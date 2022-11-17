Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Pizza

Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar

296 Reviews

$$

1200 Yarmouth Ave

Boulder, CO 80304

Popular Items

Margherita
Garlic Bread
Spaghetti Polpette

Dinner

One Choice

$13.00

Two Choices

$19.00

Three Choices

$25.00

3 Cheese 3 Protein

$39.00

Bacco Caprese

$11.00

Rollata Salmone

$13.00

Arugula

$9.00

Bacco

$9.50

Cesare

$9.00

Mista

$9.50

Rapa

$9.50

Pomodoro Brusc

$8.50

Avocado Brusc

$8.50

Bresaola Brusc

$8.50

Maiale Brusc

$10.00

Cozze

$11.50

Calamari

$12.00

Polpo

$12.00

Scampetti

$12.00

Tonno Crudo

$12.00

Capesante

$13.00

Polpette

$7.00

Porchetta

$9.50

Steak Carpaccio

$9.50

Arancini

$8.50

Asparago

$9.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Asparagi Avvolti

$10.00

Cavolfiori

$9.00

Cavolini

$9.00

Mixed Olives

$7.00

Margherita

$14.50

Romano

$18.00

Quattro Stagioni

$18.00

Salamino

$17.00

Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

12" Cheese

$14.50

Penne Arrabbiata

$17.50

Penne Scarpariello

$22.00

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$22.00

Spaghetti Polpette

$19.50

Linguine Scampi

$23.00

Rigatoni Campagnola

$19.50

Penne Salsiccia

$19.50

Spaghetti Carbonara

$19.50

Spaghetti allo Scoglio

$29.00

Rigatoni Vodka

$19.50

Lasagna

$22.00

Pappardelle Boscaiola

$23.00

Linguine Vongole

$23.00

Gnocchi

$21.00

1/2 Arrabbiata

$10.00

1/2 Penne Scarp'

$11.50

1/2 Tagliatelle Bolo'

$13.00

1/2 Spaghetti Polpette

$13.00

1/2 Linguini Scampi

$13.50

1/2 Rigatoni Campagnola

$11.50

1/2 Penne Salsiccia

$11.50

1/2 Spaghetti Carbonara

$11.50

1/2 Spaghetti allo Scoglio

$17.00

1/2 Rigatoni Vodka

$11.50

1/2 Pappardelle Boscaiola

$13.50

1/2 Linguini Vongole

$13.50

1/2 Gnocchi

$12.50

Ravioli Di Zucca

$22.00

Ravioli Spinaci

$23.00

Ravioli Funghi

$23.00

Ravioli Aragosta

$26.00

Risotto Porcini

$23.00

Risotto di Mare

$29.00

Risotto Gamberetto

$24.00

Tagliata di Manzo

$30.00

Salmone Verde

$26.00

Grigliata Pesce

$31.00

Tonno Ahi alla Griglia

$23.00+

Pollo Bacco

$24.00

Pollo Puttanesca

$22.50

Pollo Saltimbocca

$24.50

Pollo Francese

$27.00

Pollo Parmigiana

$24.00

1/2 Pollo Bacco

$15.00

1/2 Cx Puttanesca

$14.00

1/2 Cx Parmesan

$15.00

Cioppino di Bacco

$30.00

Trota Rossa Rubina

$25.00

Melanzane Parmigiana

$23.00

1/2 Egg'Parmesan

$14.00

Zuppa

$8.00

Small Bread Box

$1.75

Side GF Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Cheesy Bread

$10.50

Side 2 oz Marinara

$1.50

Side Pasta

Side Fresh Mozz

$7.00

Side Cheese

$1.50

Side Patate

$6.50

Side Spinaci

$7.00

Side Grilled Vege's

$7.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.50

House-made Ginger Ale

$3.50

Dolci di Bacco

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Torta di Chocolate

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Gelato

check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Bacco Trattoria and Mozzarella Bar! Bacco Trattoria is a unique restaurant offering a relaxed atmosphere and authentic Italian food and beverage. The decor is soft and traditional, but still carries a theme of Italian culture. Boulder is a city known for its trendy atmosphere and we compliment that with our unique Mozzarella Bar, one of the few open in the United States. We pride ourselves in bringing the first one to the city and reinforcing the culture that is Boulder, Colorado.

1200 Yarmouth Ave, Boulder, CO 80304

Directions

Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar image
Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar image
Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar image

