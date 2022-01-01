Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen

1,532 Reviews

$$

2051 S. Dobson Rd Suite 18

Mesa, AZ 85202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Andouille Sausage Sliders

$9.75

Three andouille sliders served with red onions and BBQ sauce on the side.

Appetizer Combo

$14.75

Two shrimp cocktail, two shrimp remoulade, one crab cake and three pieces of garlic bread.

Baby Kay's Sampler

$16.50

Fried oysters, shrimp, catfish, hush puppies, jalapeno poppers, and fries. Served with spicy mayo, remoulade, cocktail sauce, and ketchup.

BBQ Hot Wings

$11.50

8 wings smothered in a smokey spicy bbq sauce.

BBQ Pork Sliders

$9.75

3 sliders with our shredded pork smothered in our homemade bbq sauce. Served with a side of red onions.

BBQ Shrimp App

$10.50

Five shrimp sautéed in our Worcestershire, cayenne lemon butter sauce, served with white rice and garlic bread.

Boudin Balls

$9.75

Three fried Cajun sausages served with our apricot-pepper jelly and garlic bread.

Cajun Shrimp Cocktail

$10.50

Five chilled shrimp with our cajun cocktail sauce and garlic bread.

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Two large fried crab cakes, served with spicy mayo, lettuce and garlic bread.

Full Basket of Hush Puppies

$7.50

Sixteen hush puppies, served with a side of ketchup and remoulade.

Half Basket of Hush Puppies

$5.50

Eight hush puppies, served with a side of ketchup and remoulade.

Hot Wings

$11.50

Eight wings smothered in a classic buffalo sauce.

Hurricane Shrimp App

$10.50

Five shrimp sautéed in our Lulu sauce, served with white rice and garlic bread.

Lulu's Wings

$11.50

Rene Wings

$11.50

Eight wings served with a spicy homemade vegetable BBQ sauce on the side.

Shrimp Remoulade

$10.75

(ROOM-a-laude) A Baby Kay's favorite! Five shrimp in a cajun creamy horseradish sauce served chilled with garlic bread.

Gumbo by the Cup

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Cup

$7.75

Served with white rice and garlic bread.

Chicken Gumbo Cup

$7.00

Served with white rice and garlic bread.

Courtbouillon Cup

$7.75

Tomato based catfish stew, served with white rice and garlic bread.

Crawfish Etouffee Cup

$10.75

Served with white rice and garlic bread.

Duck and Andouille Sausage Gumbo Cup

$9.00

Served with white rice and garlic bread.

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$9.00

Crab meat, crawfish tails, and shrimp, served with white rice and garlic bread.

Shrimp Etouffee Cup

$9.00

Served with white rice and garlic bread.

Vegetarian Etouffee Cup

$7.50Out of stock

Served with white rice and garlic bread.

Greens

Crab and Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Lump crab meat and chilled shrimp, served over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, and our raspberry vinaigrette dressing!

Fried Catfish Salad

$15.00

Five catfish strips on a bed of mixed greens with red cabbage, red onion, tomatoes, homemade croutons served with remoulade dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.75

Grilled chicken served over mixed greens with egg, red onion, tomato, red cabbage, homemade croutons, jack cheese, and our apricot-habanero Tabasco dressing---one of our favorites!

House Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens topped with red cabbage, red onion, tomato, and homemade croutons.

Lagniappe

$14.50

Mixed greens topped with andouille sausage, egg, bacon, tomato, red cabbage, red onion, and jack cheese, served with our blue cheese dressing.

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

$13.75

Chilled shrimp with mixed greens, red onions, red cabbage, tomatoes, and house made croutons, served with our remoulade dressing.

Side Salad

$4.75

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Tossed with tomato, pecans, crumbled blue cheese, red onions, and served with a warm bacon vinaigrette.

Gumbo Bowls

Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo Bowl

$14.00

Served with your choice of a side, white rice and garlic bread.

Chicken Gumbo Bowl

$13.00

Served with your choice of a side, white rice and garlic bread.

Duck and Andouille Sausage Gumbo Bowl

$15.75

Served with your choice of a side, white rice and garlic bread.

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$18.00

Crab meat, crawfish tails, and shrimp, served with your choice of a side, white rice and garlic bread.

Po' Boys

Catfish Po' Boy

$14.50

All sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, your choice of remoulade, BBQ sauce, or mayo. Served with homemade potato chips.

Grilled Chicken Po' Boy

$13.00

All sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, your choice of remoulade, BBQ sauce, or mayo. Served with homemade potato chips.

Half Meat Po' Boy & Cup of Gumbo

$13.00

Your choice of a half meat po'boy and cup of chicken or chicken and sausage gumbo. All sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, your choice of remoulade, BBQ sauce, or mayo. Served with homemade potato chips.

Half Seafood Po' Boy & Cup of Gumbo

$14.50

Your choice of po'boy (meat or seafood) with a cup of gumbo. All sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, your choice of remoulade, BBQ sauce, or mayo. Served with homemade potato chips.

Oyster Po' Boy

$14.95

All sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, your choice of remoulade, BBQ sauce, or mayo. Served with homemade potato chips.

Meat Po' Boy Combo

$13.00

Combination of shredded pork and grilled chicken po'boy. All sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, your choice of remoulade, BBQ sauce, or mayo. Served with homemade potato chips.

Shredded Pork Po' Boy

$13.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.50

All sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, your choice of remoulade, BBQ sauce, or mayo. Served with homemade potato chips.

Seafood Po' Boy Combo

$14.50

Combination of two po'boys of your choice, meat or seafood. All sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, your choice of remoulade, BBQ sauce, or mayo. Served with homemade potato chips.

Entrees

BBQ Shrimp

$17.00

Ten shrimp sautéed in our cayenne, lemon, Worcestershire butter sauce, served with your choice of a side, white rice and garlic bread.

Cajun Burger

$13.00

Ground beef mixed with andouille, crumbled blue cheese and Cajun spices topped with caramelized onion. Your choice of Monterey jack, American, or crumbled blue cheese. Served with fries, lettuce, pickle, tomato, and spicy mayo on the side. Cooked medium well.

Catfish Dinner

$16.75

Filet and a half, lightly dusted with Cajun seasonings and deep fried in peanut oil. Served with your choice of a side, and garlic bread.

Cornish Game Hen

$16.75

Served with dirty rice and broccoli, your choice of a side, and garlic bread. Fried whole, 20-25 minute cooking time.

Crawfish Etouffee

$24.00

Peeled crawfish tails mixed with onions, bell peppers and celery. Simmered in a cream sauce, served with white rice, your choice of a side and garlic bread. This is for all those lazy Cajuns who don't want to peel crawfish and suck da heads.

Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Eight fried shrimp, served over crawfish sauce with dirty rice in the middle. Comes with your choice of a side and garlic bread.

Jambalaya

$14.00

Moist rice dish with chicken and andouille sausage. (No tomato base here, we keep it simple for our Cajun friends) Served with your choice of a side and garlic bread.

Red Beans and Rice

$12.00

Served with your choice of a side and garlic bread.

Red Beans and Rice w/ Sausage

$12.75

Served with four fried andouille sausage links, your choice of a side, and garlic bread.

Shrimp Etouffee

$17.50

Served with white rice, your choice of a side, and garlic bread.

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$16.75

Stuffed with spinach and cheese, topped with caramelized onion, creole dressing, served with mixed veggies, white rice, your choice of a side and garlic bread. (20 minute cooking time)

Vegetarian Etouffee

$13.75

Served with white rice, your choice of a side, and garlic bread.

Seafood Baskets

Alligator & Clam Basket

$15.50

Yes, it's real gator! Fried basket served with sweet potato fries. Your choice of remoulade, spicy mayo, tarter or cocktail sauce. Choose all gator for $2.50 more.

Catfish & Oyster Basket

$14.50

Fried basket with your choice of homemade potato chips or fries. Typically served with remoulade sauce.

Catfish & Shrimp Basket

$14.50

Fried basket with your choice of homemade potato chips or fries. Typically served with remoulade sauce.

Catfish Basket

$14.50

Fried basket with your choice of homemade potato chips or fries. Typically served with remoulade sauce.

Catfish, Shrimp, & Oyster Basket

$14.50

Fried basket with your choice of homemade potato chips or fries. Typically served with remoulade sauce.

Oyster Basket

$14.50

Fried basket with your choice of homemade potato chips or fries. Typically served with remoulade sauce.

Shrimp & Oyster Basket

$14.50

Fried basket with your choice of homemade potato chips or fries. Typically served with remoulade sauce.

Shrimp Basket

$14.50

Fried basket with your choice of homemade potato chips or fries. Typically served with remoulade sauce.

Pasta

Andouille Sausage Fettuccini

$16.25

Andouille sausage fettuccini in a slightly spicy homemade cream sauce, served with your choice of a side and garlic bread.

Chicken Fettuccini

$16.75

Grilled chicken fettuccini in a slightly spicy homemade cream sauce, served with your choice of a side and garlic bread.

Fettuccini

$13.00

Fettuccini in a slightly spicy homemade cream sauce, served with your choice of a side and garlic bread.

Shrimp Fettuccini

$18.50

Shrimp fettuccini in a slightly spicy homemade cream sauce, served with your choice of a side and garlic bread.

Two-Topping Fettuccini

$18.75

Your choice of two-topping fettuccini in a slightly spicy homemade cream sauce, served with a side and garlic bread.

Veggie Fettuccini

$16.25

Broccoli, cauliflower and carrot fettuccini in a slightly spicy homemade cream sauce, served with your choice of a side and garlic bread.

Combos

Baby Kay's Combo

$13.75

Red beans and rice and your choice of chicken or chicken and sausage gumbo. Served with a side and garlic bread.

Cajun Combination

$17.75

Crawfish étouffée, jambalaya, and your choice of chicken or chicken and sausage gumbo, side, and garlic bread.

Serena Combo

$13.75

Jambalaya and your choice of chicken or chicken and sausage gumbo. Served with a side and garlic bread.

A la Carte

Ala Courtbouillion

$5.50

Ala Crawfish Sauce

$6.00

Ala Dirty Rice

$6.00

Seasoned ground beef and spicy pork sausage simmered with onions, bell peppers, celery. "Cher' this was not swept off the floor".

Ala Jambalaya

$6.00

Ala Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

Ala Rene Sauce

$3.50

Andouille Sausage Link

$0.75

Basket of Fries

$4.50

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Broccoli

$4.00

Garlic Bread Basket

$4.00

Green Olive Coleslaw

$3.75

Homemade Chips Basket

$4.00

Served with a side of remoulade sauce.

Jar of Sauce

$10.00

4 oz. Sauce

$1.00

Potato Salad

$3.75

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Pyrex Lulu Sauce

$2.00

Side of White Rice

$1.50

2 oz. Sauce

$0.50

Pyrex Gravy

$2.50

Side of Clams

$5.00

Jalapeno Popper

$1.00

Children's Menu

Kids Catfish Basket

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Corn Dog

$6.00

Kids Shrimp Basket

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Bourbon Sundae

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Homemade Bread Pudding with Whiskey Sauce

$6.75

Served with a whiskey butter sauce. Contains raisins, coconut and pecans.

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Praline Liqueur Sundae

$6.50

Scoop of Butter Pecan

$1.50

Scoop of Vanilla

$1.50

Sweet Potato Pie

$6.00

Side Chocolate Bourbon Sauce

$1.25

Side Whiskey Butter Sauce

$1.00

King Cake

$5.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2051 S. Dobson Rd Suite 18, Mesa, AZ 85202

Directions

Gallery
Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen image
Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen image

