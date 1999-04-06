Babylon Cafe 2257 Lenox Rd NE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 6:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 6:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 6:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 6:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 6:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2257 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ASW Distillery - Armour Dr - 199 Amour Drive, Suite C
No Reviews
199 Amour Drive, Suite C Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
loco's deli & Grill - Food Truck
No Reviews
2179 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery - Lenox Village
4.6 • 99
2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4 Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
4.5 • 3,900
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurant