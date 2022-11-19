Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Bacari West Adams

review star

No reviews yet

2308 SOUTH UNION AVE

Los Angeles, CA 90007

Order Again

Cheese & Salumi

3 Choice

3 Choice

$16.00

Choose 3 of the following: saint-andré (cow), gorgonzola dulce (cow), midnight moon (goat), salame toscano (pork), salame calabrese (pork). cheese platters are served with: whole grain mustard, cornichon, caper berry, dried apricot, baguette

5 Choice

5 Choice

$19.00

Choose 5 of the following: saint-andré (cow), gorgonzola dulce (cow), midnight moon (goat), salame toscano (pork), salame calabrese (pork). cheese platters are served with: whole grain mustard, cornichon, caper berry, dried apricot, baguette

House Baked Baguette

$4.00

House Cured Olives

$6.00

Cold

Poached Shrimp

Poached Shrimp

$13.00

citrus chili sauce, soy shiitakes, radish, sumac, parsley

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

fennel aguachile, heirloom cherry tomato, cucumber, za’atar, sumac, lime chili chips

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$13.00

burrata di gioia, fresh basil, heirloom cherry tomato, basil walnut pesto, grey salt

Rainbow Beet Salad

Rainbow Beet Salad

$11.00

oven roasted, chèvre, tarragon, frantoia olive oil, black peppercorn, grey salt

Tuscan Kale Salad

Tuscan Kale Salad

$13.00

crispy black kale & chopped rainbow kale, persian cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, green onion, crumbled feta, za’atar, sumac, kale tahini

Hot

Scallops

Scallops

$17.00

carrot parsnip puree, melted leek, crispy capers, white truffle oil

Beef Cheek

Beef Cheek

$16.00

red wine braised, goat cheese polenta, aleppo oil, pickled fennel, radish

Roasted Carrot

Roasted Carrot

$11.00

maple & gochujang glaze, burrata, toasted sesame, scallion

Green Falafel

Green Falafel

$11.00

green chickpeas, coconut-harissa, mediterranean salad

Fried Chicken Sliders

Fried Chicken Sliders

$13.00

cornbread crusted, hawaiian roll, pickled cucumber, cabbage, lemon kalamata olive caper aioli

Oaxacan Pasta

Oaxacan Pasta

$13.00

handmade pasta, oaxacan cream, romesco, toasted almond, cilantro

Sea Bass

Sea Bass

$16.00

pan seared, charred shishito pepper & corn, tarragon aioli, pomegranate molasses, grilled lemon

Shawarma Tacos

Shawarma Tacos

$12.00

mary’s air chilled chicken, israeli spice mix, cabbage, pickled red onion, lemon garlic tahini

Stuffed Mushroom

Stuffed Mushroom

$11.00

five cheese blend, toasted pecan, basil walnut pesto, parmesan, parsley

Chipotle Chicken Wings

Chipotle Chicken Wings

$12.00

buttermilk batter, smoked pepper sauce, blue cheese creme fraiche, scallion (spicy)

Bacari Fries

Bacari Fries

$11.00

chef’s “bcn” sauce, fried egg (add bacon +2)

Ricotta & Beet Gnocchi

Ricotta & Beet Gnocchi

$12.00

hand-made, chèvre fondue, chimichurri

Lamb Stuffed Eggplant

Lamb Stuffed Eggplant

$12.00

seasoned ground leg of lamb, lemon garlic emulsion, lemon chip, scallion

Noa's Cauliflower

Noa's Cauliflower

$11.00

caramelized, chipotle sauce, mixed greens

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.00

Mary's air chilled, crispy parmesan risotto cake, lemon jalapeño caper sauce

Bacari Burger

Bacari Burger

$13.00

all natural beef, open faced, fresh tomato, caramelized onion, worcestershire aioli, telera roll, fried egg

Hunter's Mac and Cheese

Hunter's Mac and Cheese

$12.00

five-cheese fondue, toasted panko, white truffle oil, scallion (add bacon +2) (add lobster & crab +6)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

caramelized, pomegranate molasses, creme fraiche, red beet

Seared Petit Filet

Seared Petit Filet

$12.00

grilled zucchini, house-made bearnaise

Glazed Pork Belly

Glazed Pork Belly

$11.00

sweet umami mulling glaze, toasted sesame seeds, lemon, green onion, cilantro

Pizza

Bacon & Double Cream Brie Pizza

Bacon & Double Cream Brie Pizza

$12.00

organic tomato sauce, fresh jalapeño

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

organic tomato sauce, mozzarella di gioia, fresh basil, olive oil

Smoked Mushroom Pizza

Smoked Mushroom Pizza

$12.00

fromage blanc, 2yr white cheddar, parsley

Asian Pear & Brie Pizza

Asian Pear & Brie Pizza

$12.00

guava fromage blanc, wild arugula, grey salt, frantoia olive oil

White Pizza

White Pizza

$12.00

fromage blanc, bacon, scallion, mozzarella (add egg +2)

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Pizza

$12.00

organic tomato sauce, roasted garlic, caramelized onion, fresh tomato, mixed greens

Desserts

Best Cake You've Ever Had

Best Cake You've Ever Had

$8.50

medjool dates, brown sugar caramel, crispy bacon (gluten-free)

Double Chocolate Cake

Double Chocolate Cake

$9.50

chocolate pudding, hazelnut brittle (vegan)

Malabi

Malabi

$8.50

rosewater custard, shaved coconut, hibiscus flower syrup, candied pistachio

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.50

clover honey custard, vanilla bean ice cream

2 Scoops Ice Cream

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$3.00
1 Scoop Ice Cream

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Breast

$9.00

Kids Crispy Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Margherita Pizza

$8.00

Kids French Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bacari W. Adams is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the first restaurant of Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines, unique cocktails, and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special.

Location

2308 SOUTH UNION AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90007

Directions

Gallery
Bacari image
Bacari image

Map
