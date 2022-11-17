Bacaro Restaurant Toastnow

Bacaro Restaurant imageView gallery

Salads

Squid & Octopus Salad Drizzled with Sicilian Orange-Scented OIive Oil

$16.00

Fresh fennel, orange segments, Ciacci olive oil, parsley, sweet red onion

Italian Buffalo Mozzarella on a Bed of Prosciutto di Parma with Fire Roasted Red Bell Peppers

$16.00

Rocket, aged balsamic, Ciacci Tuscan olive oil

Traditional Caesar Salad with Grilled Garlic Crouton

$15.00

Pasterized egg, lemon, Ciacci Tuscan olive oil, wine vinegar, Pecorino Romano, black pepper

Mixed Organic Lettuce from Baby Green Farms

$14.00

Beverages

Acqua Panna Spring Water (1 L)

$6.00

San Pellegrino (1 L)

$6.00

San Pellegrino (500 ML)

$4.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Coca Cola Classic

$3.00

Diet Coca Cola

$3.00

Allagash White

$5.75

Samuel Adams Boston Lager

$5.75

Bud Light

$5.00

2018 La Battistina Gavi

$38.00

2017 Bacaro Nero d'Avola

$34.00

Hot Appetizers

Wood Grilled Crisp Baby Octopus

$16.00

Wilted Greens, grilled radicchio drizzed with honey & balsamic, tender white beans

Grilled Pizza

Pizza Margherita

$25.00

San Marzano tomato, basil & 2 cheeses

Pizza Bianca

$26.00

Goats milk cheese, fresh rosemary, carmelized onion, hot pepper

Pizza Salumi

$26.00

Pizza margherita Daniele spicy soppressata

Pizza Arrabiata

$26.00

Spicy San Marzano tomato pomodoro, 2 cheeses, fresh parsley

Pizza Spicy

$26.00

Pizza Magherita with spicy oil

Pasta

Pasta Con i Funghi

$26.00

Fresh egg tagliatelle in rich European style butter with Parmigiano-Reggiano, white trufflescented egg (tossed), mushroom duxelles

Rigatoni with Veal Bolognese

$26.00

Parmigiano-Reggiano, San Marzano tomatoes

Bacaro Carbonara over Tagliatelle

$26.00

Smoked pancetta, marscapone, Parmigiano-Reggiano, sweet peas, sweet rosemary, cracked black pepper and poached egg (tossed)

Linguini with Native "Pesci del Giorno" and House Preserved Lemons

$26.00

Fish of the day, fresh thyme, Ciacci Tuscan Olive Oil, toasted bread crumbs & lemony aioli with hot pepper

Baked Gratin of Pasta in the Pink

$26.00

Cream, Parmigiano-Reggiano, mozzarella, ricitta, fontina, tomato, fresh parsley

Pesce (Seafood)

Pan Seared George's Bank Sea Scallops

$30.00

Mushrooms, rosemary, sweet garlic & ages balsamic with creamy mashed potatoes

Wood Grilled Halibut in the style of Liguria

$35.00

San Marzano tomatoes, fresh oregano, Taggiasca olives, capers, sweet onions, Ciacci Tuscan olive oil & aromatic jasmine rice

Carne (meats)

Tender Braised Veal & Peas

$30.00

Buttered noodles, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh parsley

Pan Roasted Sicillian Lemon Chicken "Agro Dolce"

$30.00

Young kale, toasted pignolis, golden raisins, fresh mint, feta cheese, quinoa, lemony-honey vinagerette

Wood Grilled Spareribs "Scottadito"

$30.00

Roasted Westport turnip & butternut squash, sweet and spicy pan drippings, fresh rosemary, Ciacci Tuscan olive oil, mixed organic greens

Crispy Chicken over Pasta Fagioli

$30.00

Buttered noodles, Parmigiano - Reggiano, fresh herbs, Ciacci Tuscan olive oil

Wood Grilled Beef Tenderloin "Pizzaiolo"

$40.00

Roasted San Marzano tomatoes and sweet garlic with mashed potatoes, miked organic greens from Baby Greens Farm, olive oil, sea salt

Wood-Grilled 16 oz. Ribeye

$45.00

Sweet and spicy pan drippings and creamy mashed potatoes

Contorni (vegetables / sides)

Creamy Mashed Red Bliss Potatoes

$9.00

Roasted Asparagus

$9.00

Sea salt, olive oil

Roasted Beets

$9.00

Grated orange zest and pistachios

Dolci (dessert)

Cannolis - 2 per order

$10.00

Sweetened ricotta, orange water, rose water, chocolate chips, candied fruit, pistachios, in chocolate dipped cannoli shell

Blueberry Creme Fraiche Butter Cake

$14.00

Vanilla creme anglaise

Warm Strawberry Tart for Two

$18.00

Rustic Tatr with vanilla creme anglaise

Mango Fresh Fruit Tart

$14.00

Flaky pastry dough with fresh sliced champagne mangos, marscapone cream & passion fruit puree

Salted Chocolate Caramel Tart

$14.00

Chocolate pastry filled with dulce de leche, topped with dark chocolate ganache & Malde sea salt

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

262 South Water Street, Providence, RI 02903

Directions

Bacaro Restaurant image

