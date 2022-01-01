Pizza
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park 2101 W. Touhy Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Fast-casual. Family owned and operated. We are Home of The Jumbo Slice. Made to Order.
Location
2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago, IL 60645
Gallery