American
Bars & Lounges

Baby's - Talbott Street

review star

No reviews yet

2147 North Talbott St

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Smash Burger
Chicken Tenders & Fries

Entrees

Smash Burger

$8.50

Baby's Strut Burger

$13.00

BAM! Burger

$10.50

Single Patty Strut Burger

$10.00

Swissy That Walk

$13.00

Single Patty Swissy That Walk

$10.00

This Burg-ers On Fire

$13.00

Single Patty This Burg-ers On Fire

$10.00

Impossible Burger

$10.00

HoliYAY! Burger

$13.00

Single HoliYAY! Burger

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$11.00

Breaded Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

Half Order Chicken Tenders And Fries

$8.00

VEGAN Chicken Tenders And Fries

$15.00

1/2 VEGAN Chicken Tenders And Fries

$8.00

Large Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Fish and Fries

$14.00

Salads

Large House Salad

$9.00

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

BBQ Ranch Salad

$12.00

Sides/Appetizers

Fries

$3.50

Onion Ring Small

$4.50

Onion Ring Large

$8.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Raw Veggies With Ranch

$4.00

Chili Cup

$4.50

Bowl Of Chili

$8.00

Vegan Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Smash Patty

$3.00

Kids

Kids Mini Burgers (2)

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Naked Tenders

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids VEGAN Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$3.50

To Go Sauces

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayonaise

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Vegan Mayo

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Small Cheese Sauce 2oz.

$1.50

Large Cheese Sauce 8oz.

$6.00

Dazzle Sauce (Vegan Citrus Chili Aioli)

$0.50

Sassy Sauce (Tangy Southwestern Sauce)

$0.50

White BBQ (Creamy Horseradish Pepper Sauce)

$0.50

Sunday Sauce (Ranch, HM and BBQ Mixed)

$0.50

BAM! Sauce (Ketchup, Mayo, French, Relish Sauce)

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Sriracha

Louisiana Hot Sauce

Mango Chutney

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Malt Vinegar

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

French

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Strawberry Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar

Caesar

$0.50

Vegan Ranch

$0.50

Soda/Coffee/Juice

Water

$0.25

Soda Cup

$2.50

Our Soda Is Self Service. We will give you your cup on arrival to fill your drink.

Kids Drink

$1.00

Coffee

$2.50

Owen’s Ginger Beer

$4.00

Owen’s Grapefruit Soda

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Pibb Xtra

$2.50

Red Cream

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Milkshakes

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Curious Flavor (Pumpkin Spice)

$6.00

Non Dairy Milkshake (Blueberry Lavender)

$6.00

Kids Chocolate Shake

$4.00

Kids Strawberry Shake

$4.00

Kids Curious Shake (Pumpkin Spice)

$4.00

Kids Non Dairy Shake (Blueberry Lavender)

$4.00

Alcohol Free Drinks

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Virgin Paloma

$6.00

Virgin Mule

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Boozy Milkshakes

Boozy Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Boozy Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Boozy Curious Shake (S'mores)

$6.00

Boozy Non Dairy (Espresso)

$6.00

Canned Cocktails/ASB Individual Pours

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Lime

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Bucket of High Noon

$28.00

5 cans in a bucket

ASB Cucumber Basil Lime Vodka Individual Pour

$10.00

ASB Coconut Lemon Rum Individual Pour

$10.00

ASB Passion Fruit Pineapple Rum Individual Pour

$10.00

ASB Brown Sugar Bitters Bourbon Individual Pour

$10.00

ASB Grapefruit Lime Agave Individual Pour

$10.00

ASB Bottle Service

Bottle ASB Coconut

$42.00

Bottle ASB Strawberry

$42.00

Bottle ASB Cucumber

$42.00

Bottle ASB Passion Fruit

$42.00

Bottle ASB Grapefruit

$42.00

Bottle ASB Bourbon

$55.00

Buttons

Bouffant Chicken Button

$1.00

Burger Button

$1.00

Drumstick Heel Button

$1.00

Milkshake Button

$1.00

French Fry Lipstick Button

$1.00

Staff Tank Top

$15.00

Xtra Staff Uniform Shirt

$18.00

Sticker

Baby's Sticker

$0.50

Baby's Hoodie

Baby's Hoodie

$50.00

BOOZY MILKSHAKES

Boozy Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Boozy Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Boozy Curious Shake (Caramel Apple)

$6.00

Boozy Non Dairy (Espresso)

$6.00

ASB COCKTAIL BOTTLES

ASB COCONUT LEMON RUM

$34.99

ASB CUCUMBER BASIL LIME VODKA

$34.99

ASB PASSION FRUIT PINEAPPLE RUM

$34.99

ASB GRAPEFRUIT LIME AGAVE

$34.99

ASB BROWN SUGAR BITTERS BOURBON

$34.99

ASB Strawberry Bitter Orange Bottle

$34.99

Open Item Booze

VODKA

750 mL Jeptha Creed Coffee Vodka

$20.00

1 Liter New Amsterdam Mango

$12.00

1 Liter Prairie Cucumber Vodka

$15.00

750 mL Smirnoff Passion Fruit Vodka

$12.00

GIN

750 mL J. Rieger Gin

$22.00

750 mL Empress Gin

$34.00

RUM

1 Liter Rum Haven Coconut Rum

$15.00

WHISKEY/SCOTCH/BRANDY

750 mL Copper & Kings Chocolate Brandy

$17.00

750 mL Copper & Kings Brandy

$23.00

750 mL Copper & Kings Coffee Brandy

$23.00

750 mL Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac

$42.00

750 mL Bird Dog Apple Whiskey

$14.00

750 mL The Dalmore 12 Year Scotch

$54.00

1 Liter Old Forester Whiskey

$25.00

750 mL West Fork Whiskey 90 Proof

$25.00

LIQUEUR/VERMOUTH

750 mL Heirloom Alchermes Liqueur

$27.00

750 mL Heirloom Flora Liqueur

$27.00

750 mL Il Tramonto Amaretto

$17.00

Bottle Orchard Pear Liqueur

$17.00

750 mL Montenegro Select Aperitivo

$27.00

750 mL Tattersall Bitter Orange Liqueur

$24.00

750 mL Cardinal Flora Liqueur

$18.00

750 mL Hotel Tango Cherry Liqueur

$28.00

750 mL Passoa Passion Fruit Liqueur

$14.00

750 mL St. George NOLA Coffee Liqueur

$25.00

750 mL Giffard Banana Liqueur

$27.00

750 mL Giffard Creme de Cacao

$21.00

750 mL Lo-Fi Dry Vermouth

$17.00

750 mL Dolin Dry Vermouth

$10.00

750 mL Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

$25.00

MIXERS/BITTERS

750 mL Coconut Water

$5.00

Bottle Baby's House Tonic Elixir

$22.00

Bottle Additions Habanero Tincture

$10.00

Bottle Additions Jalapeño Tincture

$10.00

Bottle Bitter Truth Chocolate Bitters

$16.00

Bottle Bittercube Chipotle Cacao Bitters

$15.00

Bottle Bittercube Trinity Bitters

$15.00

Bottle Bittercube Bolivar Bitters

$15.00

WINE

750 mL Dona Paula Rose

$8.00

750 mL Cline Pinot Noir

$11.00

750 mL Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc Viognier

$8.00

750 mL Dona Paula Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

750 mL Plum Wine

$9.00

HIGH NOON 4 PACKS

4 Pack High Noon Black Cherry

$10.00

4 Pack High Noon Guava

$10.00

4 Pack High Noon Mango

$10.00

4 Pack High Noon Passion Fruit

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Smash Burgers, Broasted Chicken, Milkshakes and More!

Website

Location

2147 North Talbott St, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Directions

