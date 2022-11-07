Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Baby Bro's Pizza and Wings - S El Monte

1,258 Reviews

$$

9847 Rush St

South El Monte, CA 91733

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Baby Bros Potatoes
Large Cheese Pizza
Medium Cheese Pizza

SPECIALS

X-Large Family Meal

X-Large Family Meal

$49.99

Our X-Large Family Meal Includes a X-Large(1 topping pizza), 10 Wings with the flavor of your choice and accompanied by ranch or blue cheese, our Famous Baby Bros Potatoes and a 2-Liter Drink.

Jumbo Family Meal

Jumbo Family Meal

$58.99

Our Big Bros Family Meal Includes a Big Bros(1 topping pizza), 10 Wings with the flavor of your choice and accompanied by ranch or blue cheese, our Famous Baby Bros Potatoes and a 2-Liter Drink.

16x16 Special

$44.99

Medium Pizza(one topping), Caesar salad & Baby Bros Potatoes

$32.99

Large Pizza(one topping) & Baby Bros Potatoes

$27.99

BYO Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

$14.99
Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$18.99
X-Large Cheese Pizza

X-Large Cheese Pizza

$24.99
Big Bros Cheese Pizza

Big Bros Cheese Pizza

$32.99

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Med The Works

Med The Works

$21.99

Pepperoni,Ham,Sausage,Mushroom,Onion, Bell Pepper & Olives.

Med The Godfather

Med The Godfather

$19.99

Loaded with Pepperoni,Ham & Sausage.

Med Veggie Pizza

Med Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Mushroom,Onion,Bell Peppers,Olives & Fresh Roma Tomatoes.

Med Pastrami Pizza

Med Pastrami Pizza

$22.99

Mustard,Pickles & Pastrami.

Med BBQ Chicken

Med BBQ Chicken

$19.99

BBQ Sauce,Chicken Breast,Fresh Cilantro & Red Onion.

Med Sausage Supreme

$20.99

Loaded with Sausage,Mushroom,Onions,Bell Pepper & Olives.

Large The Works

Large The Works

$27.99

Pepperoni,Ham,Sausage,Mushroom,Onion, Bell Pepper & Olives.

Large The Godfather

Large The Godfather

$24.99

Loaded with Pepperoni,Ham & Sausage.

Large Veggie Pizza

Large Veggie Pizza

$24.99

Mushroom,Onion,Bell Peppers,Olives & Fresh Roma Tomatoes.

Large Pastrami Pizza

Large Pastrami Pizza

$28.99

Mustard,Pickles & Pastrami.

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$24.99

BBQ Sauce,Chicken Breast,Fresh Cilantro & Red Onion.

Large Sausage Supreme

$26.99

Loaded with Sausage,Mushroom,Onions,Bell Pepper & Olives.

X-Large The Works

X-Large The Works

$32.99

Pepperoni,Ham,Sausage,Mushroom,Onion, Bell Pepper & Olives.

X-Large The Godfather

X-Large The Godfather

$29.99

Loaded with Pepperoni,Ham & Sausage.

X-Large Veggie Pizza

X-Large Veggie Pizza

$29.99

Mushroom,Onion,Bell Peppers,Olives & Fresh Roma Tomatoes.

X-Large Pastrami Pizza

X-Large Pastrami Pizza

$34.99

Mustard,Pickles & Pastrami.

X-Large BBQ Chicken

X-Large BBQ Chicken

$29.99

BBQ Sauce,Chicken Breast,Fresh Cilantro & Red Onion.

X-Large Sausage Supreme

$31.99

Loaded with Sausage,Mushroom,Onions,Bell Pepper & Olives.

Big Bros The Works

Big Bros The Works

$44.99

Pepperoni,Ham,Sausage,Mushroom,Onion, Bell Pepper & Olives.

Big Bros The Godfather

Big Bros The Godfather

$42.99

Loaded with Pepperoni,Ham & Sausage.

Big Bros Veggie Pizza

Big Bros Veggie Pizza

$42.99

Mushroom,Onion,Bell Peppers,Olives & Fresh Roma Tomatoes.

Big Bros Pastrami Pizza

Big Bros Pastrami Pizza

$48.99

Mustard,Pickles & Pastrami.

Big Bros BBQ Chicken

Big Bros BBQ Chicken

$42.99

BBQ Sauce,Chicken Breast,Fresh Cilantro & Red Onion.

Big Bros Sausage Supreme

$41.99

Loaded with Sausage,Mushroom,Onions,Bell Pepper & Olives.

WINGS

6 Original Wings

6 Original Wings

$10.99
12 Original Wings

12 Original Wings

$19.99
18 Original Wings

18 Original Wings

$29.99
6 Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$10.50
20 Boneless Wings

20 Boneless Wings

$29.98
18 Boneless Wings

18 Boneless Wings

$26.99

SIDES

Baby Bros Potatoes

Baby Bros Potatoes

$9.00
Baby Bros Loaded Potatoes

Baby Bros Loaded Potatoes

$14.99
Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.89
Side of Blue Cheese

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.89
Side of Jalapeños

Side of Jalapeños

$0.89
Side of Hot Sauce

Side of Hot Sauce

$1.25
Side of BBQ Sauce

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.25
Side Of Marinara

Side Of Marinara

$1.00
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$2.79Out of stock

Side of French Fries

$2.79

FAMILY SIZE SALADS

Anti Pasta

Anti Pasta

$13.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99
House Salad

House Salad

$10.99

Side Salad

$5.50

SANDWICHES

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Pastrami Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$9.99

Italian Sandwich

$6.99

Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Cuban Sandwich

$8.99

Italian Combo

$10.98

Turkey Combo

$9.98

Cuban Combo

$12.98

Pastrami Combo

$14.98

Chicken Ranch Combo

$13.98

Club Combo

$13.98

DRINKS

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

24 oz Coke

$2.99

24 oz Diet Coke

$2.99

24 oz Sprite

$2.99

24 oz Dr Pepper

$2.99

24 oz Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

24 oz Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

24 oz Pink Lemonade

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

9847 Rush St, South El Monte, CA 91733

Baby Bro's Pizza and Wings - S El Monte image
Baby Bro's Pizza and Wings - S El Monte image

