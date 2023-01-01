Main picView gallery

Babe's Chicken and Pizza 225 Bayview Rd Ste 500

225 Bayview Rd Ste 500

Mukwonago, WI 53149

Food

Appetizer

Bang-Bang Popcorn Shrimp

$12.95

Bone In Wings or Drummies 12

$18.95

Bone In Wings or Drummies 6

$11.95

Boneless Wings 12

$16.95

Boneless Wings 6

$10.95

Cheese Curds

$9.55

Fried Pickles

$9.55

Haystack Onion Strings

$8.95

Loaded Fries

$12.95

Mozz Sticks

$9.55

Pretzel Bites

$9.55

Salads

Bang-Bang Shrimp Salad

$18.95

CampFire Chicken Salad

$14.50

Chicken & Bacon Cobb Salad

$14.50

Chili Lime Salmon Salad

$18.95

Roma's Crusted Chicken Salad

$14.50

Sandwiches

Bacon Avacado Grilled Chicken

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Spicy Crispy Chicken SANDWICH

$11.95

Western Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Melt

Babe's BLT Supreme Melt

$11.95

Crispy Chicken Club

$12.95

Pizza Man Melt

$13.95

3 Cheese Melt

$10.95

Bomber Melt

$13.95

Wrap

Salmon Dill Wrap

$16.95

Cheese Burger Wrap

$11.95

Veggie Wrap

$11.95

California Wrap

$13.95

Diablo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Buffalo Wrap

$11.95

Shrimp PO Boy Wrap

$15.95

Pasta

Spicy Shrimp & Sausage Pasta

$18.95

Chicken Alfredo

$15.95

N. Y. Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$16.95

Baked Mac & Cheese W/ BBQ Chicken

$15.95

Buffalo Baked Mac & Cheese

$15.95

Pizza

Classic 2 Cheese Pizza 12"

$11.99

Classic 2 Cheese Pizza 16"

$13.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza 12"

$16.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"

$21.99

Buffalo Pizza 12"

$16.99

Buffalo Pizza 16"

$21.99

California Pizza 12"

$18.99

California Pizza16"

$23.99

Chipotle Pizza 12"

$17.99

Chipotle Pizza 16"

$21.99

Diablo Pizza 12"

$17.99

Diablo Pizza 16"

$21.99

Uncle Joe's Pizza 12"

$16.99

Uncle Joe's Pizza 16"

$19.99

Work's Pizza 12"

$17.99

Work's Pizza 16"

$22.99

Hawaiian Pizza 12"

$16.99

Hawaiian Pizza 16"

$21.99

Meat Monster Pizza 12"

$18.99

Meat Monster Pizza 16"

$24.99

Vegetarian Pizza 12"

$16.99

Vegetarian Pizza 16"

$19.99

Taco Pizza 12"

$17.99

Taco Pizza 16"

$20.99

BLT Pizza 12"

$17.99

BLT Pizza 16"

$19.99

SONNY'S CHICKEN PIZZA 12"

$17.99

SONNY'S CHICKEN PIZZA 16"

$21.99

Main Entree

Babe's Bowl

$13.95

Babe's Fried Bowl

$11.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.95

Chicken Tenders

$15.95

Country Fried Steak

$14.95

BABES Fried Chicken DINNER

$15.95

Jack Daniel's BBQ Chicken

$16.95

Koren Crispy Chicken

$15.95

Roasted Chicken

$15.95

Smoked Babe's BBQ Ribs 1/2

$17.95

Smoked Babe's BBQ Ribs Full

$24.95

Spicy Fried Chicken DINNER

$15.95

Combo Entree

Babe's Crispy Chicken Combo Box 2 piece

$11.95

Babe's Crispy Chicken Combo Box 4 piece

$13.95

Babe's Crispy Chicken Combo Box 6 piece

$17.95

BABE'S COMBO PICK 2

$24.95

Fish/Seafood

Fried Walleye

$19.95

Baked Walleye

$19.95

Beer Battered Tiger Shrimp

$19.95

Blacken Tiger Shrimp

$19.95

Fire Grilled Salmon

$19.95

Sides

Soup

$3.95

Of the Day

Side Salad

$3.95

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, croutons

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Veggie

$3.95

Of the Day

Country Red Potatoes

$3.95

Garlic Buttered Mash Potatoes

$3.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

POTATO PANCAKES

$3.95Out of stock

Dessert & Milk Shakes

Ice Cream

$4.50

Brownie

$4.50

Cheese Cake

$4.50

Milk Shakes

$4.50

Kids Menu

KIDS Fried Chicken Leg

$8.95

KIDS Honey BBQ Chicken Leg

$8.95

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$8.95

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$8.95

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$8.95

KIDS Chicken Nuggets

$8.95

Kiddie Wings

$8.95

KIDS Butter Noodles

$4.95

Beverages

Beverage

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mello Yellow

$3.50

Coffee

$2.75

Milk

$3.50

Choclate Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coke Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Babe's Specials

Apps

Garlic Bread

$5.25

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.25

Gluten Free

Crispy Chicken

$18.95

Crispy Tenders

$18.95

10" 3-Bros Cheese Pizza

$19.95

Buckets of Chicken

12 Piece Bucket

$35.95

24 Piece Bucket

$69.95

Babe's Beef

Italian Beef Sandwich

$13.95

Prime Rib Panini

$15.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.95

Desserts

Gluten Free Oreo Milkshake

$5.50

Besa's Tres Leches Cake

$5.50

FRIDAY LUNCH SPEICAL

FISH SANDWICH

$13.95Out of stock

FRIDAY DINNER SPEICAL

FISH FRIDAY

$15.95Out of stock
Main pic

