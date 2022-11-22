Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bacco Ristorante

1,384 Reviews

$$

29410 Northwestern Hwy

Southfield, MI 48034

Pappardelle Lamb Ragu
Alfredo
Calamari Pepperonati

Antipasti

Shrimp campagnola

$18.00

Octopus

$19.00

Calamari Pepperonati

$18.00

Eggplant App

$14.00

Caprese

$16.00

Diver Scallops Porcini

$28.00

Prosciutto & Buff Mozz

$16.00

Spiedini

$13.00

Sausage

$18.00

Grana Plate

$4.00

Fried Peppers

$11.00

Italian Zucchini

$9.00

Contori

$8.00

Prosciutto for 2

$19.00

Warm Olive Plate

$10.00

Tartufo

$10.00

Side potatoes

$9.00

Insalate

Caesar

$16.00

Caprese

$16.00

Bacco Chop Salad

$17.00

Chopped greens, hearts of palm, egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, fontina, Ceci beans, Prosciutto Di Parma, Dijon vinaigrette

Brussels Sprout

$14.00

Shaved Brussels sprouts, pine nuts, egg, golden raisins, red onion, pecorino, honey citrus vinaigrette

Scala Salad

$17.00

Ceci Bean Salad

$14.00

Mista

$12.00

Mixed baby greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, grana, balsamic vinaigrette

Wedding Soup For 2

$18.00

Pint Puree

$9.00

Pint Traditional

$9.00

Qt Puree

$17.00

Qt Traditional

$17.00

SOUP PUREE

$9.00

SOUP TRAD

$9.00

Primi

Penne Arrabbiata

$21.00

Cavatelli Wild Mushroom

$26.00

Wild mushroom ragu

Pappardelle Lamb Ragu

$28.00

Braised domestic lamb, tomato

Rigatoni Vodka

$21.00

Spagehtti with Clams

$26.00

Wear coast Manila clams, garlic, olive oil, white wine, parsley

Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese

$26.00

Grass fed beef, red wine, tomatoes

Alfredo

$21.00
Cacio E Pepe

$21.00

Pecorino, butter, black pepper, parmigiano, ricotta

Fettuccine Margherita

$23.00

Heirloom tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella DOP, basil

Aglio E Olio

$21.00

Strozzapreti Norcina

$26.00

Housemade sausage, truffle oil, tomato, cream

Gnocchi

$22.00

House made potato dumplings, fresh tomato sauce, basil

Black Linguine

$36.00

Spaghetti Al Gamberi

$36.00

BIS DI PASTA

$18.00

TRIS DI PASTA

$24.00

Secondi

Creekstone NY Strip

$72.00

60 day dry aged 16 ounce Wagyu NY strip sliced, trumpet mushrooms, hot peppers, fingerling potatoes

Whole Branzino

$52.00

Whole roasted Mediterranean sea bass, crispy potatoes, livornese sauce

Lamb Chops

$54.00

Grilled lamb chops, grilled onion, spinach, roasted potatoes

Filet

$48.00

Port demi glace, crispy potatoes, seasonal vegetable garnish

Chicken

$26.00

Whitefish Siciliano

$39.00

Veal Scallopine

$42.00

Thin veal tenderloin, choice of limone, saltimbocca or marsala

Bacco Burger

$21.00

Osso Bucco Milanese

$52.00

Pan Rosted Salmon

$42.00

Arugula pesto, beluga lentils, tomato veloute

Seafood Misto

$34.00Out of stock

Tomahawk For Two

$139.00Out of stock

Halibut

$46.00Out of stock

Add 3 Shrimp

$16.00

White Truffle Add

$36.00Out of stock

Black Truffle add

$12.00Out of stock

Vegan

Vegan First Course

$15.00

Vegan Second Course

$17.00

Vegan Third Course

$22.00

Truffle Menu

Egg Raviolo

$48.00

Tagliolini Alredo

$44.00

Asparagus Tagliatelle

$48.00

Asparagus Milanese

$52.00

Additional gram truffle

$22.00

Spark & Semi-Spark BTG/BTL

GLS Brut, Rose "Rosecco", Baia Estate, Lake Leenlanau, Michigan NV

$12.00

GLS Moscato

$12.00

GLS Prosecco, Andreola, Valdobbiadene NV

$13.00

GLS Brut, Ferrari, Trento NV

$19.00

Brut, Rose "Rosecco", Baia Estate, Lake Leenlanau, Michigan NV

$44.00

Btl Moscato D'Asti, Cascinetta Vietti 2017

$50.00

Prosecco, Andreola, Valdobbiadene NV

$52.00

Brut, Ferrari, Trento NV

$80.00

Btl Mimosa Service

$45.00

White Wine BTG/BTL

GLS. Disperato

$16.00

Gls Giallo

$12.00

Gls Riesling

$13.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc, Frenzy, Marlborough, New Zealand 2017

$14.00

GLS Chardonnay Sorjs

$18.00

Gls Waugh Chard

$18.00

GLS Chardonnay, Baia Estate, Lake Leelanau, Michigan 2016

$11.00

Btl Arneis

$52.00

Btl Viognier

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Disperato

$62.00

Gls, Erbaluce, Enzo, Piemonte, ITL 2017

$13.00

Gls Pecorino

$15.00

Gls, Gavi, 2020

$16.00

Gls Riseling

$13.00

Gls, Riesling, Borgono ITL

$31.00

Gls Rombauer

$20.00

Gls. PG

$13.00

Btl Gaillo

$44.00

Btl Inzolia

$44.00

Btl Riesling

$44.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Frenzy, Marlborough, New Zealand 2017

$50.00

BTL. Chard Sorjs

$68.00

Pinot Grigio, Rondinetto, Collio, 2017

$48.00

Chard, Baia Estate, Lake Leelanau, Michigan 2016

$40.00

Btl Waugh Chard

$68.00

Btl. Pg

$48.00

Btl Pecorino

$58.00

Btl, Gavi, Villa Sparina, 2020

$58.00

Gls, Ten Di Morzano Bianco

$14.00

Rosé By the Glass BTG/BTL

GLS Rosé Baia Estate, Lake Leelanau, Michigan 2017

$12.00

Rosé Baia Estate, Lake Leelanau, Michigan 2017

$44.00

Gls Rose

$12.00

Tormaresca

$40.00

Btl. Rose

$44.00

Red Wine BTG/BTL

Gls. Pinot Noir, Lola

$16.00

Gls Barbera

$16.00Out of stock

Gls Vice Cab

$19.00

Gls Barolo

$28.00

Gls Amarone

$27.00

GLS Chianti Classico

$16.00

Gls. Probus

$17.00

GLS Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva, Inferi, Marramiero, Abruzzo 2014

$21.00

Gls. Nebbiolo

$28.00

Gls Malbec

$16.00

Gls, Primitivo

$14.00

Gls Elyse Zin

$16.00

Gls, Luigi Giordano, "Cavanna", 2017

$30.00

Gls Morellino

$16.00

Gls Ruche

$18.00

Gls Habemus, Lazio, IT 2017

$30.00

Gls, Renwood Zin

$16.00

Btl. Pinot Noir, Lola

$62.00

Gls, "The Family", Celani, Napa, CA

$38.00

Gls Cannonau

$18.00

Btl Vice Cab

$88.00

Btl. Malbec

$58.00

Btl Barolo

$110.00

Btl. Nebbiolo

$102.00

Btl. Amarone

$105.00

Btl Chianti

$62.00

Btl. Probus

$62.00

Btl Inferi

$95.00

Btl, Primitivo

$48.00

Pinot Noir, Belle Glos, "Clark & Telephone" Monterey County 2016

$89.00

Btl. Metler

$85.00

Btl, Ruche'

$62.00

Btl Elyse Zin

$56.00

Btl Morellino, Viticcio, 2017

$56.00

Vaso

$120.00

Btl Habemus, Lazio, IT 2017

$165.00

Btl. Felsina

$105.00

Btl Sella Mosca Cannonau, 2017

$58.00

Btl, Renwood Zin, 2019

$62.00

Btl, Cabernet, Black Stallion, Napa, CA 2018

$65.00

Andremily, "Ebba", Napa, CA 2018

$165.00

Melka, "Knights Valley', SAuv Blanc, Napa, CA 2017

$115.00

Burnello

$175.00

Gls, Kalaurisi Nero D' Avola

$14.00

WINE

Sparkling Wines

0100 Dom Perignon Rose, Moët & Chandon 2003

$550.00

0101 Dom Perignon, Moët & Chandon 2010

$365.00

0102 Brut, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin NV

$140.00

0103 Fût de Chêne, Aÿ Grand Cru, Henri Giraud 1996

$440.00

0104 Le Mesnil, Blanc de Blancs, Salon 1996

$2,950.00

0105 Le Mesnil, Blanc de Blancs, Salon 1997

$2,850.00

0106 Rosé, Charles Heidsieck 1983

$415.00

0107 Brut Rosé, Ruinart NV

$183.00

0108 Cuvee 740, Jacquesson NV

$150.00

Louis XV

$480.00

Dom Ruinart Rose

$395.00

Gosset Rose

$295.00

0109 Gosset, Brut, Grand

$165.00

0110 Vueve Cliquot, NV 1.5 L

$265.00

0111 Perrier Jouet, Brut NV

$145.00

0200 Brut Metodo Classico, Marramiero, Abruzzo NV

$56.00

0201 Brut 'Cuvee Prestige', Ca'del Bosco, Franciacorta DOCG NV

$85.00

0202 Brut 'Tenuta Montenisa', Marchese Antinori, Franciacorta DOCG NV

$65.00Out of stock

0203 Brut Rose, Berlucchi, Franciacorta DOCG NV

$63.00Out of stock

0204 Brut 'Perle', Ferrari, Trentino DOC 2010

$98.00

0205 Brut 'Crede', Bisol Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG NV

$50.00

0206 Extra Dry 'Colbelo', Merlotto, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore DOCG NV

$42.00Out of stock

0207 Brut Rose Marramiero

$72.00

0300 Blanc de Blancs, L. Mawby, Leelanau Peninsula NV

$48.00Out of stock

0301 Extra Dry 'Conservancy', L. Mawby, Leelanau Peninsula NV

$52.00

0302 Brut 'Talismon', L. Mawby, Leelanau Peninsula NV

$72.00Out of stock

0400 Arneis 'Blange', Ceretto, Langhe DOC 2016

$44.00

0401 Gavi di Gavi DOCG La Scolca 2017

$48.00

0402 Soave Classico 'La Rocca', Pieropan 2014

$90.00

0403 Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC 'Dama', Marramiero 2017

$44.00

0404 Vermentino, Guado al Tasso, Bolgheri DOC 2015

$63.00

0405 Pinot Grigio, Zemmer, Alto Adige DOC 2016

$62.00

0408 Pinot Grigio, Cantina Jermann, Venezia Giulia IGT 2015

$64.00

0411 Inzolia 'Bianca di Evro', Rallo, Sicilia DOC 2014

$50.00Out of stock

0412 Malvasia, Kante, Friuli, ITL 2017

$84.00

0413 Fiano di Avellino, Teraadora, Campania, ITL DOC

$56.00

Criseo

$58.00

0415 Greco Di Tufo, "Stilema", Mastroberadino, DOC Veneto, IT 2018

$105.00

0416 Pinot Bianco, "Vorberg", Terlan, Alto Adige, IT 2018

$88.00

0500 Chardonnay 'Bramito', Castello della Sala, Umbria IGT 2017

$62.00

0501 Chardonnay, Cantina Jermann, Venezia Giulia IGT 2014

$70.00

0502 Chardonnay 'Gaia and Rey', Angelo Gaja, Langhe DOC 2014

$450.00

0503 Chardonnay 'Cervaro Della Sala' , Castello della Sala, Umbria IGT 2014

$115.00

0504 'Batar', Querciabella, Toscana IGT (Chardonnay/Pinot Blanc) 2012

$205.00

0512 Chardonnay, "Didicus", Planeta, Menfi, Sicily, 2015

$205.00

0506 Sauvignon Blanc 'Gessaia', Montauto, Toscana IGT 2017

$48.00Out of stock

0507 Muller Thurgau, Kurtatsch, Alto Adige DOC 2016

$45.00Out of stock

0508 Sillery Pinot Nero, Frecciarossa, Oltrepo Pavese DOC 2017

$42.00Out of stock

0510 Albarino, Granbazan Etiqueta Verde, Rias Baixas, Spain 2016

$56.00

Fruliano-Chardonnay, Scarpetto, "Frico", ITL 2018 Btl

$44.00

Fruliano-Chardonnay, Scarpetto, "Frico", ITL 2018 Glass

0511 Sauv/Char, "Ca Brione", Negri, Valtellina, ITL 2017

$72.00

0512 Riesling, Borgogno, Lange, ITL 2019

$105.00

0600 Chardonnay, Rombaur, Caneros 2016

$95.00

0601 Chardonnay, Celani Family Vineyards, Napa Valley 2015

$105.00

0602 Chardonnay 'Red Shoulder Ranch', Shafer Napa Valley 2019

$125.00

0603 Chardonnay 'Reserve', Simi, Russian River Valley 2014

$55.00

0604 Sauvignon Blanc, Arkenstone Estate, Napa Valley 2013

$145.00Out of stock

0605 Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

0606 'Le Cigare Blanc', Bonny Doon Vineyards, Santa Cruz (Roussanne, Grenache Bl, Picpoul Bl) 2013

$65.00

0607 Grenache Blend, "White",, Epoch, Paso Robles, CA 2019

$85.00

0608 Grenache Blend, "Willow White", Turtle Rock, Paso Robles, 2018

$54.00

Keever S B

$85.00

Bourgogne Aligote

$100.00

Peter Michel

$155.00

0609 Sauv Blanc-Semillion, "Shared Notes", Russian River, CA 2020

$155.00

0611 Sauvignon Blanc, Melka, "Knights Valley", Napa, CA 2019

$145.00

0700 Riesling Auslese, Graacher Himmelrich, Joh. Jos. Prum 2016

$105.00Out of stock

0803 Viognier, Le Versant, AOC Languedoc 2015

$50.00

0900 'Calafuria' Negroamaro, Tormaresca, Salento IGT (IT) 2016

$40.00

0901 'Scalabrone', Guado al Tasso, Bolgheri DOC (Cabernet,Merlot & Syrah) (IT) 2016

$50.00

0902 'Vincenzo', Celani Family Vineyards, Napa Valley (CA) 2016

$50.00

0903 Rosato, Villa Calcinaia, Toscana IGT (IT) 2017

$38.00Out of stock

1000 Valpolicella DOC, Allegrini 2017

$39.00

1001 Valpolicella Classico DOC, Secondo Marco 2015

$44.00

1002 Valpolicella DOC 'Ripassa', Zenato 2014

$95.00

1003 Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG, Luigi Righetti 2014

$90.00

1004 Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG, Dal Forno Romano 2003</