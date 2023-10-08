SANDWICHES

SANDWICH CUBANO

$7.50

MIAMI SANDWICH

$7.50

PAN CON LECHON

$6.25

TUNA SANDWICH

$6.50

MEDIA NOCHE

$6.85

PAN CON BISTEC

$8.75

PAN CUBANO

PAN CON BISTEC

$9.25

PAN FRANCES

PAN CON BISTEC

$9.50

PAN INTEGRAL

BISTEC A CABALLO

$9.25

PAN CUBANO

BISTEC URUGUAYO

$9.75

PAN CUBANO

CROQUETA PREPARADA

$8.50

PAN CUBANO

PAN CON CROQUETA

$4.75

PAN CUBANO

BEBIDAS

CAFE CUBANO

$0.75

COLADA

$1.60

CORTADITO

$1.45

CAFE CON LECHE REGULAR

$1.85

CAFE CON LECHE LG

$2.25

POMO DE AGUA

$1.50

LECHE

$1.50

LECHE CHOCOLATE O FRESA

$3.00

SODA DE LATA

$1.50

BEBIDA BOTELLA

$2.25

BATIDOS

$4.80

JUGO NARANJA NATURAL

$4.80

JUGO DE MANZANA

$2.25

JUGO DE GUAYABA

$2.25

JUGO DE MANGO

$2.25

EXTRA

BACON

$2.25

PAPAS FRITAS

$2.50

BABY PAPITAS

$1.00

JAMON

$1.75

QUESO

$1.50

QUESO CREMA

$1.50

CHORIZO

$1.50

HUEVO PLAIN

$1.50

ENSALADA

$2.25

DESAYUNO

TOSTADA CUBANA

$1.50

PAN CUBANO

TOSTADA FRANCESA

$1.85

PAN FRANCES O INTEGRAL

TOSTADA INTEGRAL

$1.85

TOSTADA CON QUESO CREMA

$2.50

PAN CUBANO

TOSTADA CON QUESO SUIZO

$3.00

PAN FRANCES O INTEGRAL

TOSTADA CON JAMON Y QUESO

$4.50

PAN CUBANO

TOSTADA CON JAMON Y QUESO FRANCES

$4.85

PAN FRANCES O INTEGRAL

CROISSANT

$2.00

PLAIN

CROISSANT JAMON Y QUESO

$3.99

JAMON Y QUESO

CROISSANT HUEVO, JAMON, QUESO

$5.75

HUEVO. JAMON. QUESO

DESAYUNO SENCILLO

$7.25

PAPA FRITAS OPCION DE TOSTADA O CAFE CON LECHE

DESAYUNO COMPLETO

$8.25

PAPA FRITAS,TOSTADA Y CAFE CON LECHE

PAN CON TORTILLA

$5.50

PAN CUBANO

PAN CON TORTILLA FRANCES

$6.50

PAN FRANCES O INTEGRAL

REVUELTO DE CLARA

$5.00

REVUELTO/TORTILLA AL PLATO

$4.25

SENCILLO

PANADERIA/PASTELERIA

CHIVIRICO

$1.50

CROQUETAS DE LA CASA

$1.10

JAMON / POLLO/ BACALAO

CROQUETAS REGULARES

$0.70

JAMON / QUESO

CROQUETAS ROPA VIEJA/MADURO

$2.00

EMPANADA COLOMBIANA

$2.00

EMPANADA CUBANA CARNE

$2.60

EMPANADA CUBANA JAMON Y QUESO

$2.60

EMPANADA CUBANA POLLO

$2.60

EMPANADA GALLEGA

$3.50

EMPANADAS HORNEADAS

$3.99

ENSALADA FRIA/PERSONAL

$5.00

GALLETAS CUBANA/ BOLSA

$2.00

MENESSIER

$2.25

PALITROQUE/BOLSA

$2.00

PALMERAS

$1.50

PAN CUBANO

$1.75

PAN DE AJO

$2.50

PAN DE BOLA /BOLSA

$2.50

PAN DE BONO

$1.50

PAN DE GUAYABA Y QUESO

$5.00

PAN DE QUESO

$3.50

PAN FRANCES

$1.95

PAN FRANCES/INTEGRAL

$2.00

PAPA RELLENA

$1.75

PASTA DE BOCADITO

$4.00

PASTEL DE CARNE

$1.25

PASTELES

$1.05

PASTELON

$2.00

PIZZA PASTEL

$3.50

TEQUENO DE QUESO

$1.50

TEQUENO GUAYABA Y QUESO

$1.50

TORTICA DE MORON

$1.50

DULCERIA

PUDIN DE PAN FAMILY SIZE

$12.00
PUDIN DE PAN EN PORCION

$2.00
ECLAIR

$1.75

CAKE SLICE

$2.00

PANETELA VAINILLA RELLENA INDIVIDUAL

$2.00

FLAN FAMILY SIZE

$16.99

BRAZO GITANO

$12.50
FLAN INDIVIDUAL

$3.00
SENORITAS

$2.00
FLAN CHEESECAKE FAMILY SIZE

$19.99

GRANDE

FLAN CHEESECAKE INDIVIDUAL

$3.00
LECHE CORTADA

$2.25
TRES LECHES INDIVIDUAL

$3.00
CABEZOTE

$2.25
CAPUCHINO

$2.25
CUATRO LECHES INDIVIDUAL

$3.00

TORREJA

$2.25
TARTALETAS

$2.00
NAPOLITANO FAMILY SIZE

$14.00

GRANDE

COOKIES

$1.25

ARROZ CON LECHE

$4.00
CARACOLES

$1.75
CUPCAKE

$2.25
DIPLOMATICO

$3.00

TIRAMISU INDIVIDUAL

$3.00

CAKE POP

$2.25

TOCINILLO DEL CIELO

$17.00

NATILLA

$2.00

TATIANOF FAMILY SIZE

$12.00

GRANDE

TRES LECHE MEDIANO

$15.00

MEDIANO

PANETELA BORRACHA

$2.00
MINI ECLAIR

$1.50

MINI CABEZOTE

$1.50

OPERA SLICE INDIVIDUAL

$2.50

OPERA FAMILY SIZE

$30.00

GRANDE

NAPOLITANO SIZE INDIVIDUAL

$3.00

FLAN DE CALABAZA

$17.00

GRANDE

CUPCAKE/DECORACION FONDANT

$4.00
MINI TARTALETAS

$1.50
MINI CANOLIS

$2.00

DULCE DE LECHE

ROSCA DE AZUCAR

$1.50

CAKES

CHOCOFLAN

$25.00

chocolate o vainilla

CAKE CHOCOLATE /TRUFA Y FRESAS

$35.00

CAKE BOMBOM CHOCOLATE

$40.00

CAKE BOMBOM CHOCOLATE BLANCO

$55.00

CAKE PAGINA AZUCAR

$60.00

INCLUYE 3 BANDEJAS

CAKE CAPUCHINO

$35.00

CAKE CHOCOLATE REGULAR

$35.00

CAKE SENORITA

$45.00

CAKE TRES LECHES

$45.00

CAKE DULCE DE LECHE

$35.00

CAKE 15P

$24.00

REDONDO MERENGUE REGULAR

CAKE THANKSGIVING SMALL 15P

$24.99

DECORACION PAVO PEQUENO

CAKE SPECIAL 50P

$75.00

INCLUYE 6 BANDEJAS

CAKE SPECIAL 75P

$105.00

INCLUYE 9 BANDEJAS

CAKE SPECIAL 100P

$160.00

INCLUYE 12 BANDEJAS

CAKE SPECIAL 25P

$35.00

INCLUYE 3 BANDEJAS

CAKE SPECIAL 25P /DECORACION

$55.00

INCLUYE 3 BANDEJAS

CAKE TIRAMISU

$45.00

MINI RUM CAKE

$25.00

BOTELLA REGULAR

MINI RUM CAKE TOP SHELF

$35.00

TITOS /BLACK LABEL

PARTY

BOCADITOS PASTA

$9.00

25 PIECES

CANGREJITOS JAMON

$9.00

25 PIECES

DULCES SURTIDOS PLATTER

$25.00

25 PIECES

CROQUETAS PARTY SIZE

$8.50

25 PIECES

MINI EMPANADA PLATTER

$30.00

25 PIECES POLLO/CARNE

COCO QUESO PASTELITO PARTY

$8.50

25 PIECES

QUESO PASTELITO PARTY

$8.00

25 PIECES

CARNE PASTEL PARTY

$9.00

25 PIECES

COCO PASTEL PARTY

$8.00

25 PIECES

GUAYABA PASTEL PARTY

$8.00

25 PIECES

GUAYABA /QUESO PASTEL PARTY

$8.00

25 PIECES

SALCHICHA ENVUELTA EN PASTEL

$11.00

25 PIECES

MINI ALBONDIGAS

$16.00

25 PIECES

ELENA RUTH PAN MOLDE

$12.00

25 PIECES

ELENA RUTH PASTELITO

$15.00

25 PIECES

ENSALADA FRIA 25P

$35.00

POLLO O TUNA

LASQUEADOS

$12.50

JAMON QUESO PEPINO

MINI GORDON BLEU

$18.00

POLLO JAMON QUESO

MINI CUBANITOS

$15.00

MINI EMPANADA GALLEGA

$15.00

CHORIZO

MINI PAPA RELLENA

$14.00

25 PIECES

MINI TAMALES PLAIN

$12.50

25 PIECES

MINI TAMALES C/JAMON ACEITUNA

$15.00

25 PIECES

MINI TEQUENOS

$20.00

25 PIECES

PIZZA PASTEL PARTY

$15.00

25 PIECES

ROLLITOS JAMON/QUESO/ACEITUNA

$15.00

25 PIECES