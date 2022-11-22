- Home
Bacco Ristorante
1,384 Reviews
$$
29410 Northwestern Hwy
Southfield, MI 48034
Popular Items
Antipasti
Shrimp campagnola
Octopus
Calamari Pepperonati
Eggplant App
Caprese
Diver Scallops Porcini
Prosciutto & Buff Mozz
Spiedini
Sausage
Grana Plate
Fried Peppers
Italian Zucchini
Contori
Prosciutto for 2
Warm Olive Plate
Tartufo
Side Marinara
Split Plate Charge
Side potatoes
Insalate
Caesar
Caprese
Bacco Chop Salad
Chopped greens, hearts of palm, egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, fontina, Ceci beans, Prosciutto Di Parma, Dijon vinaigrette
Brussels Sprout
Shaved Brussels sprouts, pine nuts, egg, golden raisins, red onion, pecorino, honey citrus vinaigrette
Scala Salad
Ceci Bean Salad
Split Plate Charge
Mista
Mixed baby greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, grana, balsamic vinaigrette
Wedding Soup For 2
Pint Puree
Pint Traditional
Qt Puree
Qt Traditional
SOUP PUREE
SOUP TRAD
Primi
Penne Arrabbiata
Cavatelli Wild Mushroom
Wild mushroom ragu
Pappardelle Lamb Ragu
Braised domestic lamb, tomato
Rigatoni Vodka
Spagehtti with Clams
Wear coast Manila clams, garlic, olive oil, white wine, parsley
Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese
Grass fed beef, red wine, tomatoes
Alfredo
Cacio E Pepe
Pecorino, butter, black pepper, parmigiano, ricotta
Fettuccine Margherita
Heirloom tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella DOP, basil
Aglio E Olio
Strozzapreti Norcina
Housemade sausage, truffle oil, tomato, cream
Gnocchi
House made potato dumplings, fresh tomato sauce, basil
Black Linguine
Spaghetti Al Gamberi
Split Plate Charge
BIS DI PASTA
TRIS DI PASTA
Secondi
Creekstone NY Strip
60 day dry aged 16 ounce Wagyu NY strip sliced, trumpet mushrooms, hot peppers, fingerling potatoes
Whole Branzino
Whole roasted Mediterranean sea bass, crispy potatoes, livornese sauce
Lamb Chops
Grilled lamb chops, grilled onion, spinach, roasted potatoes
Filet
Port demi glace, crispy potatoes, seasonal vegetable garnish
Chicken
Whitefish Siciliano
Veal Scallopine
Thin veal tenderloin, choice of limone, saltimbocca or marsala
Bacco Burger
Osso Bucco Milanese
Pan Rosted Salmon
Arugula pesto, beluga lentils, tomato veloute