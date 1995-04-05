Barbeque
Baby Blues BBQ Sansom
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
What's your beef?
Location
3432 Samson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Lucky Well - Spring Arts
No Reviews
990 Spring Garden Street Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Paris Baguette - 4506-University City
4.6 • 360
3816 Chestnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurant