Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bacchanal Wine

review star

No reviews yet

600 Poland Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Wrapped Dates
Confit Chicken Leg
Patatas Bravas

Menu

grated creole tomato, arugula, olive oil, grilled baguette Allergens: nightshade
Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$8.00

Potatoes with garlic aioli and brava sauce allergens: eggs, garlic, nightshade Can be vegan

Mixed Olives

Mixed Olives

$10.00

Mix of castleventrano, cerignola, and coquillo olives marinated in a mustard seed vinaigrette. Garnished with fennel pollen Allergens: contains nightshade, mustard seeds

Bacon Wrapped Dates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$12.00

Bacon wrapped dates stuffed with chorizo served with Brava sauce Allergens: nightshade, garlic, pork

Seared Mushrooms

Seared Mushrooms

$19.00

Pan seared seasonal mushrooms, cold lentil salad, chickpeas, fennel, cilantro mojo verde. VEGAN!!!! Allergies: Allium, Nightshade

Whole Fish

$38.00

Whole grilled fish (Daily Selection), hazelnut brown butter, shoestring sweet potato, preserved lemon Allergies: fish, dairy, tree nuts

Confit Chicken Leg

Confit Chicken Leg

$19.00

Confit Chicken Leg, wild rice, chorizo, collards, pomegranate Allergens: dairy, allium

Sardines on Toast

Sardines on Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Crostini, with Romesco Sauce (bread, hazelnuts, dried chilies, garlic, onion) topped with Roasted Sardines and garnished with pickled onions.

Hanger Steak

$28.00

Hanger steak, confit of potatoes and cherry tomatoes, chimichurri. Allergens: allium, nightshade

Bread and Butter

$10.00Out of stock

warmed and sliced Bellegarde Bakery sourdough, served with black garlic Butter and a drizzle of honey Allergens: nightshade

Seasonal Lettuces

Seasonal Lettuces

$13.00

Seasonal Greens Lemon Tarragon Vinaigrette Radishes Dill Vegan, Gluten free ALLERGENS: Allium

Gambas

Gambas

$12.00

Gulf shrimp, garlic, sherry, crostini, parsley Allergens: Shellfish, nightshade, (gluten free without crostini)

Taramasalata

$9.00Out of stock

Smoked roe spread, crostini, oregano Allergens: dairy, fish, gluten, allium

Butternut Squash

Butternut Squash

$10.00

Butternut Squash - chickpeas, tomato, toasted pepitas, parmesan, basil

Cauliflower

$12.00

Gilled Cauliflower, caramelized onions, toasted pine nuts, tahini ranch VEGAN and GLUTEN FREE Allergens: NUTS and SOY

Sweet

Chocolate Bark

Chocolate Bark

$8.00

Dark Chocolate, Salt, Almonds, olive oil Vegan/GF Allergens: Nuts

Panna Cotta

$9.00Out of stock

a comforting silken dessert made with fresh vanilla bean. The bottom has a toasted pecan pie filling topped with a brown sugar crumble Allergens: NUTS, EGG, GLUTEN, DAIRY

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bacchanal is a wine laboratory where food, music and culture collude with Holy Vino to create the most unique evenings you will ever experience in New Orleans Ninth Ward.

Website

Location

600 Poland Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117

Directions

Gallery
Bacchanal Wine image
Bacchanal Wine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Galaxie Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3060 ST. CLAUDE AVENUE NEW ORLEANS, LA 70117
View restaurantnext
Gerald's Donuts & Burgers - Arabi
orange star4.1 • 3,726
6901 St Claude Ave Arabi, LA 70032
View restaurantnext
Capulet - 3014 Dauphine St
orange star4.5 • 49
3014 Dauphine St New Orleans, LA 70117
View restaurantnext
Bywater Brew Pub
orange star4.9 • 94
3000 Royal St New Orleans, LA 70117
View restaurantnext
Arabella Casa di Pasta - 2258 St Claude Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2258 St Claude Ave New Orleans, LA 70117
View restaurantnext
MORROW'S - 2438 St Claude Ave
orange star4.2 • 2,561
2438 Saint Claude Avenue New Orleans, LA 70117
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

The Franklin
orange star4.2 • 375
2600 Dauphine St New Orleans, LA 70117
View restaurantnext
Bywater Brew Pub
orange star4.9 • 94
3000 Royal St New Orleans, LA 70117
View restaurantnext
Capulet - 3014 Dauphine St
orange star4.5 • 49
3014 Dauphine St New Orleans, LA 70117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Freret
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Mid-City
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Marigny
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Leonidas
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lower Garden District
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston