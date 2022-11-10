A map showing the location of Baby CJ's Rib ShackView gallery

Baby CJ's Rib Shack

No reviews yet

27320 Highway 80 W

Portal, GA 30450

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Meal
Chicken Tender Meal
Panther Snack Pack-Chopped BBQ

BBQ Plates

Turkey Plate

$10.49

Half Rack Ribs Spare Ribs Plate

$18.95

Half Chicken Plate

$9.49

Sampler Platter

$16.99

Chopped BBQ Plate

$9.99

Rib Tip Plate

$15.50

Brisket Plate

$14.00

Oxtail Plate

$19.99

Meal- 1 Side

Chopped Bbq Sandwich

$6.95

Rib Sandwich Meal

$7.95

Hamburger Meal

$5.49+

Cheeseburger Meal

$5.99+

Chicken Tender Meal

$6.99

Turkey Sandwich Meal

$7.50

Chicken Sandwich with Bacon

$5.99

Sandwiches

Chopped BBQ Sandwich 6 oz

$5.50

Rib Sandwich 3 bones

$7.50

Turkey Sandwich

$5.50

Hamburger only

$4.99+

Cheeseburger only

$5.49+

Hamburger Combo

$7.48+
$7.98+

Brisket Sandwich

$8.49

Kids Meal

Kids Cheeseburger With Fries

$4.50

Kids Chicken Tenders And Fries

$4.50

Kids Hot Dog And Fries

$4.50

Kids Grilled Cheese And Fries

$4.50

Kids Chopped BBQ Slider

$4.50

Meats Only

$15.00

Rack of Ribs

$27.99

Turkey by the Ib

$11.95

Half Chicken

$7.49

Rib Tips

$11.50

Brisket by the lb

$21.49

Sides

Half Pan and Full Pan orders require a 24 hour notice.

Brunswick Stew

$2.99+

Half pan and full pan orders must be ordered in at least 24 hours in advance.

Fries

$2.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.99+

Half pan and full pan orders must be ordered in at least 24 hours in advance.

Green Beans

$2.99+

Half pan and full pan orders must be ordered in at least 24 hours in advance.

Baked Beans

$2.99+

Half pan and full pan orders must be ordered in at least 24 hours in advance.

Loaf Of Bread

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99+

Half pan and full pan orders must be ordered in at least 24 hours in advance.

Potato Salad

$2.99+

Half pan and full pan orders must be ordered in at least 24 hours in advance.

Specialty

$7.49+

$4.99

$8.25

Loaded fries with Chopped BBQ, BBQ Sauce, and Cheese. Brunswick Stew can be added.

Brisket Panther Snack Pack

$9.00

Brisket and Grits Bowl

$9.99

$3.50

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$1.99+

Iced Tea

$1.99+

Lea's Lemonade

$4.00

Coke

$1.99+

Diet Coke

$1.99+

Sprite

$1.99+

Fanta Orange

$1.99+

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$1.99+

Pibb

$1.99+

Power Aid

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.25

Coffee

$1.00

Orange Juice

$1.50

Cake

Slice

$2.99

$2.99

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

27320 Highway 80 W, Portal, GA 30450

Directions

