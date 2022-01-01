Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Babettes

review star

No reviews yet

2030 Ionosphere

Units G & H

Longmont, CO 80504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pre-order Thanksgiving

11/23 pick up - Sweet Potato Chiffon Pie with Meringue

11/23 pick up - Sweet Potato Chiffon Pie with Meringue

$30.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Sweet Potato Chiffon with Meringue, about 8" in diameter, good for 6 people.

11/23 pick up - Pecan Maple Tart

11/23 pick up - Pecan Maple Tart

$32.00Out of stock

A 9" Pecan Maple Tart with Brown Sugar Buttercream, feeds 8-10 people.

Bread 11/23 pick up - baguettes

$5.00Out of stock

Bread 11/23 pick up - Country Loaf

$11.25Out of stock

Bread 11/23 pick up - Campagna Loaf

$11.25Out of stock

Bread 11/23 pick up - brioche dinner rolls (pack of 12)

$15.00Out of stock

11/23 pick up - 4 croissant

$20.00Out of stock

11/23 pick up - 4 almond croissants

$23.00Out of stock

11/23 pick up - 4 croque monsieur

$24.00Out of stock

11/23 pick up - 2 croissant/2 pain au chocolat

$21.50Out of stock

11/23 pick up - 1 alm. croiss/2 morning bun/1 cheese danish./2 fruit danish

$34.75Out of stock

11/23 pick up - 2 alm. croiss/2 fruit danish/2 morning buns

$34.50Out of stock

11/23 pick up - 2 cheese danish/2 fruit danish

$24.00Out of stock
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are all about creating incredible food with an atmosphere in which we would seek out if we were searching for our go to spot. Top ingredients are used, from local produce and meats to Italian cheeses and Spanish olive oils. We look forward to seeing you all at Babettes!

Website

Location

2030 Ionosphere, Units G & H, Longmont, CO 80504

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Babettes Pizza & Bakery image
Babettes Pizza & Bakery image
Babettes Pizza & Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boulder Baked
orange star4.6 • 1,335
5290 Arapahoe Blv Boulder, CO 80303
View restaurantnext
Dry Storage Bakehouse - 3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181
orange starNo Reviews
3601 Arapahoe Ave, D181 boulder, CO 80303
View restaurantnext
Le French Cafe
orange star4.7 • 289
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Unit C1 Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Many Macarons
orange starNo Reviews
1224 automation drive Windsor, CO 80550
View restaurantnext
Windy Saddle Cafe
orange star4.2 • 985
1110 Washington Ave Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Doughnut - Denver - Colfax
orange starNo Reviews
1520 E Colfax Avenue Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Longmont

Dickens 300 Prime
orange star4.2 • 1,122
300 Main Street Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Le Peep - Longmont
orange star4.4 • 1,120
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116 Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Wing Shack - Longmont
orange star4.2 • 499
1133 Francis St Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Outworld Brewing
orange star4.8 • 261
1725 Vista View Drive Longmont, CO 80504
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Longmont
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston