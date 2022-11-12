Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baby's Kitchen

4908 NW 34th Blvd Suite 4

Gainesville, FL 32605

Breakfast

Egg Platter

$11.00

Pancake Platter

$10.00

French Toast Platter

$10.00

Baby's Favorite Breakfast

$11.00

Loco Moco

$11.00

Bagel/Croissant

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Lunch

Chicken Parmesan

$10.00

Meatball Parmesan

$10.00

Grilled Chicken or Chicken Cutlet

$10.00

Cheese Steak

$10.00

Baby's Burger

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sliders (3)

$10.00

Bowl

$12.50

Salad

$10.00

Wings (8) Side

$15.00

Wings (4) Drink

$12.00

All Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Meals Cooked With Love.

4908 NW 34th Blvd Suite 4, Gainesville, FL 32605

