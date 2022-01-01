Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baby Blues BBQ Venice

8,838 Reviews

$$

444 Lincoln Blvd

Venice, CA 90291

Order Again

Popular Items

Cornbread 2 pc
Baby Back Ribs Platter
Banana Pudding

Starters

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines!
Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$8.00Out of stock

Fried cornbread balls served with cinnamon-honey butter

Smokin' Wings

$16.00

Dry rubbed, smoked, then grilled with your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo-style, Sweet, XXX, or Sweet & Spicy

Suicide King-Pork

$10.00

Two slices of our fresh baked cornbread topped with pulled pork, cotija cheese, a dab of remoulade and BBQ sauce. Served with cole slaw.

Suicide King-Link

$10.00

Two slices of our fresh baked cornbread topped with a beef link, cotija cheese, a dab of remoulade and BBQ sauce. Served with cole slaw.

Suicide King-Shrimp

$12.00

Two slices of our fresh baked cornbread topped with grilled shrimp, cotija cheese, a dab of remoulade and BBQ sauce. Served with cole slaw.

Suicide King-Tri Tip

$12.00

Two slices of our fresh baked cornbread topped with tri-tip, cotija cheese, a dab of remoulade and BBQ sauce. Served with cole slaw.

Suicide King-Brisket

$12.00

Two slices of our fresh baked cornbread topped with brisket, cotija cheese, a dab of remoulade and BBQ sauce. Served with cole slaw.

Platters - served w/ 2 fixins and cornbread

Each platter is a meal for one, served with 2 fixins & cornbread.

Memphis-Style Rib Platter

$25.00

Half rack, square cut, long bone pork ribs, rubbed top to bottom with our blend of dry spices, slow smoked, then grilled and lightly basted with our BBQ sauce. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.

Baby Back Ribs Platter

$28.00

Half rack, prime cut pork ribs, dry rubbed, slow smoked, then grilled and brushed with our BBQ sauce. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.

Pulled Pork Platter

$18.00

Brined and seasoned pork shoulder, smoked with dark American beer, then hand pulled. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.

Sliced Brisket Platter

$24.00

Black Angus beef, pepper crusted, slow smoked for 14 hours, and hand carved to order. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.

Chopped Brisket Platter

$24.00

Dry rubbed Black Angus beef, coated with a sweet sauce and slow smoked. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.

Tri-Tip Platter

$25.00

Prime cut sirloin marinated and smoked until medium rare, then sliced and grilled to order. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.

Smoked Chicken Platter

$21.00

Natural, hormone-free half chicken, smoked then grilled. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$28.00

6 Black Tiger shrimp, marinated and grilled. Topped with a New Orleans style remoulade. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.

Gulf Coast Catfish Platter

$20.00

A catfish filet seasoned with Cajun spices and blackened in a cast iron skillet. Topped with remoulade. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.

Combo Platters - served w/ 2 fixins and cornbread

Combos are served with 2 fixins & cornbread. (The Blue Devil is served with an additional fixin.)

The Rib Picker: Memphis Ribs & Pulled Pork

$28.00

A half rack of Memphis ribs, pulled pork, 2 fixins, & cornbread.

The Rib Picker: Memphis Ribs & Smoked Chicken

$30.00

A half rack of Memphis ribs, smoked chicken, 2 fixins, & cornbread.

The Rib Picker: Memphis Ribs & Sliced Brisket

$33.00

A half rack of Memphis ribs, sliced brisket, 2 fixins, & cornbread.

The Rib Picker: Memphis Ribs & Chopped Brisket

$33.00

A half rack of Memphis ribs, chopped brisket, 2 fixins, & cornbread.

The Rib Picker: Baby Backs & Pulled Pork

$34.00

A half rack of Baby Back ribs, pulled pork, 2 fixins, & cornbread.

The Rib Picker: Baby Backs & Smoked Chicken

$35.00

A half rack of Baby Back ribs, smoked chicken, 2 fixins, & cornbread.

The Rib Picker: Baby Backs & Sliced Brisket

$36.00

A half rack of Baby Back ribs, sliced brisket, 2 fixins, & cornbread.

The Rib Picker: Baby Backs & Chopped Brisket

$36.00

A half rack of Baby Back ribs, chopped brisket, 2 fixins, & cornbread.

Memphis Queen

$43.00

A half rack of Baby Back Ribs and a half rack of Memphis-Style Ribs. The best of both worlds. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.

The Queen - all Baby Backs

$50.00

Full rack of Baby Backs, 2 fixins, & cornbread

The Queen - all Memphis

$35.00

Full rack of Memphis Style Ribs, 2 fixins, & cornbread

Big Blue

$36.00

Your choice of 3 different meats, 2 fixins, & cornbread

Blue Devil

$42.00

Your choice of 4 different meats, 3 fixins, & cornbread

Side Car

$22.00

Any 4 fixins (half pint each) and a piece of cornbread.

Sandwiches - served w/ slaw and a pickle

All sandwiches are topped with cole slaw and served on a grilled soft roll OR ciabatta roll with a pickle on the side.

Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Topped with slaw and a pickle

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Topped with slaw and a pickle

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Topped with slaw and a pickle

Link Sandwich

$11.00

Topped with slaw and a pickle

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$14.00

Topped with slaw and a pickle

Catfish Sandwich

$12.00

Blackened filet, topped with slaw and a New Orleans style remoulade

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled chicken tossed in a BBQ sauce of your choice, topped with slaw and a pickle.

Shrimp Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Tiger shrimp, topped with slaw and a New Orleans style remoulade

Bacon-Blue Burger

$14.00

A half-pound of prime chuck hand-blended with blue cheese and maple bacon into a patty. Served with lingonberry mustard on the side.

Backyard Burger

American cheese, LTO, special sauce, smashburger-style. Pickles on the side

A la carte

Just the meat!

1/3 Rack Baby Backs

$14.00

1/2 Rack Baby Backs

$20.00

Full Rack Baby Backs

$38.00

1/3 Rack Memphis ribs

$11.00

1/2 Rack Memphis Ribs

$16.00

Full Rack Memphis Ribs

$30.00

1/4 Chicken

$7.00

1/2 Chicken

$13.00

Full Chicken

$25.00

1 LB Pulled Chicken

$20.00

1/4 Sliced Brisket

$8.00

1/2 lb Sliced Brisket

$15.00

1 LB Sliced Brisket

$28.00

1/2 lb Chopped Brisket

$15.00

1 LB Chopped Brisket

$28.00

Shrimp 1 pc

$3.00

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$11.00

1 LB Pulled Pork

$20.00

1/4 Tri-Tip

$9.00

1/2 lb Tri-Tip

$16.00

1 LB Tri-Tip

$30.00

Catfish Filet

$15.00

Link

$6.00

Fixins - half pint

Regionally inspired southern favorites made daily in-house with the freshest ingredients.

Baked Beans

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Sauteed Okra

$6.00

Fried Okra

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00Out of stock

Pork & Beans

$6.00

Chicken Smoked Rice

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Corn on the Cob w/ Cotija Cheese and Chipotle Butter

$6.00

Sweet Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Stewed Tomatoes

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Sautéed Spinach (no cream)

$6.00

Hush Puppies 3 pc

$4.00

Cornbread 2 pc

$6.00

Cornbread 1 pc

$3.00

Honey Butter (for cornbread)

$0.50Out of stock

Brioche Sandwich Roll

$1.50

Fixins - pint

12oz and 16oz versions of our Fixins

Baked Beans- Pint

$11.00

Cole Slaw- Pint

$11.00

Mac & Cheese- Pint

$11.00

Collard Greens- Pint

$11.00

Sauteed Okra- Pint

$11.00

Fried Okra - Pint

$11.00

Mashed Potatoes- Pint

$11.00Out of stock

Pork & Beans- Pint

$11.00

Chicken Smoked Rice- Pint

$11.00

Potato Salad- Pint

$11.00

Sweet Mashed Potatoes- Pint

$11.00

Stewed Tomatoes- Pint

$11.00

Creamed Spinach- Pint

$11.00

Sauteed Spinach (no cream)- Pint

$11.00

Desserts

Made from scratch!

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Key Lime Pie Slice

$7.00

Chocolate Pie Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Family Style

Need to feed a group that wants it all? Pull up a seat and get ready for a feast!

The Butcher's Block

$127.00

Feeds 4-6 folks. 8 bones Baby Back ribs, 8 bones Memphis-Style ribs, half Smoked Chicken, 1/2 lb Pulled Pork, 1/2 lb Brisket, choice of any 4 fixins, & 6 cornbreads.

The Teaser

$199.00

Feeds 6-8 folks. Full rack Baby Back ribs, full rack Memphis-Style ribs, whole Smoked Chicken, 1 lb Pulled Pork, 1 lb Brisket, choice of any 4 fixins, & 8 cornbread.

The Beggars Banquet

$310.00

Feeds 10-13 folks. Two full racks Baby Back ribs, two full racks Memphis-Style ribs, two whole Smoked Chickens, 1lb Pulled Pork, 1lb Brisket, choice of any 4 fixins & 13 cornbreads.

The Extravaganza

$466.00

Feeds 15-20 folks. Three full racks Baby Back ribs, three full racks Memphis-Style ribs, two whole Smoked Chickens, 2 lbs Pulled Pork, 2 lbs Brisket, choice of any 4 fixins & 20 cornbreads.

Lunch Specials: Mon-Friday 11:30-4pm

Served weekdays from 11:30am-4pm.

Pork Sandwich Lunch Special

$12.00

Sliced Brisket Sandwich Lunch Special

$15.00

Chopped Brisket Sandwich Lunch Special

$15.00

Link Sandwich Lunch Special

$13.00

Tri-Tip Sandwich Lunch Special

$15.00

Catfish Sandwich Lunch Special

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich Lunch Special

$12.00

Bacon-Blue Burger Lunch Special

$15.00

A half-pound of prime chuck hand-blended with blue cheese and maple bacon into a patty. Served with lingonberry mustard on the side.

Backyard Burger Lunch Special

$15.00

American cheese, LTO, special sauce, smashburger-style. Pickles on the side

Bantam Lunch Special

$9.00

1/4 smoked chicken w/ a side, cornbread, and a drink

Trailer Steak Lunch Special

$13.00

2 smoked beef links, w/ a side, cornbread and a drink

Porker Baby Back Lunch Special

$17.00

1/3 rack baby back ribs w/ a side, cornbread and a drink

Porker Memphis Lunch Special

$13.00

1/3 rack memphis style ribs w/ a side, cornbread and a drink

Mini Sidecar Lunch Special

$10.00

2 sides, cornbread and a drink

Razorback Lunch Special

$15.00

1/3 rack baby back ribs & pulled pork w/ a side, cornbread and a drink

Hound Dog Lunch Special

$17.00

1/3 rack memphis style ribs & beef brisket w/ a side, cornbread and a drink

Cherokee Spike Lunch Special

$17.00

pulled pork, beef brisket, & a link w/ a side, cornbread and a drink

Sauces/Extras

All items come with BBQ sauce, if you’d like to add more, other flavors, or disposables do so here!

Extra BBQ Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Extra Sweet Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Extra XXX Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Extra Hot Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Ranch Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Remoulade 2oz

$0.50

Honey Butter (for cornbread)

$0.50Out of stock

Cutlery (for one)

$0.25

Paper Plate

$0.15

Serving Spoon

$0.50

Serving Tongs

$0.50

BBQ Sauce 8oz

$4.00

BBQ Sauce 16oz

$6.00

Sweet Sauce 8oz

$5.00

Sweet Sauce 16oz

$8.00

XXX Sauce 8oz

$5.00

XXX Sauce 16oz

$8.00

Hot Sauce 8oz

$4.00

Hot Sauce 16oz

$6.00

Fountain N/A Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00Out of stock

Orange Fanta

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Kool-Aid (Tropical Punch)

$4.00

Tap Water

No Drink

Bottled Water

$4.00

Bottled N/A Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Big Red

Big Red

$4.00
Texas Dr. Pepper

Texas Dr. Pepper

$4.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00

Beer

Modelo

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

PBR 16oz

$6.00

Miller High Life 24oz

$6.00

Hamms

$4.00

Mama's Lil Yellow Pils

$6.00

Arrogant Bastard 19oz

$10.00

Stone Delicious IPA

$6.00

Ride On Hazy IPA

$6.00

Wolf Pup IPA

$6.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

805

$6.00

3Weavers SeaFarer

$6.00

SmogCity Coffee Porter

$10.00

Gilly's

$5.00

Shiner Cheer

$5.00

Chronic Ale

$8.00

Alternative Faves

Juneshine Iced Tea 16oz

$7.00

Golden State Cider 16oz

$8.00

Jamaica Golden Cider 16oz

$8.00

Ranch Water

$5.00

Wine Bottle

Silver Gate Pinot Grigio Bottle

$24.00

Silver Gate Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$24.00

Blk Stallion Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$34.00

Wente Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Banshee Rose Bottle

$34.00

Z Alexander Pinot Noir Bottle

$34.00

Coppola Cab Bottle

$34.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for dine in, sidewalk seating, take out, and delivery!

Website

Location

444 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291

Directions

