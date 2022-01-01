Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch

Baby Acapulco

1,934 Reviews

$$

13609 North Interstate 35

Austin, TX 78753

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Baby A's Soup
Enchiladas Texanas
1 Fajita Taco

APPETIZERS

REG. QUESO

$8.49

LG. QUESO

$9.49

Sopes

$10.79

Queso Compuesto

$10.79

Quesadillas

$14.49+

NACHOS

BEAN/CHEESE NACHOS

$12.49

GROUND BEEF NACHOS

$13.49

BEEF FAJITA NACHOS

$15.29

CHICKEN FAJITA NACHOS

$14.49

COMBO FAJITA NACHOS

$15.29

TACOS / BOWLS

Acapulco Fish Tacos

$15.49

AL PASTOR TACOS

$13.99

PUFFY TACOS

$12.49

CRISPY TACO PLATE

$13.49

AMORES TACOS

$13.49

SHRIMP AMORES TACOS

$16.49

BRISAS BOWL

$16.49

PASTOR BOWL

$14.49

SOFT TACO FLOUR PLATE

$13.49

SPECIALTIES

Jerrys Burrito

$14.49

Flautas De Pollo

$15.49

Claritas Chicken

$15.49

Stuffed Avocado

$15.49

Baby Changa

$15.49

Carne Guisada Plate

$16.49

Chile Relleno

$16.49

Baby A's Deluxe Dinner

$15.49

FAJITAS

MIXED GRILL

$44.09

BEEF FAJ FOR ONE

$21.49

CHIK FAJ. FOR ONE

$21.49

COMBO FAJ FOR ONE

$21.49

VEG. FAJ. FOR ONE

$15.49

BEEF FAJITA FOR TWO

$38.49

CHICK FAJ. FOR TWO

$37.49

COMBO FAJ. FOR TWO

$38.49

VEGGIE FAJ. FOR TWO

$28.49Out of stock

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Texanas

$13.49

Enchiladas Verde

$14.49

Cowboy Enchiladas

$15.49

SOUPS / SALADS

Baby A's Soup

$12.45

Baby A's Soup Combo

$14.49

Taco Salad

$12.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.49

Guacamole Salad

$5.99

Dinner Salad

$3.99

COMBOS / BURGERS

Baby A's Soup Combo

$13.99

Saritas Combo

$13.99

Helens Combo

$13.99

Baby A's Deluxe Dinner

$15.49

Baby A Cheeseburger

$11.49

Mushroom Jack Burger

$13.99

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Bowl

$11.49

Migas Originales

$10.49

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Baby A's Migas

$11.49

Breakfast Taco Plate

$10.49

Kid"s Menu

Kid's Enchilada

$5.25

Kid's Crispy Taco

$5.25

Kid's Soft Flour Taco

$5.25

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.25

Kid's Corn Dog

$5.25

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.25

Kids Carne Guisada

$5.25

Kids Chicken Fajita Taco

$6.25

Kid's Beef Fajita Taco

$7.25

Kid's Drinks

Kid Coke

$0.99

Kid Diet

$0.99

Kid Dr Pepper

$0.99

Kid Sprite

$0.99

Kid Lemonade

$0.99

Kid Orange SODA

$0.99

Kid Red Soda

$0.99

Kid Water

Kid Tea

$0.99

Kid Sweet tea

$0.99

Kid Milk

$0.99

Kid Apple Juice

$0.99

Kid Strawberry Lemonade

$1.35

A LA CARTE

1 RELLENO ONLY

1 CHALUPA

$3.95

1 ENCH CHICK. FAJITA

$3.25

1 ENCH . CHICK

$2.95

1 ENCH BEEF FAJITA

$4.50

1 ENCH SHRED BEEF

$3.95

1 Ench Shrimp

$5.25

1 ENCH SOUR CREAM

$2.95

1 ENCH. COWBOY

$3.35

1 ENCH. TEXANA

$2.95

1 Fajita Taco

$4.50+

1 FLAUTA

$2.75

1 PUFFY TACO

$3.95+

1 Spinach Bite

$2.25

1 STF AVOCADO ONLY

$7.95

1 TACO CARNE GUISADA

$2.95

1 TACO CRISPY

$2.25+

1 TACO FISH

$3.95

1 TACO SHRIMP

$4.29

1 TACO SOFT FLOUR

$2.25+

3 PASTOR TACO ONLY

$6.99

Fajita Set up

$2.99

ONE Breakfast Taco

$2.75

Soup Set up

$2.49

PUFFY TACO (SHELL ONLY)

$0.50

MEAT SIDES

Side Beef Fajita

$5.75

Side Burger Patty

$4.99

Side Carne Guisada

$3.99

Side Chick. Breast Plain

$5.00

Side Chicken Fajita

$4.99

Side Ground Beef

$2.25

Side Jalapeno Sausage

$3.50

Side Shredded Beef

$5.75Out of stock

Side Shredded Chicken

$3.25

Side Shrimp LARGE (5)

$9.49

Side Shrimp LG (3)

$5.75

Side Small Shrimp

$5.95

Side Bacon

$1.89

Al Pastor Meat Only

$5.75

SIDES

Side Beans Refried

$1.99+

Side Avocado

$2.25

Side Beans Black

$2.15

Side Beans Charro

$2.25

Side Bellpepper Grilled

$0.79

Side Cabbage

$0.49

Side Carrot/Celery

$0.75

Side Cheese Cheddar

$0.69

Side Cheese Jack

$0.69

Side Cherries

$0.75

Side Cilantro

$0.69

Side Corn Strips

$0.25

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Egg

$0.79

Side Fries

$1.99+

Side Guacamole

$1.75

Side Jalapeno

$0.49

Side Jalapeno Fresh

$0.49

Side Jalapeno Grilled

$0.69

Side Lettuce

$0.49

Side Mango Pico

$0.79

Side Mex. Corn

$0.99+

Side Mushroom

$0.79

Side Olives

$0.79

Side Onion Grilled

$0.69

Side Onion Red

$0.49

Side Onion White

$0.49

Side Pickles

$0.69

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.49

Side Potatoes

$1.99

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Queso 2 oz.

$1.50

Side Rice Cilantro Lime

$1.99

Side Rice Mexican

$1.99

Side Sauce

$0.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Spinach Leaves

$0.79

Side Tomato

$0.79

Side Tortillas

$0.49

Side Tortillas Strips 4oz

$0.50

Side Veggies

$3.50

Side Limes

$0.79

Side Pineapple

$0.99

Guac Salad

$5.99

Whip Cream

$0.25

Add Chamoy

$0.50

CHIPS SALSA

4 Oz. Salsa/Chips

$3.99

16 oz. Salsa

$9.99

32 oz. Salsa

$12.99

3 oz. Chips

$1.50

Salsa 8oz

$6.99

2oz Salsa

$0.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Ice Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Fanta Red

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.95

Can Soda

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.00

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Club Soda/Soda Water

$2.75

Grenadine Shot - 1 oz

$0.25

Side of Tajin

$0.25

Side of Chamoy

$0.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

Drinking Bottled Water

Juice/Milk

APPLE JUICE

$2.35

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.35

ORANGE JUICE

$2.35

CHOCO. MILK

$2.35Out of stock

MILK

$2.35

Other Bevs

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Rick's Rainwater

$3.00

Fever Tree

$3.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.75

Virgin Daquiri

$3.75

Virgin Mary

$3.50

TONIC WATER

$2.25

DESSERTS

Coconut Flan

$5.99

A delicious Coconut flan topped with shredded coconut, a tropical way to end any meal!

Cake Pop

$3.50

Tres Leches

$6.49

Our new Tres Leches cake is sure to be your new favorite! Creamy, fluffy and rich with a surprise hint of coconut milk!

Churros

$5.99Out of stock

SOPAPILLAS

$6.99

Birthday Sopapillas

$6.99

Ice Cream - Single Scoop

$1.50

Ice Cream - Double Scoop

$3.00

Carlota

$5.99Out of stock

A twist on a key lime pie, Maria galletas and sweet and tangy lemon lime filling layered and topped with whipped cream.

Spicy Pineapple Frozen Pop

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$3.50Out of stock

Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.50

Cookie Kit (Copy)

$12.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.99

3 Layers of Moist chocolate cake, sandwiched between fluffy rich chocolate frosting , loaded with Hershey chocolate chips, and finished with sprinkles! It will have you saying Holy Choco-mole?

Mango Parfait

$5.99Out of stock

Merchandise

Baby A's Tote w/ Mat

$20.00

Kids T-shirt

$12.00

Face Mask

$1.00

Baby A's Earrings

$7.99

SHIRTS SM/MED/LARGE

Coke Shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Fiesta T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Greetings T-shirt - Sm /M/L

$22.00

Keep Calm T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Kids T-shirt

$12.00

La Morada - S/M/L

$25.00

Machete T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Mascara T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00Out of stock

Skull T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Tex-Mex T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00Out of stock

Women's Tank

$15.00

Yellow Baby A's - S/M/L

$22.00

Abbey Road - S/M/L

$22.00

SHIRTS XL/XXL

Coke Shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Fiesta T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Greetings T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Keep Calm T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

La Morada - XL/XXL

$29.00

Machete T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Mascara T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Skull T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Tex-Mex T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Yellow Baby A's - XL/XXL

$27.00

Abbey Road - XL/XXL

$27.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Baby Acapulco (Baby A’s) is a locally owned and operated Mexican restaurant chain that has been proudly serving Austin for over 30 years!

Website

Location

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78753

Directions

Gallery
Baby Acapulco image
Baby Acapulco image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Nonna's Vegan Pizza and Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300 Austin, TX 78753
View restaurantnext
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville
orange star4.0 • 828
15821 Central Commerce Dr Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage - Austin Domain
orange starNo Reviews
3120 Palm Way #170 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Amorcito Corazon #1 - 3400 E. Howard Lane
orange starNo Reviews
3400 East Howard Lane Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
orange star4.1 • 1,217
3720 Palm Way #170 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Maudie's North Lamar between Rundberg & Braker Ln
orange star4.0 • 47
10205 N Lamar Austin, TX 78753
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston