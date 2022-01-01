Bacchus of Lebanon imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Bacchus of Lebanon

1,034 Reviews

$$

7945 Norfolk Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Hummus
Shish Taouk
Baba Ghannouj

Appetizers Online

Hummus

$9.25

Hummus Baladi

$9.50

Baba Ghannouj

$10.00

Vine Leaves

$9.50

Malfoof Bel Zeit

$9.50

Labneh

$9.50

Shankleesh

$13.00

Loubie Bel Zeit

$9.50

Foul Akhdar Bel Zeit

$9.50

Fasoulia M’ Table

$9.50

Bamye Bel Zeit

$9.50

Sabanegh Bel Zeit

$9.50

M’ saka

$10.00

Bethenjan Al-Raheb

$10.00

Bacchus Eggplant Dip

$10.00

Hummus Special

$9.75

Hummus Bel Foul

$9.50

Kibbeh

$11.50

Kibbeh Bel Hamod

$11.75

Kibbeh Bel Laban

$11.75

Kibbeh Bel Batata

$11.50

Shawarma

$17.00

Chicken Shawarma

$14.00

Ma’anek

$11.50

Soujok

$11.50

Falafel

$10.50

Moujadra

$9.50

Foul M’dammass

$9.50

Kalage Bel Jebne

$10.50

Kalage Bel Lahm

$10.75

Zahra Makli

$10.00

Macaroni Bel Lahm

$10.00

Mishi Kousa

$10.00

Samki Harra

$14.50

Bacchus Shrimp

$16.00

Samak Bezre

$14.00

Bacchus Calamari

$15.00

Bacchus Drumetts

$14.50

Chicken Livers

$12.00

Entrees Online

Fette Bel Lahm

$24.50

Ouzi

$24.50

Lahm Mechwi

$26.50

Lamb Chops

$38.00

Bacchus Veal Chop

$38.00

Salmon Mechwi

$26.00

Shish Taouk

$24.00

Fette Bel Djaj

$23.00

Sedr Djaj Mechwi

$24.00

Riz Bel Djaj

$23.00

Combination Bacchus

$25.25

Bacchus Delight

$25.00

Surf & Turf

$26.25

Kafta Mechwi

$21.50

Malfoof Mehchi

$21.50

Warak Inab Mehchi

$21.50

Fattet Makdous

$21.50

Fattet Bel Hummus

$20.50

Vegetarian Sampler

$20.50

Salads Online

Village Salad

$10.75

Fattoush

$11.00

Tabbouleh

$11.00

Salatet Bethenjan

$11.00

Bacchus salad

$11.00

Sides Online

Batata Makli

$6.50

Spiced Basmati Rice

$6.50

Basmati Rice W/Vermicelli

$5.50

Homemade Pickles

$5.50

Garlic Sauce

$5.00

Yogurt Sauce

$4.00

Tahini sauce

$4.00

Dessert Online

Baklava

$8.00

Knafi

$10.00

Soup Online

Lentil Soup

$7.50

Chicken & Rice Soup

$8.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:39 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:39 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:39 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:39 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:39 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7945 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

Directions

Gallery
Bacchus of Lebanon image

Similar restaurants in your area

Toosso Pakistani Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5290 Randolph Rd Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Shouk - Rockville
orange starNo Reviews
5568 Randolph Road North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Georges King of falafel and cheese steak
orange star4.3 • 904
1205 28th St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Maydan DC
orange star4.9 • 4,842
1346 Florida Avenue NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Compass Rose
orange star4.4 • 2,790
1346 T Street NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
ala | Elegant Levantine cuisine with mezze from the southeast corner of the Mediterranean
orange star4.3 • 3,542
1320 19th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bethesda

The Cheesecake Factory - Bethesda
orange star4.6 • 21,288
7101 Democracy Blvd Bethesda, MD 20817
View restaurantnext
Woodmont Deli
orange star4.5 • 12,115
8225 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wildwood
orange star4.8 • 9,201
10307 Old Georgetown Road Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Q By Peter Chang
orange star4.5 • 6,805
4500 East West Hwy Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Spanish Diner
orange star4.2 • 5,161
7271 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Uncle Julio's
orange star4.5 • 5,016
4870 Bethesda Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bethesda
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston