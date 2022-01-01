Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Baby Acapulco

958 Reviews

$$

1705 S Lakeshore Drive

Austin, TX 78741

Order Again

Popular Items

Baby A's Soup
Baby A's Soup Combo
Enchiladas Texanas

APPETIZERS

REG. QUESO

$8.49

LG. QUESO

$9.49

Queso Compuesto

$10.79

Quesadillas

$14.49+

Sopes

$10.29

TACOS

Acapulco Fish Tacos

$15.49

PUFFY TACOS

$12.49

CRISPY TACO PLATE

$13.49

AMORES TACOS

$13.49

AL PASTOR TACOS

$13.99

SOFT TACO PLATE

$13.49

SHRIMP AMORES TACOS

$16.49

SPECIALTIES

Jerrys Burrito

$14.49

Flautas De Pollo

$15.49

Claritas Chicken

$15.49

Stuffed Avocado

$15.49

Baby Changa

$15.49

Carne Guisada Plate

$16.49

Chile Relleno

$16.49

FAJITAS

MIXED GRILL

$44.09

BEEF FAJ FOR ONE

$21.49

CHIK FAJ. FOR ONE

$21.49

COMBO FAJ FOR ONE

$21.49

VEG. FAJ. FOR ONE

$18.49

BEEF FAJITA FOR TWO

$38.49

CHICK FAJ. FOR TWO

$37.49

COMBO FAJ. FOR TWO

$38.49

VEGGIE FAJ. FOR TWO

$28.49

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Texanas

$13.49

Enchiladas Verde

$14.49

Cowboy Enchiladas

$15.49

SOUPS / SALADS/ BOWLS

Baby A's Soup

$12.45

Baby A's Soup Combo

$14.49

Taco Salad

$12.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.49

Guacamole Salad

$5.99

Dinner Salad

$3.99

BRISAS BOWL

$15.99

PASTOR BOWL

$13.99

COMBOS / BURGERS

Baby A's Soup Combo

$14.49

Saritas Combo

$14.49

Helens Combo

$14.49

Baby A's Deluxe Dinner

$14.99

Baby A Cheeseburger

$13.49

Mushroom Jack Burger

$13.99

DESSERTS

Coconut Flan

$5.99

A delicious Coconut flan topped with shredded coconut, a tropical way to end any meal!

Cake Pop

$3.75

Tres Leches

$6.49

Baby A's new Tres Leches, creamy, fluffy and rich! With a surprise hint of coconut milk, this makes a classic cake a ¡bueno! end to any meal

Churros

$5.99

Sopapillas

$6.99

Birthday Sopapillas

$6.99Out of stock

Ice Cream - Single Scoop

$1.50

Ice Cream - Double Scoop

$3.00

Carlota

$5.99Out of stock

A twist on a key lime pie, Maria galletas and sweet and tangy lemon lime filling layered and topped with whipped cream.

Spicy Pineapple Frozen Pop

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$3.50Out of stock

Cookies

$3.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.50

Cookie Kit (Copy)

$12.99

Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.99Out of stock

3 Layers of Moist chocolate cake, sandwiched between fluffy rich chocolate frosting , loaded with Hershey chocolate chips, and finished with sprinkles! It will have you saying Holy Choco-mole?

Mango Parfait

$5.99Out of stock

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Bowl

$11.49

Migas Originales

$10.49

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Baby A's Migas

$11.49

Breakfast Taco Plate

$10.49

NACHOS

BEAN/CHEESE NACHOS

$10.79

GROUND BEEF NACHOS

$13.49

BEEF FAJITA NACHOS

$15.29

CHICKEN FAJITA NACHOS

$14.49

SHRIMP NACHOS

$15.29

COMBO FAJITA NACHOS

$15.29

SPECIALS TO GO (FULL PRICE)

Enchiladas Texanas

$12.99

Baby A Cheeseburger

$12.99

PUFFY TACOS

$11.99

CRISPY TACO PLATE

$12.99

Helens Combo

$13.99

Saritas Combo

$13.99

Baby A's Soup Combo

$13.99

Jerrys Burrito

$13.99

Kid"s Menu

Kid's Enchilada

$5.25

Kid's Crispy Taco

$5.25

Kid's Soft Flour Taco

$5.25

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.25

Kid's Corn Dog

$5.25

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.25

Kids Carne Guisada

$5.25

Kids Chicken Fajita Taco

$6.25

Kid's Beef Fajita Taco

$7.25

Kid's Drinks

Kid Coke

$0.99

Kid Diet

$0.99

Kid Dr Pepper

$0.99

Kid Sprite

$0.99

Kid Water

$0.99

Kid Apple Juice

$0.99

Kid Orange Juice

$0.99

Kid Tea

$0.99

Kid Sweet tea

$0.99

MEAT SIDES

Side Beef Fajita

$5.75

Side Burger Patty

$4.99

Side Carne Guisada

$3.99

Side Chick. Breast Plain

$5.00

Side Chicken Fajita

$4.99

Side Ground Beef

$2.25

Side Jalapeno Sausage

$3.50

Side Shredded Chicken

$3.25

Side Shrimp LARGE (5)

$9.49

Side Shrimp LG (3)

$5.75

Side Small Shrimp

$5.95

Side Bacon

$1.89

A LA CARTE

1 RELLENO ONLY

1 CHALUPA

$3.95

1 STF AVOCADO ONLY

$7.95

1 FLAUTA

$2.75

1 ENCH CHICK. FAJITA

$3.25

1 ENCH . CHICK

$2.95

1 ENCH BEEF FAJITA

$4.50

1 ENCH SHRED BEEF

$3.95

1 Ench Shrimp

$5.25

1 ENCH SOUR CREAM

$2.95

1 ENCH. COWBOY

$3.35

1 ENCH. TEXANA

$2.95

1 Fajita Taco

$4.73+

1 PUFFY TACO

$4.15+

1 TACO CARNE GUISADA

$2.95

1 TACO CRISPY

$2.36+

1 TACO FISH

$3.95

1 TACO SHRIMP

$4.29

1 TACO SOFT

$2.36+

3 PASTOR TACO ONLY

$6.99

ONE Breakfast Taco

$2.25

Fajita Set up

$2.99

Soup Set up

$2.49

SIDES

Side Beans Refried

$1.99+

Side Avocado

$2.25

Side Beans Black

$2.15

Side Beans Charro

$2.25

Side Bellpepper Grilled

$0.79

Side Cabbage

$0.49

Side Carrot/Celery

$0.75

Side Cheese Cheddar

$0.69

Side Cheese Jack

$0.69

Side Cherries

$0.75

Side Cilantro

$0.69

Side Corn Strips

$0.25

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Egg

$0.79

Side Fries

$1.99+

Side Guacamole

$1.75

Side Jalapeno

$0.49

Side Jalapeno Fresh

$0.49

Side Jalapeno Grilled

$0.69

Side Lettuce

$0.49

Side Mango Pico

$0.79

Side Mex. Corn

$0.99+

Side Mushroom

$0.79

Side Olives

$0.79

Side Onion Grilled

$0.69

Side Onion Red

$0.49

Side Onion White

$0.49

Side Pickles

$0.69

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.49

Side Potatoes

$1.99

Side Queso

$3.00

2oz. Queso

$1.50

Side Rice Cilantro Lime

$1.99

Side Rice Mexican

$1.99

Side Sauce

$0.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Spinach Leaves

$0.79

Side Tomato

$0.79

Side Tortillas

$0.49

Side Tortillas Strips 4oz

$0.50

Side Veggies

$3.50

CHIPS SALSA

4 Oz. Salsa/Chips

$3.99

16 oz. Salsa

$9.99

32 oz. Salsa

$12.99

3 oz. Chips

$1.50

8 0z. Salsa/Chips

$6.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Ice Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Fanta Red

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Straw/Lemonade

$2.95

Can Soda

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.00

Club Soda/Soda Water

$2.75

Grenadine Shot - 1 oz

$0.25

Side of Tajin

$0.25

Side of Chamoy

$0.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

Juice

APPLE JUICE

$2.35

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.35

ORANGE JUICE

$2.35

Other Bevs

Red Bull

$3.00

Rick's Rainwater

$3.00

Fever Tree

$3.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.75

Virgin Daquiri

$3.75

Virgin Mary

$3.50

Merchandise

Baby A's Tote w/ Mat

$20.00

Kids T-shirt

$12.00

Face Mask

$1.00

Baby A's Earrings

$7.99

SHIRTS SM/MED/LARGE

Coke Shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Fiesta T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Greetings T-shirt - Sm /M/L

$22.00

Keep Calm T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Kids T-shirt

$12.00

La Morada - S/M/L

$25.00

Machete T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Mascara T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Skull T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Tex-Mex T-shirt - S/M/L

$22.00

Women's Tank

$15.00

Yellow Baby A's - S/M/L

$22.00

Abbey Road - S/M/L

$22.00

SHIRTS XL/XXL

Coke Shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Fiesta T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Greetings T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Keep Calm T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

La Morada - XL/XXL

$29.00

Machete T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Mascara T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Skull T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Tex-Mex T-shirt - XL/XXL

$27.00

Yellow Baby A's - XL/XXL

$27.00

Abbey Road - XL/XXL

$27.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Baby Acapulco (Baby A’s) is a locally owned and operated Mexican restaurant chain that has been proudly serving Austin for over 30 years! Over the last three decades, Baby A’s has put its fingerprint on signature Tex-Mex dishes and was hailed as the originator of“Fruity Ritas” and our “Purple Rita” in town and around the world. With delicious Enchiladas, Fajitas, a signature Tortilla soup, delicious Ritas that pack a punch, and a lively atmosphere, Baby A’s has solidified itself as a unique and original Austin favorite. The family friendly establishment offers 4 convenient locations around town, live music for the whole family (NEVER a cover), and an ongoing “kids eat free” 5pm-close Tuesdays (dine in only). With something for everyone, we promise to deliver a truly unbeatable and enjoyable experience to all. Here at Baby A’s, we would like to thank our new and longtime patrons for letting us serve you all these years.

Website

Location

1705 S Lakeshore Drive, Austin, TX 78741

Directions

Gallery
Baby Acapulco image
Baby Acapulco image
Main pic

Map
