Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen
2051 S. Dobson Rd Suite 18
Mesa, AZ 85202
Appetizers
Andouille Sausage Sliders
Three andouille sliders served with red onions and BBQ sauce on the side.
Appetizer Combo
Two shrimp cocktail, two shrimp remoulade, one crab cake and three pieces of garlic bread.
Baby Kay's Sampler
Fried oysters, shrimp, catfish, hush puppies, jalapeno poppers, and fries. Served with spicy mayo, remoulade, cocktail sauce, and ketchup.
BBQ Hot Wings
8 wings smothered in a smokey spicy bbq sauce.
BBQ Pork Sliders
3 sliders with our shredded pork smothered in our homemade bbq sauce. Served with a side of red onions.
BBQ Shrimp App
Five shrimp sautéed in our Worcestershire, cayenne lemon butter sauce, served with white rice and garlic bread.
Boudin Balls
Three fried Cajun sausages served with our apricot-pepper jelly and garlic bread.
Cajun Shrimp Cocktail
Five chilled shrimp with our cajun cocktail sauce and garlic bread.
Crab Cakes
Two large fried crab cakes, served with spicy mayo, lettuce and garlic bread.
Full Basket of Hush Puppies
Sixteen hush puppies, served with a side of ketchup and remoulade.
Half Basket of Hush Puppies
Eight hush puppies, served with a side of ketchup and remoulade.
Hot Wings
Eight wings smothered in a classic buffalo sauce.
Hurricane Shrimp App
Five shrimp sautéed in our Lulu sauce, served with white rice and garlic bread.
Lulu's Wings
Rene Wings
Eight wings served with a spicy homemade vegetable BBQ sauce on the side.
Shrimp Remoulade
(ROOM-a-laude) A Baby Kay's favorite! Five shrimp in a cajun creamy horseradish sauce served chilled with garlic bread.
Gumbo by the Cup
Chicken & Andouille Sausage Cup
Served with white rice and garlic bread.
Chicken Gumbo Cup
Served with white rice and garlic bread.
Courtbouillon Cup
Tomato based catfish stew, served with white rice and garlic bread.
Crawfish Etouffee Cup
Served with white rice and garlic bread.
Duck and Andouille Sausage Gumbo Cup
Served with white rice and garlic bread.
Seafood Gumbo Cup
Crab meat, crawfish tails, and shrimp, served with white rice and garlic bread.
Shrimp Etouffee Cup
Served with white rice and garlic bread.
Vegetarian Etouffee Cup
Served with white rice and garlic bread.
Greens
Crab and Shrimp Salad
Lump crab meat and chilled shrimp, served over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, and our raspberry vinaigrette dressing!
Fried Catfish Salad
Five catfish strips on a bed of mixed greens with red cabbage, red onion, tomatoes, homemade croutons served with remoulade dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken served over mixed greens with egg, red onion, tomato, red cabbage, homemade croutons, jack cheese, and our apricot-habanero Tabasco dressing---one of our favorites!
House Salad
Mixed greens topped with red cabbage, red onion, tomato, and homemade croutons.
Lagniappe
Mixed greens topped with andouille sausage, egg, bacon, tomato, red cabbage, red onion, and jack cheese, served with our blue cheese dressing.
Shrimp Remoulade Salad
Chilled shrimp with mixed greens, red onions, red cabbage, tomatoes, and house made croutons, served with our remoulade dressing.
Side Salad
Spinach Salad
Tossed with tomato, pecans, crumbled blue cheese, red onions, and served with a warm bacon vinaigrette.
Gumbo Bowls
Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo Bowl
Served with your choice of a side, white rice and garlic bread.
Chicken Gumbo Bowl
Served with your choice of a side, white rice and garlic bread.
Duck and Andouille Sausage Gumbo Bowl
Served with your choice of a side, white rice and garlic bread.
Seafood Gumbo Bowl
Crab meat, crawfish tails, and shrimp, served with your choice of a side, white rice and garlic bread.
Po' Boys
Catfish Po' Boy
All sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, your choice of remoulade, BBQ sauce, or mayo. Served with homemade potato chips.
Grilled Chicken Po' Boy
All sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, your choice of remoulade, BBQ sauce, or mayo. Served with homemade potato chips.
Half Meat Po' Boy & Cup of Gumbo
Your choice of a half meat po'boy and cup of chicken or chicken and sausage gumbo. All sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, your choice of remoulade, BBQ sauce, or mayo. Served with homemade potato chips.
Half Seafood Po' Boy & Cup of Gumbo
Your choice of po'boy (meat or seafood) with a cup of gumbo. All sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, your choice of remoulade, BBQ sauce, or mayo. Served with homemade potato chips.
Oyster Po' Boy
All sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, your choice of remoulade, BBQ sauce, or mayo. Served with homemade potato chips.
Meat Po' Boy Combo
Combination of shredded pork and grilled chicken po'boy. All sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, your choice of remoulade, BBQ sauce, or mayo. Served with homemade potato chips.
Shredded Pork Po' Boy
Shrimp Po' Boy
All sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, your choice of remoulade, BBQ sauce, or mayo. Served with homemade potato chips.
Seafood Po' Boy Combo
Combination of two po'boys of your choice, meat or seafood. All sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, your choice of remoulade, BBQ sauce, or mayo. Served with homemade potato chips.
Entrees
BBQ Shrimp
Ten shrimp sautéed in our cayenne, lemon, Worcestershire butter sauce, served with your choice of a side, white rice and garlic bread.
Cajun Burger
Ground beef mixed with andouille, crumbled blue cheese and Cajun spices topped with caramelized onion. Your choice of Monterey jack, American, or crumbled blue cheese. Served with fries, lettuce, pickle, tomato, and spicy mayo on the side. Cooked medium well.
Catfish Dinner
Filet and a half, lightly dusted with Cajun seasonings and deep fried in peanut oil. Served with your choice of a side, and garlic bread.
Cornish Game Hen
Served with dirty rice and broccoli, your choice of a side, and garlic bread. Fried whole, 20-25 minute cooking time.
Crawfish Etouffee
Peeled crawfish tails mixed with onions, bell peppers and celery. Simmered in a cream sauce, served with white rice, your choice of a side and garlic bread. This is for all those lazy Cajuns who don't want to peel crawfish and suck da heads.
Fried Shrimp
Eight fried shrimp, served over crawfish sauce with dirty rice in the middle. Comes with your choice of a side and garlic bread.
Jambalaya
Moist rice dish with chicken and andouille sausage. (No tomato base here, we keep it simple for our Cajun friends) Served with your choice of a side and garlic bread.
Red Beans and Rice
Served with your choice of a side and garlic bread.
Red Beans and Rice w/ Sausage
Served with four fried andouille sausage links, your choice of a side, and garlic bread.
Shrimp Etouffee
Served with white rice, your choice of a side, and garlic bread.
Stuffed Chicken Breast
Stuffed with spinach and cheese, topped with caramelized onion, creole dressing, served with mixed veggies, white rice, your choice of a side and garlic bread. (20 minute cooking time)
Vegetarian Etouffee
Served with white rice, your choice of a side, and garlic bread.
Seafood Baskets
Alligator & Clam Basket
Yes, it's real gator! Fried basket served with sweet potato fries. Your choice of remoulade, spicy mayo, tarter or cocktail sauce. Choose all gator for $2.50 more.
Catfish & Oyster Basket
Fried basket with your choice of homemade potato chips or fries. Typically served with remoulade sauce.
Catfish & Shrimp Basket
Fried basket with your choice of homemade potato chips or fries. Typically served with remoulade sauce.
Catfish Basket
Fried basket with your choice of homemade potato chips or fries. Typically served with remoulade sauce.
Catfish, Shrimp, & Oyster Basket
Fried basket with your choice of homemade potato chips or fries. Typically served with remoulade sauce.
Oyster Basket
Fried basket with your choice of homemade potato chips or fries. Typically served with remoulade sauce.
Shrimp & Oyster Basket
Fried basket with your choice of homemade potato chips or fries. Typically served with remoulade sauce.
Shrimp Basket
Fried basket with your choice of homemade potato chips or fries. Typically served with remoulade sauce.
Pasta
Andouille Sausage Fettuccini
Andouille sausage fettuccini in a slightly spicy homemade cream sauce, served with your choice of a side and garlic bread.
Chicken Fettuccini
Grilled chicken fettuccini in a slightly spicy homemade cream sauce, served with your choice of a side and garlic bread.
Fettuccini
Fettuccini in a slightly spicy homemade cream sauce, served with your choice of a side and garlic bread.
Shrimp Fettuccini
Shrimp fettuccini in a slightly spicy homemade cream sauce, served with your choice of a side and garlic bread.
Two-Topping Fettuccini
Your choice of two-topping fettuccini in a slightly spicy homemade cream sauce, served with a side and garlic bread.
Veggie Fettuccini
Broccoli, cauliflower and carrot fettuccini in a slightly spicy homemade cream sauce, served with your choice of a side and garlic bread.
Combos
Baby Kay's Combo
Red beans and rice and your choice of chicken or chicken and sausage gumbo. Served with a side and garlic bread.
Cajun Combination
Crawfish étouffée, jambalaya, and your choice of chicken or chicken and sausage gumbo, side, and garlic bread.
Serena Combo
Jambalaya and your choice of chicken or chicken and sausage gumbo. Served with a side and garlic bread.
A la Carte
Ala Courtbouillion
Ala Crawfish Sauce
Ala Dirty Rice
Seasoned ground beef and spicy pork sausage simmered with onions, bell peppers, celery. "Cher' this was not swept off the floor".
Ala Jambalaya
Ala Red Beans & Rice
Ala Rene Sauce
Andouille Sausage Link
Basket of Fries
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Broccoli
Garlic Bread Basket
Green Olive Coleslaw
Homemade Chips Basket
Served with a side of remoulade sauce.
Jar of Sauce
4 oz. Sauce
Potato Salad
Seasonal Vegetables
Pyrex Lulu Sauce
Side of White Rice
2 oz. Sauce
Pyrex Gravy
Side of Clams
Jalapeno Popper
Children's Menu
Desserts
Chocolate Bourbon Sundae
Chocolate Cake
Homemade Bread Pudding with Whiskey Sauce
Served with a whiskey butter sauce. Contains raisins, coconut and pecans.
Key Lime Pie
Pecan Pie
Praline Liqueur Sundae
Scoop of Butter Pecan
Scoop of Vanilla
Sweet Potato Pie
Side Chocolate Bourbon Sauce
Side Whiskey Butter Sauce
King Cake
Utensils
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
2051 S. Dobson Rd Suite 18, Mesa, AZ 85202