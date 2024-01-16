Takeaway Tea Party

Menu is Priced *PER PERSON* and includes: 2 x Cucumber with Chive Cream Cheese Triangles, 2 x Chicken Curry Salad Triangles, 2 x Turkey Triangles, 2 x Cheddar with Jam Triangles, 1 x Tart, 1 x Petit Four, 1 x Scottish Shortbread Tea Cookie, 1 x French Macaron, 2 x Mini English Scones, House Made Lemon Curd, Devonshire Cream, & Strawberry Preserves, 2 x assorted tea bags. *Tea for two is pictured ($70)*