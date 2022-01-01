Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park 2101 W. Touhy Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2101 W. Touhy Ave

Chicago, IL 60645

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

14" HandTossed MEDIUM Pizza
18" HandTossed FAMILY Pizza
Jumbo Cheese Slice

Jumbo Slices

Our FAMOUS Jumbo Slices, Served from our 30 Inch Pizza.

Jumbo Cheese Slice

$7.00

Good Ole' Cheese Pizza.

Jumbo Veggie Slice

$8.50

Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Mushroom, Onion.

Jumbo Margherita Slice

$8.50

Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Chopped Garlic, Shaved Parmesan.

Jumbo Sausage Slice

$7.75

Handrolled Sausage Cooked To Perfection.

Jumbo Pepperoni Slice

$7.75

You Know The Drill. Goes Perfect With Mike's Hot Honey.

Jumbo Supreme Slice

$8.50

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Mushroom, Onion.

Jumbo Meat Lovers Slice

$8.50

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon.

Jumbo Hawaiian Slice

$8.50

Pineapple, Ham, Bacon Bits, Topped With A BBQ Drizzle.

Jumbo Bobbys Special Slice

$8.50

Italian Beef And Hot Giardinera

Jumbo Sausage&Pepperoni Slice

$8.50

Jumbo Chicken Sausage

$8.50

Stuffed Slices

A Chicago Staple.

Sausage&Pepperoni

$9.00

What You See Is What You Get.

Chicken Fajita

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Green Peppers & Onions.

Old World

$9.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, and Garlic.

Extras

Side Salad

$2.00

Jumbo Pizzas

Our FAMOUS Jumbo Pizza. Serves 10-12 People. Perfect For Parties!

30" Jumbo Cheese

$44.95

30" Jumbo Supreme

$53.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Mushrooms and Onions.

30" Jumbo Veggie

$53.95

Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Mushroom, Onion

30" Jumbo Meat Lovers

$53.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon

30" Jumbo Diavolo

$53.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Jalapenos.

30" Jumbo Hawaiian

$53.95

Pineapple, Ham, Bacon Bits, Topped with BBQ Sauce.

30" Jumbo Bobby's Special

$53.95

Italian Beef and Hot Giardinera

30" Jumbo BBQ Chicken

$53.95

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce Base, Onions, Topped with a BBQ Drizzle

30'' Jumbo Bacci Lady

$53.95

Ranch Dipping Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion

30" Margherita

$53.95

Handtossed

Our Traditional Pizza, Handmade!

14" HandTossed MEDIUM Pizza

$15.95

Our Traditional Pizza, Handmade! Serves 2-3.

18" HandTossed FAMILY Pizza

$21.95

Our Traditional Pizza, Handmade! Serves 4-5.

24" HandTossed PARTY Pizza

$34.95

Our Traditional Pizza, Handmade! Serves 6-8.

Bacci Specialty Pizzas

14" Supreme

$24.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Mushroom, Onion.

18" Supreme Pizza

$29.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Mushroom, Onion.

24" Supreme Pizza

$43.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Mushroom, Onion.

30" Supreme Pizza

$53.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Mushroom, Onion.

14" Meat Lovers

$22.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon.

18" Meat Lovers

$28.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon.

24" Meat Lovers

$37.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon.

14" Meat Lovers Acambero

$20.95

18" Meat Lovers Acambero

$26.95

14" Veggie

$22.95

Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Mushroom, Onion.

18" Veggie

$28.95

Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Mushroom, Onion.

24" Veggie

$37.95

Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Mushroom, Onion.

14" Veggie Acambero

$20.95

18" Veggie Acambero

$26.95

14" BBQ Chicken

$22.95

BBQ Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Onion, Topped with BBQ Drizzle.

18" BBQ Chicken

$28.95

BBQ Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Onion, Topped with BBQ Drizzle.

24" BBQ Chicken

$37.95

BBQ Sauce Base, Grilled Chicken, Onion, Topped with BBQ Drizzle.

14" BBQ Chicken Acambero

$20.95

18" BBQ Chicken Acambero

$26.95

14" Margherita

$22.95

Tomato, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic, Shaved Parmesan.

18" Margherita

$28.95

Tomato, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic, Shaved Parmesan.

24" Margherita

$37.95

Tomato, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic, Shaved Parmesan.

14" Margherita Acambero

$20.95

18" Margherita Acambero

$26.95

14" Diavolo

$22.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Jalapenos.

18" Diavolo

$28.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Jalapenos.

24" Diavolo

$37.95

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Jalapenos.

14" Diavolo Acambero

$20.95

18" Diavolo Acambero

$26.95

14" Bacci Lady

$22.95

Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion.

18" Bacci Lady

$28.95

Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion.

24" Bacci Lady

$37.95

Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion.

14" Bacci Lady Acambero

$20.95

18" Bacci Lady Acambero

$26.95

14" Bobby's Special

$22.95

Italian Beef & Giardinera.

18" Bobby's Special

$28.95

Italian Beef & Giardinera.

24" Bobby's Special

$37.95

Italian Beef & Giardinera.

14" Bobby's Special Acambero

$20.95

14" Bobby's Special Acambero

$26.95

14" Hawaiian

$22.95

Pineapple, Ham, Bacon Bits, BBQ Drizzle.

18" Hawaiian

$28.95

Pineapple, Ham, Bacon Bits, BBQ Drizzle.

24" Hawaiian

$37.95

Pineapple, Ham, Bacon Bits, BBQ Drizzle.

14" Hawaiian Acambero

$20.95

18" Hawaiian Acambero

$26.95

Chicago Style Pan Pizza

12" Chicago Style

$17.99

Serves 2-3.

16" Chicago Style

$20.95

Serves 4-5.

Old World Stuffed Pie

12" Old World Stuffed Pie

$20.95

Serves 2-3.

16" Old World Stuffed Pie

$25.95

Serves 4-5.

Panzerottis

Jumbo Pizza Puff, Get It Baked Or Deep Fried.

Panzerottis

$12.95

Deep Fried or Baked Jumbo Pizza Puff.

Lisa's Gluten Friendly Pizza

Serves 3-4.

14" Gluten Friendly

$19.95

Take N' Bake

Take N' Bake

$6.00

Take N' Bake--2 FOR $10

$10.00

Starters & Sides

French Fries-Regular&Seasoned

$4.50

French Fries- Family Size

$15.50

Bacci Wings

$7.95

Bacci Boneless Tenders

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Fried Shrimp

$10.95

Fresh Baby Clams

$10.95

Clams on top of homemade bread, served in pomodoro sauce

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.95

Side of Meatballs in Pomodoro Sauce

$4.95

Side of Italian Sausage in Pomodoro Sauce

$4.95

Side of Fresh Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Jar of Homemade Hot Giardinera

$5.95

Made fresh in house daily.

Extras

Breaded Zucchini

$5.95

Salads

Build Your Own--Lunch Salad

$7.95

Pick from our wide variety of ingredients.

Build Your Own--Entree Salad

$12.95

Pick from our wide variety of ingredients

Build Your Own-- Family Salad

$25.95

Pick from our wide variety of ingredients

Mikayla's Chopped Salad

$14.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Ditalini Pasta. Mixed and Chopped to Perfection. Served with Homemade Bread.

Bacci Caesar Salad

$14.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Parmesan, Homemade Croutons. Served with Homemade Bread.

Pasta

Build Your Own-- Lunch Pasta

$8.95

Pick from our wide variety of ingredients. Served with Homemade Bread.

Build Your Own- Dinner Pasta

$13.95

Pick from our wide variety of ingredients. Served with Homemade Bread.

Build Your Own- Family Pasta

$33.95

Pick from our wide variety of ingredients. Served with Homemade Bread.

Gi's Linguini with Clams

$15.95

Lingiuni, Aglio e Olio, Baby Clams, Chopped Onions, Spinach, Roast Red Pepper, Dash of Crush Red Pepper. Served with Homemade Bread.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Homemade Italian Beef

$8.00

One of the Best in Chicago!!

Italian Sausage SANDWICH

$7.00

Combo

$9.00

Italian Beef and Sausage

Bacci Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce.

Chicken Sandwiches

$8.95

Made to Order (10 minute prep time)

Build Your Own Burger

$7.95

Pick from our wide variety of ingredients. Served On Delicious Butter Topped Brioche Bun.

Clary's Reuben

$14.95

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Swiss Cheese, on a toasted marble rye.

Meatball SANDWICH

$8.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$9.95

Breaded Chicken, Topped with pomodoro and mozzarella cheese, Baked to perfection

Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.95

Breaded Eggplant, Topped with pomodoro and mozzarella cheese, Baked to perfection

Vito's Veggie

$8.95

Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Green Pepper, Tomato. Cheese upon request.

Potato Sandwich

$6.95

Desserts

Nutella Bursts

$7.95

Nutella Stuffed Homemade Donuts, serve with powdered sugar

Fried Dough

$4.95

Served with Powdered Sugar

Handmade Cannoli

$2.95

Homemade Brownie

$2.95

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95

Pint Of Italian Ice

$6.95

Pint Of Gelato

$6.95

Homemade Tiramisu

$6.95

Spumoni

$7.95

Hershey's Pints

$6.95

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.95

Lemon Cake

$4.25

Drinks

Coca Cola Products---Cans

$1.25

Coca Cola Products---Two Liters

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.25

Redbull

$3.25

Lipton Ice Tea

$1.50

Bubbly

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fast-casual. Family owned and operated. We are Home of The Jumbo Slice. Made to Order.

Website

Location

2101 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago, IL 60645

Directions

Gallery
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park image
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park image

Similar restaurants in your area

Smack Dab Chicago
orange star4.7 • 1,520
6730 North Clark Street Chicago, IL 60626
View restaurantnext
Trattoria D.O.C
orange starNo Reviews
706 Main Street Evanston, IL 60202
View restaurantnext
Ranalli's of Andersonville
orange star4.0 • 1,839
1512 W Berwyn Ave Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
orange star4.6 • 2,133
1706 W Foster Ave Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Dave's New Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
815 Noyes Street Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Crushed Pizzeria - Chicago
orange star4.7 • 329
1607 W. Montrose Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Karachi Chat House - 2301 W Devon Ave
orange star4.2 • 849
2301 W Devon Ave Chicago, IL 60659
View restaurantnext
Burger Boy Lounge - 2657 W DEVON AVE
orange star4.1 • 136
2657 W DEVON AVE CHICAGO, IL 60659
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
The Loop
review star
Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Near West Side
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Near Southside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston