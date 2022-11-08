Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken

Baby bros pizza & wings

review star

No reviews yet

11007 Lower Azusa Rd,Ste C

El Monte, CA 91731

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Baby Bros Potatoes
Medium Cheese Pizza
10 Original Wings

SPECIALS

X-Large Family Meal

X-Large Family Meal

$49.99

Our X-Large Family Meal Includes a X-Large(1 topping pizza), 10 Wings with the flavor of your choice and accompanied by ranch or blue cheese, our Famous Baby Bros Potatoes and a 2-Liter Drink.

Jumbo Family Meal

Jumbo Family Meal

$58.99

Our Big Bros Family Meal Includes a Big Bros(1 topping pizza), 10 Wings with the flavor of your choice and accompanied by ranch or blue cheese, our Famous Baby Bros Potatoes and a 2-Liter Drink.

16x16 Special

$44.99

Medium Pizza(one topping), Caesar salad & Baby Bros Potatoes

$32.99

Large Pizza(one topping) & Baby Bros Potatoes

$27.99

BYO Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

$14.99
Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$18.99
X-Large Cheese Pizza

X-Large Cheese Pizza

$24.99
Big Bros Cheese Pizza

Big Bros Cheese Pizza

$32.99

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Med The Works

Med The Works

$21.99

Pepperoni,Ham,Sausage,Mushroom,Onion, Bell Pepper & Olives.

Med The Godfather

Med The Godfather

$19.99

Loaded with Pepperoni,Ham & Sausage.

Med Veggie Pizza

Med Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Mushroom,Onion,Bell Peppers,Olives & Fresh Roma Tomatoes.

Med Pastrami Pizza

Med Pastrami Pizza

$22.99

Mustard,Pickles & Pastrami.

Med BBQ Chicken

Med BBQ Chicken

$19.99

BBQ Sauce,Chicken Breast,Fresh Cilantro & Red Onion.

Med Sausage Supreme

$20.99

Loaded with Sausage,Mushroom,Onions,Bell Pepper & Olives.

Large The Works

Large The Works

$27.99

Pepperoni,Ham,Sausage,Mushroom,Onion, Bell Pepper & Olives.

Large The Godfather

Large The Godfather

$24.99

Loaded with Pepperoni,Ham & Sausage.

Large Veggie Pizza

Large Veggie Pizza

$24.99

Mushroom,Onion,Bell Peppers,Olives & Fresh Roma Tomatoes.

Large Pastrami Pizza

Large Pastrami Pizza

$28.99

Mustard,Pickles & Pastrami.

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$24.99

BBQ Sauce,Chicken Breast,Fresh Cilantro & Red Onion.

Large Sausage Supreme

$26.99

Loaded with Sausage,Mushroom,Onions,Bell Pepper & Olives.

X-Large The Works

X-Large The Works

$32.99

Pepperoni,Ham,Sausage,Mushroom,Onion, Bell Pepper & Olives.

X-Large The Godfather

X-Large The Godfather

$29.99

Loaded with Pepperoni,Ham & Sausage.

X-Large Veggie Pizza

X-Large Veggie Pizza

$29.99

Mushroom,Onion,Bell Peppers,Olives & Fresh Roma Tomatoes.

X-Large Pastrami Pizza

X-Large Pastrami Pizza

$34.99

Mustard,Pickles & Pastrami.

X-Large BBQ Chicken

X-Large BBQ Chicken

$29.99

BBQ Sauce,Chicken Breast,Fresh Cilantro & Red Onion.

X-Large Sausage Supreme

$31.99

Loaded with Sausage,Mushroom,Onions,Bell Pepper & Olives.

Big Bros The Works

Big Bros The Works

$44.99

Pepperoni,Ham,Sausage,Mushroom,Onion, Bell Pepper & Olives.

Big Bros The Godfather

Big Bros The Godfather

$42.99

Loaded with Pepperoni,Ham & Sausage.

Big Bros Veggie Pizza

Big Bros Veggie Pizza

$42.99

Mushroom,Onion,Bell Peppers,Olives & Fresh Roma Tomatoes.

Big Bros Pastrami Pizza

Big Bros Pastrami Pizza

$48.99

Mustard,Pickles & Pastrami.

Big Bros BBQ Chicken

Big Bros BBQ Chicken

$42.99

BBQ Sauce,Chicken Breast,Fresh Cilantro & Red Onion.

Big Bros Sausage Supreme

$41.99

Loaded with Sausage,Mushroom,Onions,Bell Pepper & Olives.

WINGS

10 Original Wings

10 Original Wings

$14.99
20 Original Wings

20 Original Wings

$29.98
30 Original Wings

30 Original Wings

$44.97
10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$14.99
20 Boneless Wings

20 Boneless Wings

$29.98
30 Boneless Wings

30 Boneless Wings

$44.97

SIDES

Baby Bros Potatoes

Baby Bros Potatoes

$9.00
Baby Bros Loaded Potatoes

Baby Bros Loaded Potatoes

$14.99
Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.89
Side of Blue Cheese

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.89
Side of Jalapeños

Side of Jalapeños

$0.89
Side of Hot Sauce

Side of Hot Sauce

$1.25
Side of BBQ Sauce

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.25
Side Of Marinara

Side Of Marinara

$1.00

FAMILY SIZE SALADS

Anti Pasta

Anti Pasta

$13.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99
House Salad

House Salad

$10.99

Side Salad

$5.50

DRINKS

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

24 oz Coke

$2.99

24 oz Diet Coke

$2.99

24 oz Sprite

$2.99

24 oz Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 10:15 pm
Monday11:15 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 10:15 pm
Friday11:15 am - 11:15 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 11:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

11007 Lower Azusa Rd,Ste C, El Monte, CA 91731

Directions

Gallery
Baby Bro's Pizza & Wings - El Monte image
Baby Bro's Pizza & Wings - El Monte image
Baby Bro's Pizza & Wings - El Monte image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rose City Pizza - Rosemead
orange star4.3 • 2,435
3588 ROSEMEAD BLVD ROSEMEAD, CA 91770
View restaurantnext
Baby Bro's Pizza and Wings - S El Monte
orange star4.5 • 1,258
9847 Rush St South El Monte, CA 91733
View restaurantnext
Pieology 8050 - Monrovia
orange starNo Reviews
915 W Huntington Drive Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurantnext
Alondras - A03 - Alhambra
orange star3.2 • 2,085
515 W Main St Alhambra, CA 91801
View restaurantnext
Anna's Pizza
orange star4.7 • 1,386
1240 Lakes Dr West Covina, CA 91790
View restaurantnext
Legend Hot Chicken - Montebello
orange starNo Reviews
2809 Via Campo Unit A Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in El Monte

Xecora Gastronomia Urbana - El Monte
orange star4.5 • 1,420
11583 Lower Azusa Rd El Monte, CA 91732
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WGC04 - El Monte (Valley Blvd)
orange star4.6 • 1,127
11655 Valley Blvd El Monte, CA 91732
View restaurantnext
B Nutritious - El Monte
orange star4.6 • 542
3311 Tyler Ave El Monte, CA 91731
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001072 - El Monte Shopping Center
orange star4.8 • 542
3528 N. Peck Rd. El Monte, CA 91731
View restaurantnext
Shakey's Pizza El Monte CA
orange star4.4 • 471
11420 Valley Blvd El Monte, CA 91731
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near El Monte
South El Monte
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Arcadia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
La Puente
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Monrovia
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston