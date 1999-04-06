Main picView gallery

Babylon Cafe 2257 Lenox Rd NE

review star

No reviews yet

2257 Lenox Rd NE

Atlanta, GA 30324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 6:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 6:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 am - 6:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 6:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 6:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2257 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ASW Distillery - Armour Dr - 199 Amour Drive, Suite C
orange starNo Reviews
199 Amour Drive, Suite C Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
loco's deli & Grill - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
2179 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Garnet Gal's Coffee Shop & Bakery - Lenox Village
orange star4.6 • 99
2770 Lenox Road NE Suite B-4 Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Toast On Lenox
orange starNo Reviews
2770 Lenox Road NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
orange star4.5 • 3,900
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Formaggio Mio
orange star4.5 • 305
2157 Briarcliff Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,618
180 Walker St SW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston