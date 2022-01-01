Baby Blues BBQ Venice
Popular Items
Starters
Hushpuppies
Fried cornbread balls served with cinnamon-honey butter
Smokin' Wings
Dry rubbed, smoked, then grilled with your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo-style, Sweet, XXX, or Sweet & Spicy
Suicide King-Pork
Two slices of our fresh baked cornbread topped with pulled pork, cotija cheese, a dab of remoulade and BBQ sauce. Served with cole slaw.
Suicide King-Link
Two slices of our fresh baked cornbread topped with a beef link, cotija cheese, a dab of remoulade and BBQ sauce. Served with cole slaw.
Suicide King-Shrimp
Two slices of our fresh baked cornbread topped with grilled shrimp, cotija cheese, a dab of remoulade and BBQ sauce. Served with cole slaw.
Suicide King-Tri Tip
Two slices of our fresh baked cornbread topped with tri-tip, cotija cheese, a dab of remoulade and BBQ sauce. Served with cole slaw.
Suicide King-Brisket
Two slices of our fresh baked cornbread topped with brisket, cotija cheese, a dab of remoulade and BBQ sauce. Served with cole slaw.
Platters - served w/ 2 fixins and cornbread
Memphis-Style Rib Platter
Half rack, square cut, long bone pork ribs, rubbed top to bottom with our blend of dry spices, slow smoked, then grilled and lightly basted with our BBQ sauce. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.
Baby Back Ribs Platter
Half rack, prime cut pork ribs, dry rubbed, slow smoked, then grilled and brushed with our BBQ sauce. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.
Pulled Pork Platter
Brined and seasoned pork shoulder, smoked with dark American beer, then hand pulled. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.
Sliced Brisket Platter
Black Angus beef, pepper crusted, slow smoked for 14 hours, and hand carved to order. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.
Chopped Brisket Platter
Dry rubbed Black Angus beef, coated with a sweet sauce and slow smoked. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.
Tri-Tip Platter
Prime cut sirloin marinated and smoked until medium rare, then sliced and grilled to order. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.
Smoked Chicken Platter
Natural, hormone-free half chicken, smoked then grilled. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.
Grilled Shrimp Platter
6 Black Tiger shrimp, marinated and grilled. Topped with a New Orleans style remoulade. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.
Gulf Coast Catfish Platter
A catfish filet seasoned with Cajun spices and blackened in a cast iron skillet. Topped with remoulade. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.
Combo Platters - served w/ 2 fixins and cornbread
The Rib Picker: Memphis Ribs & Pulled Pork
A half rack of Memphis ribs, pulled pork, 2 fixins, & cornbread.
The Rib Picker: Memphis Ribs & Smoked Chicken
A half rack of Memphis ribs, smoked chicken, 2 fixins, & cornbread.
The Rib Picker: Memphis Ribs & Sliced Brisket
A half rack of Memphis ribs, sliced brisket, 2 fixins, & cornbread.
The Rib Picker: Memphis Ribs & Chopped Brisket
A half rack of Memphis ribs, chopped brisket, 2 fixins, & cornbread.
The Rib Picker: Baby Backs & Pulled Pork
A half rack of Baby Back ribs, pulled pork, 2 fixins, & cornbread.
The Rib Picker: Baby Backs & Smoked Chicken
A half rack of Baby Back ribs, smoked chicken, 2 fixins, & cornbread.
The Rib Picker: Baby Backs & Sliced Brisket
A half rack of Baby Back ribs, sliced brisket, 2 fixins, & cornbread.
The Rib Picker: Baby Backs & Chopped Brisket
A half rack of Baby Back ribs, chopped brisket, 2 fixins, & cornbread.
Memphis Queen
A half rack of Baby Back Ribs and a half rack of Memphis-Style Ribs. The best of both worlds. Served with 2 fixins & cornbread.
The Queen - all Baby Backs
Full rack of Baby Backs, 2 fixins, & cornbread
The Queen - all Memphis
Full rack of Memphis Style Ribs, 2 fixins, & cornbread
Big Blue
Your choice of 3 different meats, 2 fixins, & cornbread
Blue Devil
Your choice of 4 different meats, 3 fixins, & cornbread
Side Car
Any 4 fixins (half pint each) and a piece of cornbread.
Sandwiches - served w/ slaw and a pickle
Pork Sandwich
Topped with slaw and a pickle
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Topped with slaw and a pickle
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Topped with slaw and a pickle
Link Sandwich
Topped with slaw and a pickle
Tri-Tip Sandwich
Topped with slaw and a pickle
Catfish Sandwich
Blackened filet, topped with slaw and a New Orleans style remoulade
Chicken Sandwich
Pulled chicken tossed in a BBQ sauce of your choice, topped with slaw and a pickle.
Shrimp Sandwich
Grilled Tiger shrimp, topped with slaw and a New Orleans style remoulade
Bacon-Blue Burger
A half-pound of prime chuck hand-blended with blue cheese and maple bacon into a patty. Served with lingonberry mustard on the side.
Backyard Burger
American cheese, LTO, special sauce, smashburger-style. Pickles on the side
A la carte
1/3 Rack Baby Backs
1/2 Rack Baby Backs
Full Rack Baby Backs
1/3 Rack Memphis ribs
1/2 Rack Memphis Ribs
Full Rack Memphis Ribs
1/4 Chicken
1/2 Chicken
Full Chicken
1 LB Pulled Chicken
1/4 Sliced Brisket
1/2 lb Sliced Brisket
1 LB Sliced Brisket
1/2 lb Chopped Brisket
1 LB Chopped Brisket
Shrimp 1 pc
1/2 lb Pulled Pork
1 LB Pulled Pork
1/4 Tri-Tip
1/2 lb Tri-Tip
1 LB Tri-Tip
Catfish Filet
Link
Fixins - half pint
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Mac & Cheese
Collard Greens
Sauteed Okra
Fried Okra
Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Pork & Beans
Chicken Smoked Rice
Potato Salad
Corn on the Cob w/ Cotija Cheese and Chipotle Butter
Sweet Mashed Potatoes
Stewed Tomatoes
Creamed Spinach
Sautéed Spinach (no cream)
Hush Puppies 3 pc
Cornbread 2 pc
Cornbread 1 pc
Honey Butter (for cornbread)
Brioche Sandwich Roll
Fixins - pint
Baked Beans- Pint
Cole Slaw- Pint
Mac & Cheese- Pint
Collard Greens- Pint
Sauteed Okra- Pint
Fried Okra - Pint
Mashed Potatoes- Pint
Pork & Beans- Pint
Chicken Smoked Rice- Pint
Potato Salad- Pint
Sweet Mashed Potatoes- Pint
Stewed Tomatoes- Pint
Creamed Spinach- Pint
Sauteed Spinach (no cream)- Pint
Desserts
Family Style
The Butcher's Block
Feeds 4-6 folks. 8 bones Baby Back ribs, 8 bones Memphis-Style ribs, half Smoked Chicken, 1/2 lb Pulled Pork, 1/2 lb Brisket, choice of any 4 fixins, & 6 cornbreads.
The Teaser
Feeds 6-8 folks. Full rack Baby Back ribs, full rack Memphis-Style ribs, whole Smoked Chicken, 1 lb Pulled Pork, 1 lb Brisket, choice of any 4 fixins, & 8 cornbread.
The Beggars Banquet
Feeds 10-13 folks. Two full racks Baby Back ribs, two full racks Memphis-Style ribs, two whole Smoked Chickens, 1lb Pulled Pork, 1lb Brisket, choice of any 4 fixins & 13 cornbreads.
The Extravaganza
Feeds 15-20 folks. Three full racks Baby Back ribs, three full racks Memphis-Style ribs, two whole Smoked Chickens, 2 lbs Pulled Pork, 2 lbs Brisket, choice of any 4 fixins & 20 cornbreads.
Lunch Specials: Mon-Friday 11:30-4pm
Pork Sandwich Lunch Special
Sliced Brisket Sandwich Lunch Special
Chopped Brisket Sandwich Lunch Special
Link Sandwich Lunch Special
Tri-Tip Sandwich Lunch Special
Catfish Sandwich Lunch Special
Chicken Sandwich Lunch Special
Bacon-Blue Burger Lunch Special
A half-pound of prime chuck hand-blended with blue cheese and maple bacon into a patty. Served with lingonberry mustard on the side.
Backyard Burger Lunch Special
American cheese, LTO, special sauce, smashburger-style. Pickles on the side
Bantam Lunch Special
1/4 smoked chicken w/ a side, cornbread, and a drink
Trailer Steak Lunch Special
2 smoked beef links, w/ a side, cornbread and a drink
Porker Baby Back Lunch Special
1/3 rack baby back ribs w/ a side, cornbread and a drink
Porker Memphis Lunch Special
1/3 rack memphis style ribs w/ a side, cornbread and a drink
Mini Sidecar Lunch Special
2 sides, cornbread and a drink
Razorback Lunch Special
1/3 rack baby back ribs & pulled pork w/ a side, cornbread and a drink
Hound Dog Lunch Special
1/3 rack memphis style ribs & beef brisket w/ a side, cornbread and a drink
Cherokee Spike Lunch Special
pulled pork, beef brisket, & a link w/ a side, cornbread and a drink
Sauces/Extras
Extra BBQ Sauce 2oz
Extra Sweet Sauce 2oz
Extra XXX Sauce 2oz
Extra Hot Sauce 2oz
Ranch Dressing 2oz
Blue Cheese Dressing 2oz
Remoulade 2oz
Honey Butter (for cornbread)
Cutlery (for one)
Paper Plate
Serving Spoon
Serving Tongs
BBQ Sauce 8oz
BBQ Sauce 16oz
Sweet Sauce 8oz
Sweet Sauce 16oz
XXX Sauce 8oz
XXX Sauce 16oz
Hot Sauce 8oz
Hot Sauce 16oz
Fountain N/A Drinks
Bottled N/A Drinks
Beer
Modelo
Bud Light
Budweiser
Blue Moon
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
PBR 16oz
Miller High Life 24oz
Hamms
Mama's Lil Yellow Pils
Arrogant Bastard 19oz
Stone Delicious IPA
Ride On Hazy IPA
Wolf Pup IPA
Mango Cart
805
3Weavers SeaFarer
SmogCity Coffee Porter
Gilly's
Shiner Cheer
Chronic Ale
Alternative Faves
