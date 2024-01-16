Babe's Tea Room - Golden 1027 Washington Ave
1027 Washington Ave
Golden, CO 80401
DRINKS
Special-TEA Drinks
- Dirty Chai - dbl Espresso
Espresso, Steamed Milk, and Spiced Black Tea$8.00
- Gingerade
Organic Ginger Root Infusion + Freshly Pressed Lemon Juice + Honey$6.00
- Lavender London Fog
Earl Grey Tea + Milk of Choice + Lavender & Vanilla Infused Simple Syrup$6.00
- Matcha Hibiscus Lemonade
Iced Matcha + Egyptian Hibiscus + Fresh Pressed Lemon Juice + Frida Co Local Honey$7.00
- Matcha Latte
Matcha + Milk of Choice + Honey$6.00
Coffee & Espresso
Iced Tea + Lemonade
Iced Tea
Hot Tea 12oz- To Go
- Assam$4.00
- Ceylon$4.00
- Darjeeling$4.00
- English Breakfast$4.00
- Irish Breakfast$4.00
- Keemun China$4.00
- Lapsang Souchong$4.00
- Nilgiri$4.00
- PG Tips$4.00
- Royal Yunnan$4.00
- Russian Caravan$4.00
- Scottish Breakfast$4.00
- Almond$4.00
- Black & Blue$4.00
- Blackcurrant$4.00
- Butterscotch$4.00
- Cherry Almond$4.00
- China Rose Petal$4.00
- Chocolate$4.00
- Chocolate Chai$4.00
- Earl Grey de la Creme$4.00
- Empress Grey$4.00
- Lavender Earl Grey$4.00
- Lemon Drop$4.00
- Licorice$4.00
- London Calling / Earl Grey$4.00
- Mahal Masala Chai$4.00
- Mango Ceylon$4.00
- Maple Peach$4.00
- Passion Fruit$4.00
- Slim Mint$4.00
- Southern Roots / Ginger Peach$4.00
- Spiced Orange$4.00
- Vanilla$4.00
- Dragonwell$4.00
- Genmaicha$4.00
- Imperial Gunpowder$4.00
- Kukicha$4.00
- Sencha$4.00
- Cherry Sencha$4.00
- Citrus Mistress$4.00
- Find Me in Fiji$4.00
- Genmaicha$4.00
- Island Zen$4.00
- Jasmine pouchong$4.00
- Lavender Fields$4.00
- Lemon Ginger Snap$4.00
- Moroccan Mint$4.00
- Tangerine Sencha$4.00
- Green Vanilla$4.00
- Big Red Robe$4.00
- Formosa Oolong$4.00
- Milk Oolong$4.00
- Sweet Watermelon$4.00
- Ti Kwan Yin$4.00
- Cocoa Power Pu-Erh$4.00
- French Vanilla$4.00
- Organic Pu-erh$4.00
- Ballerina / White Lavender$4.00
- Ginger Veil$4.00
- Princess Peach / White Peach$4.00
- Tranquility Rose / White Rose$4.00
- African Rooibos$4.00
- Anytime Chai Rooibos$4.00
- Blue Sunshine$4.00
- Blueberry Rendezvous$4.00
- Chamomile$4.00
- Cinnamon Rooibos$4.00
- Cocoa Cabana$4.00
- Coconut Custard Rooibos$4.00
- Cranberry$4.00
- Cranberry Echinacea$4.00
- Cupid's Bow$4.00
- Ginger$4.00
- Hawaiian Colada$4.00
- Hibiscus$4.00
- Hot Cider Honeybush$4.00
- Lavender Chamomile$4.00
- Lemon Chiffon Rooibos$4.00
- Of My Dreams$4.00
- Peppermint$4.00
- Raspberry$4.00
- Spiced A-Peel / Powerhouse$4.00
- Strawberry$4.00
- Turmeric Comfort$4.00
- Washington Peppermint$4.00
FOOD
Afternoon Tea
- Takeaway Tea Party
Menu is Priced *PER PERSON* and includes: 2 x Cucumber with Chive Cream Cheese Triangles, 2 x Chicken Curry Salad Triangles, 2 x Turkey Triangles, 2 x Cheddar with Jam Triangles, 1 x Tart, 1 x Petit Four, 1 x Scottish Shortbread Tea Cookie, 1 x French Macaron, 2 x Mini English Scones, House Made Lemon Curd, Devonshire Cream, & Strawberry Preserves, 2 x assorted tea bags. *Tea for two is pictured ($70)*$35.00
- Children's Takeaway Tea Party
Menu is Priced Per Person and includes: 2 x Cucumber Tea Sandwiches, 2 x Sun Butter & Jelly Tea Sandwiches, 1 x Petit Four, 1 x Tart , 1 x Scottish Shortbread Cookie, 2 x Mini English Scones, House Made Lemon Curd, Devonshire Cream, & Strawberry Preserves, 2 x tea sachets. One to-go tea party display tier is included with each order.$24.00
- To-Go Tier
3-tier Cardboard Cupcake Stand. Set up tea time in style from anywhere! Top Tier Diameter: 6". Middle Tier Diameter: 9". Base Tier Diameter: 12".$8.50