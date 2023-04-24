A map showing the location of Bacci Pizza Elk Grove Village 1551 Busse RoadView gallery

Bacci Pizza Elk Grove Village 1551 Busse Road

1551 Busse Road

Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Bacci Pizzeria

Slices

Cheese Slice

$6.99

Pepperoni Slice

$7.99

Sausage Slice

$7.99

Supreme Slice

$8.49

Meat Lover Slice

$8.49

Neapolitan Slice

$8.49

Lino & Lucia Slice

$8.49

Beef & Giardiniera Slice

$8.49

Build Your Own Slice

$6.99

Stuffed Cheese Slice

$6.99

Stuffed Sausage Slice

$7.49

Stuffed Crust Cheese Slice

$6.99

Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Slice

$7.99

Detroit Style Cheese Slice

$6.99

Detroit Style Pepperoni Slice

$7.99

Detroit Style Sausage Slice

$7.99

Detroit Style Specialty Slice

$8.49

Mini Cheese Calzone

$4.99

Mini Pepperoni Calzone

$5.49

Slice / Soup / Drink Combo

$10.00

Large Drink

$2.99

Add Fries

$1.99

Add Soup

$1.99

Add Side Salad

$1.99

Add Onion Rings

$2.99

Pizza

14" Medium Pizza

$20.99

18" Family Pizza

$26.99

24" Party Pizza

$39.99

30" Jumbo Pizza

$49.99

14" Medium Specialty Pizza

$29.99

18" Family Specialty Pizza

$34.99

24" Party Specialty Pizza

$49.99

30" Jumbo Specialty Pizza

$64.99

14" Tavern Style Pizza

$20.99

18" Tavern Style Pizza

$26.99

24" Tavern Style Pizza

$39.99

30" Tavern Style Pizza

$49.99

14" Specialty Tavern Style Pizza

$29.99

18" Specialty Tavern Style Pizza

$34.99

24" Specialty Tavern Style Pizza

$49.99

30" Specialty Tavern Style Pizza

$64.99

12" Stuffed Pizza

$31.99

16" Stuffed Pizza

$37.99

12" Stuffed Specialty Pizza

$42.99

16" Stuffed Specialty Pizza

$49.99

14" Stuffed Crust Pizza

$25.99

18" Stuffed Crust Pizza

$31.99

24" Stuffed Crust Pizza

$47.99

30" Stuffed Crust Pizza

$59.99

14" Specialty Stuffed Crust Pizza

$29.99

18" Specialty Stuffed Crust Pizza

$34.99

24" Specialty Stuffed Crust Pizza

$59.99

30" Specialty Stuffed Crust Pizza

$74.99

Small Detroit / Sicilian Pizza

$25.99

Large Detroit / Sicilian Pizza

$31.99

Jumbo Detroit / Sicilian Pizza

$49.99

Small Detroit / Sicilian Specialty Pizza

$34.99

Large Detroit / Sicilian Specialty Pizza

$39.99

Jumbo Detroit / Sicilian Specialty Pizza

$64.99

14" Gluten Free Pizza

$27.99

Pizza Puffs

Starters & Sides

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.99

Served W Ranch

French Fries

$4.99

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.99

Loaded Cheesy Fries

$9.99

Side Of Italian Roasted Vegetables

$4.99

Sautéed Spinach & Mushroom

$4.99

Traditional Clams

$11.99

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Bada Bing Shrimp

$10.99

Seafood Sampler

$29.99

Appetizer Sampler

$24.99

Side Of Meatballs

$6.99

Homemade Meatballs

$7.99

Side Of Italian Sausage

$6.99

Side Of Chicken Breast

$6.99

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Skewers

$11.99

Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks

$5.99

Bruschetta

$9.99

Caprese Plate

$9.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Chicago Loaded Cheesy Fries

$13.99

Chi Town Nachos Supreme

$14.99

Antipasto Platter

$17.99

Empazones

$11.99

Sausage & Peppers

$7.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Chili Bowl

$5.99

Chicken Tortellini Soup

$4.99

10 Veggie Minestrone Bowl

$4.99

Pasta Fagioli

$4.99

Famous Wings

5 Piece Wings

$10.99

10 Piece Wings

$18.99

20 Piece Wings

$34.99

30 Piece Wings

$49.99

Fresh Salads

House Salad

$9.99

House Salad W Chicken

$13.98

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad W Chicken

$13.98

Chopped Salad

$11.99

Chopped Salad W Chicken

$15.98

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Cobb Salad W Chicken

$14.98

Arugula Salad

$10.99

Arugula Salad W Chicken

$14.98

Lino & Lucia Chopped Antipasto Salad

$13.99

Lino & Lucia Chopped Antipasto Salad W Chicken

$17.98

Taylor Street Salad

$11.99

Taylor Street Salad W Chicken

$14.98

Bowls

Beef Bowl

$10.99

Combo Bowl

$11.99

Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Vegan Bowl

$9.99

Pasta

Lunch Pasta

$8.99

Dinner Pasta

$13.99

Family Pasta

$29.99

Lunch Specialty Pasta

$10.99

Dinner Specialty Pasta

$16.99

Family Specialty Pasta

$39.99

Dinners

All Dinners Served W Soup & Salad

Chicken Limone

$19.99

Chicken Saltimbocca

$19.99

Giambotta

$19.99

Shrimp Scampi

$21.99

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$21.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.99

Cod Fish Fry

$12.99

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$7.99

Add Fries

$1.99

Add Soup

$1.99

Add Side Salad

$1.99

Add Onion Rings

$2.99

Sandwiches

Italian Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Combo Sandwich

$11.99

Signature Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Classic Meatball Sandwich

$7.99

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.99

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$8.99

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Cod Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Caprese Sandwich

$7.99

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

California Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Hot Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Italian Sub

$8.99

Prosciutto Mozzarella Sub

$9.99

Add Fries

$1.99

Add Soup

$1.99

Add Side Salad

$1.99

Add Onion Rings

$2.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Jalapeno Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Vegan Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Beef Wrap

$10.99

Shrimp Wrap

$10.99

Kids Menu

3 Piece Tenders W Fries

$9.99

Kids Pasta Butter & Parmesan

$4.99

Kids Pasta Penne & Pomodoro

$4.99

Kids Pasta Penne & Cheddar Cheese

$4.99

Kids Cheese Pizza Puff

$3.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza Puff

$3.99

Drinks & Desserts

Can Of Soda

$2.49

6 Pack Of Soda

$9.99

2 Liter

$3.99

Bottle Of Water

$2.49

6 Pack Of Water

$9.99

San Pellegrino

$2.99

Tiramisu

$8.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Cheesecake

$8.99

Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Nutella Calzone

Cookie

$2.99

Fried Dough

$4.99

10" Tiramisu Pizza

$14.99

Sides

Side Of Ranch

$0.99

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.99

Side Of Creamy Garlic

$0.99

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.99

Side Of Hot Sauce

$0.99

Side Of BBQ

$0.99

Side Of Beef Juice

$0.99

Side Of Marinara

$0.99

Side Of Giardiniera

$1.29

Side Of Sweet Peppers

$1.29

Side Of Jalapeno

$1.29

Side Of Cheddar Cheese

$1.49

Side Of Mozzarella Cheese

$1.49

Parmesan Cheese Packet

$0.29

Crushed Red Pepper Packet

$0.19

Bacci Pizza Catering Menu

Starters & Sides

Pizza Bread Tray

$29.99

Cheesy Garlic Bread Tray

$29.99

Vesuvio Potatoes Tray

$27.99

Potato Salad Tray

$27.99

Pasta Salad Tray

$27.99

Roasted Veggie Tray

$27.99

Raw Veggie Tray

$27.99

Half Tray Of Fries

$19.99

Full Tray Of Fries

$29.99

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

Baked Clams

Fried Calamari

3" Deli Sandwich Platter

Homemade Bread Rolls

Loaf Of French Bread

$4.99

Pint Of Hot Peppers

$5.99

Pint Of Sweet Peppers

$5.99

Pint Of Crushed Pepper

$3.99

Entrees

1 LB Italian Beef

$14.99

3" Italian Sausage Links

Meatballs

Lemon Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

Fried Chicken

Grilled BBQ Chicken

Mediterranean Chicken

Sausage Giambotta

Chicken Giambotta

Eggplant Parmigiana

Baby Back BBQ Rib Full Slab

$27.99

Salads

House Salad

House Salad W Chicken

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad W Chicken

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad W Chicken

Chopped Salad W Chicken

Cobb Salad W Chicken

Chopped Antipasto Salad

Chopped Antipasto Salad W Chicken

Taylor Street Salad

Taylor Street Salad W Chicken

Pastas

Half Tray

$29.99

Full Tray

$54.99

Desserts & Drinks

Fresh Fruit Extravaganza W Dipping Cream

$49.99

Whole Signature Homemade Tiramisu

$34.99

Whole Cheesecake

$34.99

Whole Nutella Cheesecake

$39.99

Whole Chocolate Cake

$34.99

20 Piece Chocolate Chip Cookies

$24.99

48 Piece Brownie Bites

$24.99

Nutella Calzones

6 Pack Soda

$9.99

6 Pack Water

$9.99

24 Pack Soda

$34.99

24 Pack Water

$34.99

Bag Of Ice

$4.99

Hassle Free Express Catering

Italian Beef Packages

Jumbo Wing Platters

Pizza & Wing Combinations

Service

Full Heating Kit

$5.99

Cutlery (Per Person)

$0.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1551 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

