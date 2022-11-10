Baby CJ's Rib Shack
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
27320 Highway 80 W, Portal, GA 30450
Gallery
Photos coming soon!