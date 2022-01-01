Baby Izakaya imageView gallery

Baby Izakaya - Virginia Beach

55 Reviews

$$

510 17th Half Street

Suite A

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

OYAKODON RICE BOWL
KUROBUTA CORN DOGS
KARAAGE

SNACKS

ONIGIRI (vegan)

$6.00

2 Seasoned Rice Balls with Nori

TUNA MAYO ONIGIRI

$8.00

2 Seasoned Rice Balls with Tuna Mayo, Nori

SOY GINGER EDAMAME (vegan)

$6.00Out of stock

Steamed then Tossed in Soy Ginger Dressing with Sesame

KUROBUTA CORN DOGS

$11.00

Pork Sausage, Peach Togarashi BBQ, Kewpie, Scallions, Pickled Ginger

HAMACHI SASHIMI

$12.00

Konbu Cured Yellowtail, Pickled Daikon, Tomato Tare, Scallions, Lemon, Wasabi

KARAAGE

$12.00

Japanese Chicken Nuggets, Scallions. Served with Kewpie and Lemon

FRIED OYSTER PO' BOY

$12.00

Oysters Fried with Thai Basil, Shrettuce, Tomato & Onion Salsa, Tuna & Tofu Sauce, Herbs, Lemon

ENTREES

SHOYU RAMEN

$16.00

Soy Flavored, Chicken & Dashi Broth, Pork Chashu, Marinated Egg, Scallions, Chicken Fat Fried Onions

MUSHROOM YAKISOBA (vegetarian)

$15.00

Stir Fried Noodles, Mushrooms, Carrots, Cabbage, Lemon, Ginger, Kewpie

OYAKODON RICE BOWL

$16.00

Marinated Chicken, Soft Omelet, Chicken Fat Rice, Onions, Ginger, Fried Onions, Scallions

VEGGIE CURRY BENTO (vegetarian)

$16.00

Vegetables stewed in Japanese Curry Sauce, Rice, Pickles, Salad

SEAFOOD BENTO

$15.00

Daily Rotating Seafood, Rice, Veggie Salad, Pickles, Lemon

Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Non-traditional Japanese-inspired fare specializing in small dishes, cocktails, and sake.

Website

Location

510 17th Half Street, Suite A, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery
Baby Izakaya image
Baby Izakaya image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pacifica
orange star4.6 • 347
214 40th St Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Lil Bit Nola - Kempsville Market Place
orange star4.0 • 240
4878 Princess Anne Road Suite 103 Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View restaurantnext
La Bella Italia
orange starNo Reviews
1065 Laskin Rd. Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Bay Local Eatery - Laskin Road
orange starNo Reviews
972 Laskin Road Ste A Virgina Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Eurasia
orange starNo Reviews
960 Laskin Rd Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
NAUTILUS RESTAURANT
orange star3.5 • 329
3208 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach

Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
orange star4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
The Egg Bistro
orange star4.6 • 2,984
2129 General Booth Blvd Virgina Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
orange star4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
19 Italian Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,173
209 19th Street Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Buckner Blvd
orange star4.4 • 2,169
3545 Buckner Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurantnext
Aberdeen Barn
orange star4.1 • 1,915
5805 Northampton Blvd Virginia beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Virginia Beach
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston