Seafood
Soul Food
Steakhouses

Baby Duke's Kitchen 100 West Boston Post Road

review star

No reviews yet

100 West Boston Post Road

Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Mixed Appetizer Platter for 2
Shrimp Platter

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.99

Choice of Lemon Pepper Spice, Buffalo Style, Spicy Honey or Plain with Sriracha Aioli on the Side.

Catfish Nuggets

Catfish Nuggets

$12.99

Fried Catfish Nuggets with Spicy Cilantro Sauce

Beef Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$7.99

Two Pieces with side of Chipotle Sriracha Aioli

Chicken Empanadas

Chicken Empanadas

$7.99

Two Pieces with side of Chipotle Sriracha Aioli

Shrimp Empanadas

Shrimp Empanadas

$9.99

Two Pieces with side of Chipotle Sriracha Aioli

Clams Casino

Clams Casino

$14.99

Clams on the half shell baked with garlic, bacon, scallions, Panko breadcrumbs and butter

Crab Cake Appetizer

Crab Cake Appetizer

$14.99

4oz. Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.99

Tossed in spicy honey with blue cheese crumbles

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Tender Fried Calamari Tubes and Tentacles. Served with Marinara Sauce

Crawfish Appetizer

Crawfish Appetizer

$13.99
Fried Chicken Bites

Fried Chicken Bites

$12.99

Seasoned chicharron de pollo with side of Chipotle Sriracha Aioli

Fried Pork Bites

Fried Pork Bites

$12.99

Seasoned Carne Frita with side of Chipotle Sriracha Aioli

Mixed Appetizer Platter for 2

Mixed Appetizer Platter for 2

$22.99

Beef Empanada, Chicken Empanada, Fried Calamari, Fried Pork Chunks and Fried Chicken Bites

Mixed Appetizer for 4

Mixed Appetizer for 4

$45.99

Beef Empanada, Chicken Empanada, Fried Calamari, Fried Pork Chunks and Fried Chicken Bites

Raw Oysters

Raw Oysters

$17.99

East Coast Oysters, Cocktail and Mignonette sauces

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

$14.99

Chorizo Flatbread

$12.99

Nachos

$9.99

Nachos with Chicken

$12.99

Nachos with Beef

$12.99

Soups & Salads

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.99

New England Style

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese & Tomatoes

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Traditional Caesar

Duke's Salad

Duke's Salad

$12.99

Mesclun, Cranberries, Walnuts, Blue Cheese & Bacon

Pasta

Cajun Cream Chicken Penne

Cajun Cream Chicken Penne

$17.99

Penne Pasta with Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Parmesan Cheese in a Spicy Cream Sauce

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$22.99

Linguine with shrimps in a garlic butter sauce

Salmon Alfredo

Salmon Alfredo

$26.99

Chunks of salmon sautéed in a cheesy Alfredo sauce with linguine

Shrimp, Clam & Mussel Fra Diavoli

Shrimp, Clam & Mussel Fra Diavoli

$26.99

Shrimp, Mussels and Clams in a spicy marinara sauce on a bed of linguine

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$28.99

Linguine Pasta with Shrimps, Bay Scallops & Mussels in Garlic Butter Sauce

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$22.99

Steaks & More

NY Strip

NY Strip

$29.99

12oz. New York Strip Steak served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad

Rib Eye

Rib Eye

$37.99

14oz. Rib Eye Steak served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$17.99

Three Piece Southern Fried Chicken served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad

Cajun Honey Half Chicken

Cajun Honey Half Chicken

$21.99

Slow roasted half chicken in a cajun honey glaze. Served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad

Grilled Pork Chops

$22.99

Two Bone-In Pork Chops Grilled and topped with Brown Gravy. Served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$26.99

Half Rack of Tender Baby Back Pork Ribs in Hickory Smoked BBQ Sauce. Served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad

Porterhouse Steak

$49.99Out of stock

Boils

Clams & Mussels Boil

$24.99

Black Mussels & Clams with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage. Choose one or combine all of our special butter sauces

Shrimp Boil

Shrimp Boil

$26.99

1# Peel & Eat Shrimp with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage. Choose one or combine all of our special butter sauces

Mussels-Shrimp-Crawfish Boil

Mussels-Shrimp-Crawfish Boil

$34.99

Mussels and Peel & Eat Shrimp. Choose one or combine all of our special butter sauces

Snow Crab Boil

Snow Crab Boil

$65.99

2 Clusters of "10 Up" Snow Crab Legs with potatoes, corn and sausage. Choose one or combine all of our special butter sauces

Mussels Boil

Mussels Boil

$21.99

1.5# Black Mussels with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage. Choose one or combine all of our special butter sauces

Seafood

Whiting Platter

Whiting Platter

$21.99

Fresh Whiting Fillets prepared either Fried or Broiled with Lemon & Butter. Served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad

Cod Platter

Cod Platter

$25.99

Fresh Cod Fillet prepared either Fried or Broiled with White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce. Served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad

Catfish Platter

$21.99
Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$26.99

Jumbo Shrimps prepared either Fried or Broiled with Lemon & Butter. Served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad

Salmon Platter

Salmon Platter

$28.99

Salmon Fillet prepared either Fried or Broiled with Lobster Cream Sauce. Served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad

Crab Cake Platter

Crab Cake Platter

$32.99

Two 4oz. Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad

Snapper Platter

Snapper Platter

$28.99

1.5-2# Whole Snapper prepared either Fried or Broiled with Fresh Herb Butter. Served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad

8oz. Lobster Tail Platter

8oz. Lobster Tail Platter

$53.99

8oz. Cold Water Lobster Tail prepared either Fried or Broiled with Lemon & Butter. Served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad

King Crab Platter

$84.99

Sandwiches

Catfish PoBoy

Catfish PoBoy

$17.99

Fried Catfish Fillet on Hero Sandwich with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with French Fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Fried Chicken Thigh Sandwich with Chipotle Sriracha Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Served with French Fries.

Duke's Burger

Duke's Burger

$17.99

10oz. Cheeseburger with Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with French Fries.

Shrimp PoBoy

Shrimp PoBoy

$18.99

Fried Jumbo Shrimps on Hero Sandwich with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with French Fries.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.99
Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Fried Chicken Tenders with choice of French Fries or Mac and Cheese. Served with Kid's Soft Drink.

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

$10.99

Two Cheeseburger Sliders with French Fries. Served with Kid's Soft Drink.

Kid's Catfish Fingers

$10.99

Fried Catfish Strips with French Fries. Served with Kid's Soft Drink.

Kid's Pasta With Marinara

$6.99

Kid's Pasta w Butter

$6.99

Add On's

Mac & Cheese Side

Mac & Cheese Side

$6.99

Mozzarella, Cheddar, American & Fontina Cheeses

Collard Side

Collard Side

$6.99

Collard Greens simmered with Smoked Turkey Meat.

Yams Side

Yams Side

$5.99

Candied Yams baked with Cinnamon, Sugar and Butter.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$4.99
Mashed Potato Side

Mashed Potato Side

$5.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Choice of Blue Cheese, Ranch or Vinaigrette Dressing

Bread And Butter

$3.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Peach Cobbler

$10.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00
Southern Hospitality

Southern Hospitality

$10.00Out of stock

Praline Pecans, Chunks of Pecan Pie, Caramel Swirl

Dough Boy

Dough Boy

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie Cookie Dough, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Pecan Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Flan

$8.00Out of stock

Half Trays

BD Wings HALF

$50.00

Pulled Pork Sliders HALF

$60.00

15 Sliders per Half Tray

Catfish Nuggets HALF

Catfish Nuggets HALF

$65.00

Fried Catfish Nuggets with Spicy Cilantro Sauce

Fried Calamari HALF

Fried Calamari HALF

$55.00

Tender Fried Calamari Tubes and Tentacles. Served with Marinara Sauce

Caesar Salad HALF

$30.00

Traditional Caesar with Anchovies

BD Salad HALF

$35.00

Mesclun, Cranberries, Walnuts, Blue Cheese & Bacon

Whiting HALF

Whiting HALF

$50.00
Shrimp HALF

Shrimp HALF

$60.00

Salmon HALF

$75.00

Cod HALF

$75.00
Baby Back Ribs HALF

Baby Back Ribs HALF

$70.00
Seafood Pasta HALF

Seafood Pasta HALF

$65.00

Linguine Pasta with Shrimp, Scallops & Mussels in Garlic Butter or Marinara Sauce

Mac & Cheese HALF

Mac & Cheese HALF

$40.00

Three Cheese - Mozzarella, Cheddar and Velveeta - Mac and Cheese Shells.

Collard HALF

Collard HALF

$40.00

Collard Greens simmered with Smoked Turkey Meat.

Rice HALF

$25.00

Yellow Rice

Yams HALF

Yams HALF

$35.00

Candied Yams baked with Cinnamon, Sugar and Butter.

Corn HALF

Corn HALF

$30.00

Corn on the Cob

French Fries HALF

French Fries HALF

$25.00
Cajun Fries HALF

Cajun Fries HALF

$25.00
Mix Veg HALF

Mix Veg HALF

$35.00

Grilled Fresh Mixed Vegetables of the Day

Mashed Potato HALF

$35.00

Scallion Mash HALF

$35.00

Garlic Scallion Mashed Potatoes

Creamed Spinach HALF

$45.00

Spinach cooked with Cheese and Cream

Smothered Pork Chops HALF

Smothered Pork Chops HALF

$65.00

Fried Chicken HALF

$60.00

Paella (HALF)

$75.00

Pernil (HALF)

$65.00

Full Trays

BD Wings FULL

$100.00

Pulled Pork Sliders FULL

$120.00

30 Sliders per Full Tray

Catfish Nuggets FULL

Catfish Nuggets FULL

$130.00

Fried Catfish Nuggets with Spicy Cilantro Sauce

Fried Calamari FULL

Fried Calamari FULL

$110.00

Tender Fried Calamari Tubes and Tentacles. Served with Marinara Sauce

Caesar Salad FULL

$60.00

Traditional Caesar with Anchovies

BD Salad FULL

$70.00

Mesclun, Cranberries, Walnuts, Blue Cheese & Bacon

Whiting FULL

Whiting FULL

$100.00
Shrimp FULL

Shrimp FULL

$120.00

Salmon FULL

$150.00

Cod FULL

$150.00
Fried Chicken FULL

Fried Chicken FULL

$120.00
Smothered Pork Chops FULL

Smothered Pork Chops FULL

$130.00
Baby Back Ribs FULL

Baby Back Ribs FULL

$140.00
Seafood Pasta FULL

Seafood Pasta FULL

$130.00

Linguine Pasta with Shrimp, Scallops & Mussels in Garlic Butter Sauce or Marinara Sauce

Mac & Cheese FULL

Mac & Cheese FULL

$80.00

Three Cheese - Mozzarella, Cheddar and Velveeta - Mac and Cheese Shells.

Rice FULL

$50.00

Yellow Rice

Yams FULL

Yams FULL

$70.00

Candied Yams baked with Cinnamon, Sugar and Butter.

Corn FULL

Corn FULL

$60.00

Corn on the Cob

French Fries FULL

French Fries FULL

$50.00
Cajun Fries FULL

Cajun Fries FULL

$50.00
Mix Veg FULL

Mix Veg FULL

$70.00

Grilled Fresh Mixed Vegetables of the Day

Mashed Potato FULL

$70.00

Scallion Mash FULL

$70.00

Garlic Scallion Mashed Potatoes

Creamed Spinach FULL

$90.00

Spinach cooked with Cheese and Cream

Paella (FULL)

$150.00

Pernil (FULL)

$130.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good Food, Good Times

Website

Location

100 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Directions

Gallery
Baby Duke's Kitchen image
Baby Duke's Kitchen image
Baby Duke's Kitchen image

