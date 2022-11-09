Main picView gallery

BabyCakes Cupcakery Mobile Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

113 West 1st Street

Willow Springs, MO 65793

Order Again

Cupcake Menu

Red Velvet

$2.75

Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese icing

Peanut Butter Cup

$2.75

Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter Buttercream and topped with Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Drizzle.

Lemon Berry

$2.75

Lemon cake with Raspberry filling and Vanilla Buttercream Icing.

Maple Bacon

$2.75Out of stock

Chocolate or Vanilla cake iced with Maple Buttercream and topped with Bacon Crumbles.

Cookies & Cream

$2.75

White or Chocolate with Oreo Buttercream icing topped with an Oreo cookie.

Chocolate

$1.75Out of stock

Chocolate Cake with Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream Icing and Sprinkles

Vanilla

$1.75

White Cake with Vanilla or Chocolate Icing and Sprinkles

Fruity Pebbles

$1.75Out of stock

White cake with colored jimmies, Vanilla Buttercream Icing topped with Fruity Pebbles.

Strawberry

$1.75

Mocha

$1.75

Chocolate cupcake with Mocha Icing and a chocolate covered coffee bean.

Twix

$2.75Out of stock

Gluten Free

$2.00

Gluten Free Gourmet

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$2.75Out of stock

Boston Cream

$2.75Out of stock

German Chocolate

$2.75Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$2.75Out of stock

Cotton Candy

$1.75Out of stock

Gluten Free Brownies

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Blackberry

$2.75

Butterfinger

$2.75

Frappes

Taro

$3.25+

Tropical, Creamy and Nutty taste of Taro. We've been told that it tastes like buttered popcorn jelly beans!

Frozen Hot Chocolate (Caffeine Free)

$3.25+

Rich Creamy Frozen Cocoa

Vanilla Bean Creme (Caffeine Free)

$3.25+

Creamy and Indulgent Vanilla Bean

Strawberry Crème (Caffeine Free)

$3.25+

Refreshing sun ripe strawberries blended into perfection.

Dulce De Leche Creme

$3.25+

Caramel taste with Arabica coffee

Cake Batter Crème ( Caffeine Free)

$3.25+

Bubble Gum Crème (Caffeine Free)

$3.25+

Classic Pink Bubble Gum Flavor

Cotton Candy Crème (Caffeine Free)

$3.25+

Sweet Cotton Candy Flavor

Cookies & Cream

$3.25+

OREO cookies and Cream

Java Chip

$3.25+

Blend of Coffee, Espresso and Mocha flavors.

Caramel Latte

$3.25+Out of stock

Caramel taste with Arabica Coffee

Mocha

$3.25+

Chocolate and Espresso

White Chocolate

$3.25+

Creamy White Chocolate and Espresso

Green Tea (Caffeine Free)

$3.25+

Asian Inspired Green Tea

Horchata (Caffeine Free)

$3.25+

Mexican Inspired Spiced Chai

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.25+

Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Espresso

Orange Cream ( Coffee and Caffeine Free)

$3.25+

Tastes like an orange cream pop or sherbet.

Toffee Mocha

$3.25+

Toffee, Chocolate and Espresso

Vanilla Latte

$3.25+

Pumpkin Pie Chai

$3.25+

Dairy Free Caramel Latte

$3.75+

Dairy Free Caramel Latte

Mint Chocolate

$3.75

Hot

Drip Coffee

$1.50+

Drip coffee available in medium and dark.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$2.50+

Fresh ground dark roast coffee

Soda

Mountain Dew

$1.00Out of stock

Coke

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00Out of stock

Cherry Pepsi

$1.00

Yoo Hoo

$1.00Out of stock

Honest Kids

$1.00+

Water

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Baja Blast Mountain Dew

$1.00

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.00+

Frozen or Shaken Lemonade

Bakery Items

Pumpkin Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Mini Loafs of Pumpkin Bread

Cookies

$1.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip, White Chip Macadamia, Sugar, S'mores, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal Raisin, Chocolate Chunk

Jumbo Muffins

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Streusel, Lemon PoppySeed Gluten Free- Coconut Blueberry Crunch, Cinnamon Swirl

Orange Mini Loaf

$3.00Out of stock

GF Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Donuts

$1.25Out of stock

12 Sugar Cookies

$25.00Out of stock

Walking Tacos

Meat And Cheese

$3.00

Two Sliders topped with your choice of meat (Buffalo Chicken, BBQ Pulled Pork, Ham, bag of chips and a soda.

Supreme

$4.00

Three sliders with your choice of a meat (Buffalo Chicken, BBQ Pork, Ham) with your choice of chips and a soda.

Biscut

$3.50

Bag Coffee

$12.00

Caramel Apples

$6.00Out of stock

Holy Guacamole

$4.00

Bbq Slider

$4.00

Breakfast Taco

$2.00

Mini Pancakes

12 Mini Pancakes

$4.50

24 Mini Pancakes

$7.50

Biscuit and Gravy

One Biscuit

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Mobile Cupcakes & Coffee Life is GREAT cupcakes make it better!

Location

113 West 1st Street, Willow Springs, MO 65793

Directions

