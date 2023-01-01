Main picView gallery

Baby Got Biscuits

4637 Market Street

San Diego, CA 92102

BISCUIT SANDWICHES

BABY GOT BACON

BABY GOT BACON

$13.00

A FRIED BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH TOPPED WITH COUNTRY GRAVY, THICK CUT BACON, AND CHEDDAR SERVED ON A SWEET POTATO BISCUIT.

MAC DADDY

MAC DADDY

$13.00

A FRIED BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE AND TOPPED MAC DADDY MAC N' CHEESE, SERVED ON A SWEET POTATO BISCUIT.

CHICKEN FRIED

CHICKEN FRIED

$13.00

A FRIED BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH TOPPED WITH THICK CUT BACON AND PIMENTO CHEESE. SERVED ON A SWEET POTATO BISCUIT.

HOT IN HERE

HOT IN HERE

$13.00

A FRIED BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH BRUSHED WITH NASHVILLE HOT SAUCE TOPPED WITH SPICY AIOLI, SLAW, AND PICKLES, SERVED ON A SWEET POTATO BISCUIT.

DON'T BE JELLY

DON'T BE JELLY

$12.00

A FRIED BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH lAID ON A BED OF RED PEPPER JELLY AND TOPPED WITH PICKLES, SERVED ON A SWEET POTATO BISCUIT.

HONEY HONEY

HONEY HONEY

$12.00

A FRIED BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH DRIZZLED WITH MIKE'S HOT HONEY AND TOPPED WITH PICKLES, SERVED ON A SWEET POTATO BISCUIT.

SIDE CHICK

SIDE CHICK

$10.00

HOUSEMADE CHICKEN SALAD MADE FROM FRIED BONELESS CHICKEN THIGHS AND SERVED ON A SWEET POTATO BISCUIT.

BABY B.L.T.

BABY B.L.T.

$11.00

BACON, LETTUCE, AND FRIED GREEN TOMATOES, TOPPED WITH REMOULADE SAUCE, SERVED ON A SWEET POTATO BISCUIT.

SWEET PB&J

SWEET PB&J

$7.00

CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER AND RASPBERRY JAM SERVED ON A SWEET POTATO BISCUIT AND SPRINKLED WITH POWDERED SUGAR.

NU-TELLIN'

NU-TELLIN'

$7.00

NUTELLA AND BANANA SERVED ON A SWEET POTATO BISCUIT AND SPRINKLED WITH POWDERED SUGAR.

GREEN N' CHEESY

GREEN N' CHEESY

$11.00

MEATLESS! FRIED GREEN TOMATOES AND PIMENTO CHEESE SERVED ON A SWEET POTATO BISCUIT.

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY

$12.00

BACON, LETTUCE, FRIED GREEN TOMATOES, AND PIMENTO CHEESE, SERVED ON A SWEET POTATO BISCUIT.

SIDES

MAC DADDY MAC N' CHEESE

MAC DADDY MAC N' CHEESE

$6.00

SOUTHERN BAKED MAC N' CHEESE

PUNKIN'S BBQ BAKED BEANS

PUNKIN'S BBQ BAKED BEANS

$4.00

BBQ BAKED BEANS

BISCUITS N' GRAVY

$5.00

SWEET POTATO BISCUIT TOPPED WITH COUNTRY GRAVY.

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$7.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES SERVED WITH REMOULADE SAUCE.

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$6.00

FRIED ZUCCHINI SERVED WITH RANCH.

SLAW

SLAW

$3.00

CREAMY COLESLAW

SINGLE BISCUIT W/ TOPPER

$3.50

ONE SWEET POTATO BISCUIT WITH CHOICE OF TOPPER.

DOZEN BISCUITS

$35.00Out of stock

ONE DOZEN SWEET POTATO BISCUITS SERVED WITH CHOICE OF 3 TOPPERS.

EXTRA TOPPERS

$0.50

SIDE OF GRAVY

$1.50

SIDE OF COUNTRY GRAVY

RANCH

$0.50

SIDE OF RANCH

DESSERT

MAW MAW'S BANANA PUDDING

$6.00

A FAMILY RECIPE OF HOMEMADE VANILLA PUDDING, SLICED BANANAS, VANILLA WAFERS, AND TOPPED WITH WHIPPED TOPPING.

PUNKIN'S PUNCH BOWL CAKE

$6.00Out of stock

WHITE CAKE LAYERED WITH STRAWBERRIES, CRUSHED PINEAPPLE, HOMEMADE VANILLA PUDDING, AND TOPPED WITH WHIPPED TOPPING.

DRINKS

TEA

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00Out of stock

ROOT BEER

$2.00

ORANGE

$2.00
Main pic

