with a side of remoulade sauce

Loaded Nachos

$15.00

Tray of chips covered in Cheddar, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado mash, chile crema, and drunken black beans. Choice of: brisket, chicken, or pork

Craft Beer-battered Onion Rings

$12.00

Thick-cut, fresh onion rings battered and fried 'til golden in a blackfin lager batter. Served with a side of BBQ sauce

Roasted Corn on the Cob

$10.00

Four half cobs topped with red bell pepper aioli, queso fresco, sliced green onions, Aleppo pepper, and lime

Colossal Baked Yam

$10.00

Topped with honey butter and candied pecans

N'awlins Creole Shrimp

$20.00

Six, large, fresh shrimp in a creole red sauce, served with garlic buttered baguette pieces

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Homestyle mac and cheese with a savory twist! Made with smoked gouda, white Cheddar cheese, and lobster meat

Brisket Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Homestyle mac and cheese with a savory twist! Made with smoked gouda, white Cheddar cheese, and smoked brisket

Poutine with Andouille Sausage Gravy

$12.00

Golden fries topped with poutine gravy, white Cheddar, and smoked meat. Choice of meat: brisket or pulled pork

Chicken Wings

$18.00

Naked (plain), Sweet and zesty, BBQ, buffalo, or lemon pepper

Louisiana Hot Links

$14.00

Served with spicy BBQ sauce and caramelized onions

Jambalaya

$14.00

Spicy chicken, andouille sausage, and shrimp Jambalaya with rice

Pork Rib Sampler

$16.00

Two baby backs and two St. Louis ribs and BBQ sauce

Short Rib Sampler

$20.00

Smoked, Angus boneless short ribs served on a bed of babe's summer slaw

Soup and Chili

Tortilla Soup

$9.00

Turkey Chili

$9.00

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$9.00Out of stock

Salads

Babe's Classic BBQ Salads

$18.00

Choice of: brisket, tri-tip, pulled chicken, or pork. Chopped hearts of romaine, avocado, sweet corn, black beans, sliced red onions, grape tomatoes, red bell pepper, fried onion straws, and a cornbread muffin

The Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, cherry tomatoes, Maytag bleu cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, and candied pecans

Fresh Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Arugula, red and golden beets, green apple straws, goat cheese, pine nuts, pomegranate dressing, balsamic glaze, and honey

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Angus Flat Iron Steak Salad

$26.00

Field greens, grilled steak, avocado, sliced red onions, hard-boiled egg, grape tomatoes, red bell pepper, blue cheese crumbles, and cucumbers

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$21.00

Large grilled creole shrimp served on mixed greens with avocado, red onion, cherry tomatoes, red bell pepper, cucumber, and a lemon thyme vinaigrette

Classic Cobb Salad

$18.00

Finely chopped smoked chicken, bacon, Roma tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, hass avocado, and blue cheese crumbles

Dinner Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Extra Side Salad

Side Cesar Salad

$5.00

Xtra Side Caesar

Signature Homemade Tamales

Chicken Tamales

$14.00

Handmade daily served with rice, turkey chili, tomatillo sauce, shredded cheese, and diced tomatoes, garnished with micro cilantro

Brisket Tamales

$14.00

Handmade daily served with rice, turkey chili, tomatillo sauce, shredded cheese, and diced tomatoes, garnished with micro cilantro

Goat Cheese Tamales

$14.00

Handmade daily served with rice, turkey chili, tomatillo sauce, shredded cheese, and diced tomatoes, garnished with micro cilantro

Smokehouse Sandwiches

Smoked Short Rib Sandwich

$19.00

Topped with southern fried onions, mozzarella cheese, and Babe's spicy BBQ sauce

Texas Tornado

$19.00

Hot link sausage, sliced brisket, grilled onions, dill pickles, Babe's spicy BBQ sauce

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Crispy breaded chicken, topped with avocado slaw, arbol chili oil, and avocado ranch

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Crispy breaded chicken, topped with avocado slaw, arbol chili oil, and avocado ranch

Tri-Tip Torpedo

$19.00

Topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, dill pickles, and remoulade sauce

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$18.00

Smoked turkey breast with avocado spread, arugula, tomatoes, sweet onion, cranberry mayo, and pepper jack cheese, served on French baguette

Smoked Prime Rib Sandwich

$20.00

Thin-sliced smoked prime rib, topped with arugula, provolone, caramelized onions, and creamy horseradish served on French baguette

BBQ Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich Pulled Pork

$19.00

Smoked, pulled meat served on fresh buns

BBQ Sandwich Brisket

$19.00

Smoked, pulled meat served on fresh buns

BBQ Sandwich Tri-tip

$19.00

Smoked, pulled meat served on fresh buns

BBQ Sandwich Pulled Chicken

$19.00

Smoked, pulled meat served on fresh buns

Brewhouse Burgers

Brewhouse Burger

$16.00

1/2-Pound ground beef served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, bacon, and a choice of cheese: Cheddar, provolone, or pepper jack

Beef and Brisket Burger

$18.00

1/2-Pound fresh ground beef topped with smoked brisket, bacon, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, and dill pickles on Kaiser roll

Dinner Entrées From the "Lucky Smoker"

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$26.00

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$38.00

Half Rack St. Louis Ribs

$26.00

Full Rack St. Louis Ribs

$38.00

Half BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Half and Half

$38.00

Half-rack Baby back ribs and half-rack of St. Louis ribs

Ribs and Meat

$36.00

Half-rack baby back ribs or half-rack of St. Louis ribs, and a choice of brisket, tri-tip, or short rib

Brisket, Tri-Tip, and Short Rib

$36.00

All three of our smoked meats

Chef's Speciality Entrées

Brisket Dinner

$32.00

Twenty-hour Slowly-cooked brisket

Tri-Tip Omar

$32.00

Slowly-smoked tri-tip topped with Chef Omar's signature mushroom peppercorn sauce

Short Ribs

$32.00

Smoked Angus short ribs with warm BBQ sauce

Chicken Fried Steak

$28.00

Deep-fried, tenderized steak served with homemade buttermilk biscuit, topped with country gravy

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$34.00

Super-juicy 14oz prime pork chop marinated overnight in a brine of honey and peppercorns. Served with babe's fresh apple compote

Wagyu Tri-tip

$42.00

Served with Port wine demi glacé

Fresh Fish

Craft Ale Fish and Chips

$22.00

Fresh, Icelandic cod served with coleslaw and tartar sauce

Teriyaki and Ginger Glazed Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

Served with coconut milk jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, and a choice of one side

Fried Seafood Platter

$34.00

Battered and fried shrimp, calamari, and catfish served with French fries, onion straws, and coleslaw

Premium Steaks

8 Oz Filet

$36.00

16 Oz Bone in Ribeye

$42.00

18 Oz Porterhouse

$45.00

Little Piglets - Kids Menu

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger and Fries

$10.00

Kids Rib and Fries Basket

$10.00

Kids Chicken Strips and Fries Basket

$10.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$11.00

Rhubarb Pie

$11.00

Blackberry Pie

$11.00

Cherry Pie

$11.00

Peach Pie

$11.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake

$8.00

Take Out Menu

BBQ Party Packages

Smoked Chicken Party Package

$220.00

BBQ Baby Back Ribs Party Package

$280.00

BBQ St Louis Ribs Party Package

$280.00

BBQ Chicken & Baby Back Ribs Party Package

$280.00

Express Size Packages

Family Package

$80.00

Celebration Package

$160.00

Smoked Meat Package

$120.00

From the Lucky Smoker

ALC Full Rack Baby

$29.00

ALC Full Rack St Louis

$27.00

ALC Tri-Tip 1lb

$18.00

ALC Short Rib 1lb

$20.00

ALC Brisket 1lb

$22.00

ALC Whole Chicken

$20.00

ALC 1/2 Chicken

$11.00

ALC Chicken Wings 1lb

$16.00

ALC Hot Links 1lb

$14.00

ALC Pulled Chicken 1lb

$15.00

ALC Pulled Pork 1lb

$18.00

1\2 Baby Back Rack

$14.50

A La Carte Sides

Coleslaw Pint A La Carte

$6.00

ALC Coleslaw Quart

$9.00

ALC Beans Pint

$7.00

ALC Beans Quart

$10.00

ALC Mac & Cheese Pint

$8.00

ALC Mac & Cheese Quart

$11.00

ALC Cornbread Muffin Half-Dozen

$7.00

ALC Cornbread Muffin Dozen

$12.00

ALC Corn on the Cob Half-Dozen

$6.00

ALC Corn on the Cob Dozen

$12.00

ALC Sandwich Rolls

$12.00

ALC Greens Salad

$14.00

14oz Bottle BBQ Sauce

$9.00

Quart Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Pint Summer Slaw

$6.00

1\2 Doz. Sandwich Rolls

$6.00

Retail

Gold Pint Glass

$15.00

20oz Blackfin Mug

$15.00

Taster Glass

$6.00

25oz Babe’s Mug

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
71800 CA-111 Ste A 176, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

