Baby Acapulco Barton Springs

348 Reviews

$$

1628 Barton Spring Road

Austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Popular Items

Baby A's Soup
Enchiladas Texanas
BEAN/CHEESE NACHOS

APPETIZERS

REG. QUESO

$8.49

LG. QUESO

$9.49

Queso Compuesto

$10.79

Quesadillas

$14.49+

Sopes

$10.79

TACOS / BOWLS

Acapulco Fish Tacos

$15.49

AL PASTOR TACOS

$13.99

PUFFY TACOS

$10.49

BRISAS BOWL

$16.49

CRISPY TACO PLATE

$11.49

AMORES TACOS

$13.49

SHRIMP AMORES TACOS

$16.49Out of stock

PASTOR BOWL

$14.49

SOFT TACO PLATE

$13.49

SPECIALTIES

Jerrys Burrito

$14.49

Flautas De Pollo

$15.49

Claritas Chicken

$15.49

Stuffed Avocado

$15.49

Baby Changa

$15.49

Carne Guisada Plate

$16.49

Chile Relleno

$16.49

FAJITAS

MIXED GRILL

$44.09

BEEF FAJ. FOR 1

$21.49

CHIK FAJ. FOR 1

$21.49

COMBO FAJ. FOR 1

$21.49

VEG. FAJ. FOR 1

$18.49

BEEF FAJITA FOR 2

$38.49

CHICK FAJ. FOR 2

$37.49

COMBO FAJ. FOR 2

$38.49

VEGGIE FAJ. FOR 2

$28.49

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Texanas

$13.49

Enchiladas Verde

$14.49

Cowboy Enchiladas

$15.49

SOUPS / SALADS

Baby A's Soup

$12.45

Baby A's Soup Combo

$14.49

Taco Salad

$12.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.49

Guacamole Salad

$5.99

Dinner Salad

$3.99

COMBOS / BURGERS

Baby A's Soup Combo

$13.99

Saritas Combo

$13.99

Helens Combo

$14.49

Baby A's Deluxe Dinner

$15.49

Baby A Cheeseburger

$13.49

Mushroom Jack Burger

$14.49

DESSERTS

Coconut Flan

$5.99

A delicious Coconut flan topped with shredded coconut, a tropical way to end any meal!

Pumpkin Flan

$7.50

Cake Pop

$3.75

Tres Leches

$6.49

Our new Tres Leches cake is sure to be your new favorite! Creamy, fluffy and rich with a surprise hint of coconut milk!

Churros

$5.99

Sopapillas

$6.99

Birthday Sopapillas

$6.99Out of stock

A twist on a key lime pie, Maria galletas and sweet and tangy lemon lime filling layered and topped with whipped cream.

Ice Cream - Double Scoop

$3.00

Mango Parfait

$5.99Out of stock

Entire Cake

$29.99Out of stock

Spicy Pineapple Frozen Pop

$3.75Out of stock

Cake Push Pop

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$3.50Out of stock

Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Cookie Kit (Copy)

$12.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.99Out of stock

3 Layers of Moist chocolate cake, sandwiched between fluffy rich chocolate frosting , loaded with Hershey chocolate chips, and finished with sprinkles! It will have you saying Holy Chocomole?

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Bowl

$11.49

Migas Originales

$10.49

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Baby A's Migas

$11.49

Breakfast Taco Plate

$10.49

NACHOS

BEAN/CHEESE NACHOS

$11.99

GROUND BEEF NACHOS

$12.99

BEEF FAJITA NACHOS

$14.79

CHICKEN FAJITA NACHOS

$13.99

SHRIMP NACHOS

$16.24

COMBO FAJITA NACHOS

$14.79

Kid"s Menu

Kid's Enchilada

$5.25

Kid's Crispy Taco

$5.25

Kid's Soft Flour Taco

$5.25

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.25

Kid's Corn Dog

$5.25

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.25

Kids Carne Guisada

$5.25

Kids Chicken Fajita Taco

$6.25

Kid's Beef Fajita Taco

$7.25

Kid's Drinks

Kid Coke

$0.99

Kid Diet

$0.99

Kid Dr Pepper

$0.99

Kid Sprite

$0.99

Kid Water

$0.99

Kid Apple Juice

$0.99

Kid Orange Juice

$0.99

Kid Tea

$0.99

Kid Sweet tea

$0.99

Kid Pineapple

$0.99

Kid Lemonade

$0.99

MEAT SIDES

Side Beef Fajita

$5.75

Side Burger Patty

$4.99

Side Carne Guisada

$3.99

Side Chick. Breast Plain

$5.00

Side Chicken Fajita

$4.99

Side Ground Beef

$2.25

Side Jalapeno Sausage

$3.50

Side Shredded Beef

$5.75Out of stock

Side Shredded Chicken

$3.25

Side Shrimp LARGE (5)

$9.49

Side Shrimp LG (3)

$5.75

Side Small Shrimp

$5.95

Side Bacon

$1.89

A LA CARTE

1 RELLENO ONLY

1 CHALUPA

$3.95

1 STF AVOCADO ONLY

$7.95

1 FLAUTA

$2.75

1 ENCH CHICK. FAJITA

$3.25

1 ENCH . CHICK

$2.95

1 ENCH BEEF FAJITA

$4.50

1 ENCH SHRED BEEF

$3.95Out of stock

1 Ench Shrimp

$5.25

1 ENCH SOUR CREAM

$2.95Out of stock

1 ENCH. COWBOY

$3.35

1 ENCH. TEXANA

$2.95

1 Fajita Taco

$4.50+

1 PUFFY TACO

$3.95+

1 TACO CARNE GUISADA

$2.95

1 TACO CRISPY

$2.25+

1 TACO FISH

$3.95

1 TACO SHRIMP

$4.29

1 TACO SOFT

$2.25+

3 PASTOR TACO ONLY

$6.99

ONE Breakfast Taco

$2.25

Fajita Set up

$2.99

Soup Set up

$2.49

SIDES

Side Beans Refried

$1.99

Side Beans Black

$2.15

Side Beans Charro

$2.25

Side Rice

$1.99

Side Avocado

$2.25

Side Cheese Cheddar

$0.69

Side Carrot/Celery

$0.75

Side Cabbage

$0.49

Side Bellpepper Grilled

$0.79

Side Rice Cilantro Lime

$1.99

Side Rice Mexican

$1.99

Side Cheese Jack

$0.69

Side Cilantro

$0.69

Side Corn Strips

$0.25

Side Mex. Corn

$0.99+

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Egg

$0.79

Side Fries

$1.99

Side Guacamole

$1.75

Side Jalapeno

$0.49

Side Jalapeno Fresh

$0.49

Side Jalapeno Grilled

$0.69

Side Lettuce

$0.49

Side Mango Pico

$0.79

Side Mushroom

$0.79

Side Olives

$0.79

Side Onion Grilled

$0.69

Side Onion Red

$0.49

Side Onion White

$0.49

Side Pickles

$0.69

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.49

Side Potatoes

$1.99

Side Queso

$3.00

2oz. Queso

$1.50

Side Cherries

$0.75

Side Sauce

$0.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Spinach Leaves

$0.79

Side Tomato

$0.79

Side Tortillas

$0.49

Side Tortillas Strips 4oz

$0.50

Side Veggies

$3.50

Side Lime

$0.79

CHIPS SALSA

4 Oz. Salsa/Chips

$3.99

16 oz. Salsa

$9.99

32 oz. Salsa

$12.99

3 oz. Chips

$2.99

8 0z. Salsa/Chips

$6.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Ice Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Fanta Red

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Straw/Lemonade

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Grenadine Shot

$0.25

Side of Tajin

$0.25

Side of Chamoy

$0.25

Club Soda/Soda Water

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Drinking Water

Juice

APPLE JUICE

$2.35

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.35

ORANGE JUICE

$2.35

Other Bevs

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Rick's Rainwater

$3.00

Fever Tree

$3.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.75

Virgin Daquiri

$3.75

Virgin Mary

$3.50Out of stock

Tonic

$3.00

Catering Appetizers

Party Compuesto 8-12

$56.95

Party Compuesto 12-18

$75.95

Party Queso 8 oz.

$6.99

Party Queso Pint

$13.99

Party Queso Quart

$27.99

Party Guac 8 oz.

$6.00

Party Guac Pint

$12.00

Party Guac Quart

$24.00

Party Salsa 8 oz.

$3.96

Party Salsa Pint

$4.95

Party Salsa Quart

$9.29

Fajita Nacho Bar

$12.79

Chicken & Beef Fajita with chips, refried beans, queso, jalepenos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and salsa. "Price is per person"

Party Trays

Carnitas St. Tacos 4-6

$47.00

Carnitas St. Tacos 7-9

$57.00

Fish St. Tacos 4-6

$47.00

Fish St. Taco 7-9

$57.00

Flauta Tray 12-16

$59.00

Flautas Tray 8-10

$49.00

Pastor St. Tacos 4-6

$47.00

Pastor St. Tacos 7-9

$57.00

Catering Entree

Catering Fajitas

$14.99

Combo Fajitas

$20.99

Catering Veggie Fajitas

$17.99

Catering Enchiladas

$12.99

Catering Jerry Burrito

$14.99

Catering Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Catering Brisas Bowl

$15.99

Desserts/Add ONs

Sauteed Veggies

$3.50

Side Shrimp LARGE (5)

$9.49

Side Jalapeno Sausage

$3.50

Grilled Jal. 3

$2.00

Grilled Jalapeno 6

$3.60

Pastor

$2.49

Churros Tray 7-9

$17.00

Sopapilla Tray 6-8

$14.99

Tres Leches Cake

$32.00

Our new tres leches cake is sure to be your new favorite! Creamy, fluffy, and rich with a surprise hint of coconut milk! 8" round cake

Flan

$22.99

Baby A's new dreamy creamy flan! Made with three different milks, this flan is rich and smooth, and sure to leave you happy/satisfied. Come in 8"round

Coconut Flan

$23.99

Baby A's new dreamy creamy flan! Made with three different milks including coconut milk, this flan is rich and smooth, and sure to leave you happy/satisfied. Come in 8"round

Chocolate Cake

$35.00

3 Layers of moist chocolate cake, sandwiched between fluffy rich chocolate frosting, loaded with Hershey chocolate chips, and finished with sprinkles.

Cake Push Pops - Half Dozen

$15.00

Baby A's portable and visual delight on a party classic! Vanilla sponge cake and sweet Mexican vanilla buttercream topped with fiesta sugar crystals.

Cake Push Pops - Dozen

$24.00

Baby A's portable and visual delight on a party classic! Vanilla sponge cake and sweet Mexican vanilla buttercream topped with fiesta sugar crystals.

Bulk Items

8 oz Sauce

$5.95

16 oz Sauce

$6.95

32 oz Sauce

$11.29

8 oz. Queso

$9.99

16 oz. Queso

$16.99

32 oz. Queso

$31.99

8 oz Guacamole

$9.00

16 oz Guacamole

$15.00

32 oz Guacamole

$27.00

8 oz Pico de Gallo

$8.00

16 oz Pico de Gallo

$14.00

32 oz. Pico De Gallo

$26.00

8 oz. Refried Beans

$6.99

16 oz. Refried Beans

$8.99

32 oz. Refried Beans

$16.29

8 oz. Charro Beans

$7.29

16 oz. Charro Beans

$9.29

32 oz. Charro Beans

$17.29

8 oz Black Beans

$6.99

16 oz Black Beans

$8.99

32 oz. Black Beans

$16.29

8 oz. Mexican Rice

$6.99

32 oz. Mexican Rice

$16.29

16 oz. Mexican Rice

$8.99

8 oz. Cilantro Lime Rice

$6.99

16 oz. Cilantro Lime Rice

$8.99

32 oz. Cilantro Lime Rice

$16.29

1 LB. Beef Fajita

$37.99

1 LB. Chicken Fajita

$36.99

Merchandise

Baby A's Tote w/ Mat

$15.00

Kids T-shirt

$12.00Out of stock

Loteria

$25.00Out of stock

Face Mask

$1.00Out of stock

Name Tag

$2.00

Baby A's Earrings

$10.00

Umbrella

$25.00

3 Shot Glasses

$10.00

Beverage Flight

$48.00

3 Baby A's Shot Glasses with a hand crafted flight board

Festival Pack

$55.00

3 Baby A's Shot Glasses, a custom made flight board and a Baby A's t-shirt

SHIRTS SM/MED/LARGE

Coke Shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Fiesta T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Greetings T-shirt - Sm /M/L

$22.00

Keep Calm T-shirt - S/M/L

$20,200.00

Kids T-shirt

$12.00Out of stock

La Morada - S/M/L

$25.00

Machete T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Mascara T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Skull T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Tex-Mex T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Women's Tank

$15.00

Yellow Baby A's - S/M/L

$22.00

Abbey Road - S/M/L

$22.00

SHIRTS XL/XXL

Coke Shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Fiesta T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Greetings T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Keep Calm T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

La Morada - XL/XXL

$29.00

Machete T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Mascara T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Skull T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Tex-Mex T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Yellow Baby A's - XL/XXL

$27.00

Abbey Road - XL/XXL

$27.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Baby Acapulco (Baby A's) is a locally owned and operated Mexican Restaurant chain that has been proudly serving Austin for over 30 years!

Website

Location

1628 Barton Spring Road, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Baby Acapulco image
Main pic

