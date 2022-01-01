Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Baby Greens - Research Blvd

346 Reviews

$

10611 Research Blvd

Austin, TX 78759

Popular Items

Southwest Wrap
Caesar Wrap
Rainbow Wrap

SALADS

Fresh. Delicious, Made-To-Order.
Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$8.99

romaine lettuce, kale, carrots, edamame, green onions, peanuts, crispy chow mein noodles SUGGESTED DRESSING: Spicy Peanut (vegan), Honey Mustard

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99

romaine lettuce, kale, parmesan cheese, homestyle croutons SUGGESTED DRESSING: Caesar

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.99

romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, avocado SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Blue Cheese Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette (vegan), Green Goddess

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.99

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, green onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers (not spicy) SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Greek Vinaigrette (vegan), Balsamic Vinaigrette (vegan), Lowfat Lemon Vinaigrette

Rainbow Salad

Rainbow Salad

$9.99

spring mix, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese, pumpkin seeds SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Green Goddess, Balsamic Vinaigrette (vegan), Lowfat Lemon Vinaigrette

Sharon's Salad

Sharon's Salad

$7.99

romaine lettuce, spring mix, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Green Goddess, Balsamic Vinaigrette (vegan)

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$7.99

romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, avocado, black bean corn salsa, diced jicama, tortilla strips SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Chile Lime, Tangy Lime Vinaigrette, Spicy Peanut (vegan)

Side Salad

$3.99

Garden Salad. Greek Salad. Caesar Salad.

Housemade Dressing - Bottle

Housemade Dressing - Bottle

$5.99

A bottle of our delicious housemade salad dressing.

Extra Dressing

$0.79

WRAPS

Our yummy salads rolled up a in flour tortilla. Want it GF? Try our Collard Green wrap instead.
Asian Wrap

Asian Wrap

$6.99

romaine lettuce, kale, carrots, edamame, green onions, peanuts, crispy chow mein noodles SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Spicy Peanut (vegan), Honey Mustard

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$4.99

romaine lettuce, kale, parmesan cheese, homestyle croutons SUGGESTED DRESSING: Caesar

Cobb Wrap

Cobb Wrap

$6.99

romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, blue cheese, bacon SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Blue Cheese Vinaigrette, Balsamic (vegan), Green Goddess

Greek Wrap

Greek Wrap

$5.99

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, green onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers (not spicy) SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Greek Vinaigrette (vegan), Balsamic Vinaigrette (vegan), Lowfat Lemon Vinaigrette

Rainbow Wrap

Rainbow Wrap

$7.99

spring mix, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese, pumpkin seeds SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Green Goddess, Balsamic Vinaigrette (vegan), Lowfat Lemon Vinaigrette

Sharon's Wrap

Sharon's Wrap

$5.99

romaine lettuce, spring mix, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Green Goddess, Balsamic Vinaigrette ( vegan)

Southwest Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$5.99

romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, avocado, black bean corn salsa, diced jicama, tortilla strips SUGGESTED DRESSINGS: Chile Lime, Tangy Lime Vinaigrette, Spicy Peanut (vegan)

Housemade Dressing - Bottle

Housemade Dressing - Bottle

$5.99

A bottle of our delicious housemade salad dressing.

Extra Dressing

$0.79

SIDES

Miss Vickies Kettle Chips

$1.39

Miss Vickies Kettle Chips

$1.39
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.99

SOUPS

Soup of the Day - Meat

Soup of the Day - Vegetarian

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.99

A bowl of our Soup of the Day and a Side Salad. Side Salad choices are: Garden Side Salad, Greek Side Salad, or Caesar Side Salad.

HEALTHY KID'S MEAL

Kid's Meal - Salad

$5.99

HEALTHY KID'S MEAL with SALAD. Romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, choice of protein and dressing. Comes with a fruit cup and a juice box or a bottle of water.

Kid's Meal - Wrap

$5.99

HEALTHY KID'S MEAL with WRAP. Romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, choice of protein and dressing. Comes with a fruit cup and a juice box or a bottle of water.

Drinks

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

Fresh brewed. Unsweetened. Refreshing.

Lemonade

Lemonade

fresh lemon juice, housemade simple syrup (with a kiss of honey), water. Add berries for a Strawberry Lemonade.

Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas

Verde Flavor is always available. The other flavors rotate monthly.

Soda

$1.99

Coke. Diet Coke. Dr Pepper.

Bottled Water - 23.7 oz

Bottled Water - 23.7 oz

$1.49Out of stock
Sparkling Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00
Bottled Water - 16.9 oz

$0.89

Bottled Water - 16.9 oz

$0.89

Half Tea-Lemonade

Half fresh brewed black iced tea. Half fresh lemonade. (aka - Arnold Palmer)

Organic Juice Box

Organic Juice Box

$0.89

Honest Kids Organic Juice. Flavors: Grape, Apple, Berry Lemonade, or Fruit Punch.

Tshirts & Such

Shameless Fast Food

$17.00

Shameless Fast Food

$17.00
Cucumber: I <3 Salads Shirt

$17.00

Cucumber: I <3 Salads Shirt

$17.00
Tomato: I <3 Salads Shirt

$17.00

Tomato: I <3 Salads Shirt

$17.00
SPREAD JOY

SPREAD JOY

$17.00
Baby Greens Logo

$17.00

Baby Greens Logo

$17.00

BG Baseball Cap

$25.00

Team Greens key chain

BG Bumper Sticker

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Austin's original fresh food to go. We serve made-to-order salads and wraps. We also have scratch-made soups, fresh lemonade, and rotating Agua Frescas. Come in and enjoy #shamelessfastfod!

Website

Location

10611 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759

Directions

