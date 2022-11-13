Restaurant header imageView gallery

Babs' Pizzeria 1319 hwy 2

review star

No reviews yet

1319 US Route 2

Sandpoint, ID 83864

Popular Items

Custom Pizza XL

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$5.95

We combine our house made Pizza dough and our garlic sauce tied into a knot to create a lighter, fluffier twist on traditional bread sticks.

Bread Sticks

$4.95

Classic bread sticks made with our house made dough and topped with a light parmesan crust on top.

Wings

$7.95+

Our bone-in wings are tossed in either our Raspberry Chipotle BBQ or our NY Fire Island hot sauce and baked to perfection.

Soft Pretzel

$4.95

Salad

Antipasto Insalata

$6.95+

Salami, pepperoni, artichokes, black olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini and tomatoes on a bed of spring mix.

Greek Salad

$6.95+

Mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes and kalamata olives on a bed of spring mix, topped with feta and served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$5.95+

Classic caesar salad made from romaine lettuce and topped with parmesan cheese and croutons. You can also add your choice of chicken or bacon.

House Salad

$5.95+

A combination of tomatoes, black olives, red onions and bell peppers on a bed of fresh greens.

Pizza

Slice

$3.25

Student Special

$3.50

Custom Pizza (Cheese) M

$11.95

Down Town M

$13.95

Village M

$15.95

Little Italy M

$14.95

Hell's Kitchen M

$16.95

Meat Lover's M

$15.95

Veggie M

$15.95

Yuppie (Supreme) M

$18.95

Hawaiian M

$13.95

Greek M

$17.95

Long Island White M

$15.95

Margarita M

$13.95

Balsamic Bomb M

$17.95

Italian Stallion M

$18.95

Custom Pizza XL

$17.95

Downtown XL

$22.95

Village XL

$23.95

Little Italy XL

$22.95

Hell's Kitchen XL

$24.95

Meat Lover's XL

$23.95

Veggie XL

$23.95

Yuppie (Supreme) XL

$26.95

Hawaiian XL

$20.95

Greek XL

$25.95

Long Island White XL

$23.95

Margarita XL

$20.95

Balsamic Bomb XL

$25.95

Italian Stallion XL

$26.95

GF Custom Pizza

$10.95

GF Down Town

$13.95

GF Village

$14.95

GF Little Italy

$13.95

GF Hell's Kitchen

$15.95

GF Meat Lover's

$14.95

GF Veggie

$14.96

GF Yuppie (Supreme)

$17.95

GF Hawaiian

$13.95

GF Greek

$16.95

GF Long Island White

$14.95

GF Margarita

$12.95

GF Balsamic Bomb

$16.95

GF Italian Stallion

$17.95

Sandwichs , Strombolis and Calzones

Meat Stromboli

$9.95+Out of stock

Ham and salami with Pesto, Mozzarella and provolone rolled into our house made dough and served with a side of marinara.

Veggie Stromboli

$9.95+

Spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and artichokes rolled into our house made dough with Pesto, Mozzarella and feta cheese, served with a side of marinara.

Calzone

$9.95

Made personally for you with your choice of 4 toppings along with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Hot Sicilian Sandwich

$9.95

Salami, and canadian bacon on a artisan roll, served with tomatoes, onions, black olives and pepperoncinis. Topped Mozzerella, provolone and italian dressing.

Three Meat Pepper Grinder

$9.95

Salami, pepperoni and canadian bacon on a artisan roll, served with bell peppers, jalapenos, roasted red peppers and pepperoncinis. Topped Mozzerella, provolone and italian dressing.

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$9.95

Home made meatballs smothered in Marinara and parmesan cheese on a sub sandwich roll.

Italian Sausage and Pepper Sub

$9.95

Italian Sausage covered in marinara, mozzarella, bell peppers and onions on a sub sandwich roll.

Pasta

Spaghetti & Marinara

$9.95

Ravioli

$11.95

Desserts

Chocolate Cake (GF)

Chocolate Cake (GF)

$5.95

Our gluten free chocolate cake comes ready to enjoy with rich chocolaty flavors and sweet cream icing.

N.Y. Cheese Cake

N.Y. Cheese Cake

$4.95

Classic New York style cheese cake, optionally topped with sweet fruit topping.

Cannoli

$4.95

$4.95

Flourless Chocolate Torte (GF)

$5.95Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$3.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk Cake

$4.95

Sides of sauces

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic Vinegrette

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Basil Pesto

$1.00

White Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Sweet Icing

$1.00

Dough

Lump O' Dough

$5.00

soft drinks

Can

$1.50

Bottle

$2.95

Phoebe's Italian Soda

$3.50

Sports drink

$2.95

Bottled Water

$1.75
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

With thin crusts and big flavor, Babs Pizzeria has been serving customers a slice of NY right here in Northern Idaho for more than a decade. Babs also offers strombolis, sandwiches, wings, and more to bring you great food in a friendly atmosphere. Order takeout or come dine indoor or on our patio and enjoy a cold beer or a glass of wine with your pizza.

Location

1319 US Route 2, Sandpoint, ID 83864

Directions

