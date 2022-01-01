Baby Acapulco Barton Springs
348 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Baby Acapulco (Baby A's) is a locally owned and operated Mexican Restaurant chain that has been proudly serving Austin for over 30 years!
1628 Barton Spring Road, Austin, TX 78704
