Babybar Kentlands

375 Main Street

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Mini Foodies

Baby Berry Bowl

$5.50

Toast and Fruit

$5.00

Fruit/Veggie combo

$5.50

Scrambled eggs

$4.00

Egg Bites

$4.00

Gemma's fav: Cinnamon Raisin toast with side of cantaloupe

$5.00

Lil Foodies

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Pippa's fav: Chopped cucumbers and peppers with spritz of lemon

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Grilled cheese

$5.50

Grilled cheese with turkey

$6.00

Chocolate chip muffin

$4.00

Cranberry Orange muffin

$4.00

Blueberry muffin

$4.00

String cheese

$2.00

Big Foodies

Everything bagel

$5.00

Plain bagel

$5.00

Butter croissant

$4.00

Chocolate croissant

$4.00

Turkey and Cheese on bagel

$8.00

Turkey and cheese on croissant

$8.00

Everything Bagel with cream cheese

$5.00

Everything Bagel with butter

$5.00

Plain Bagel with cream cheese

$5.00

Plain Bagel with butter

$5.00

Drinks

Kids Smoothie

$6.00

Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Bottled water

$2.50

Adult Smoothie

$6.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday9:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

375 Main Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Directions

