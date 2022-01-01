Bacco Ristorante & Bar imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Southern

Bacco Ristorante & Bar Boston's Historic Northend

1,031 Reviews

$$

107 Salem Street

Boston, MA 02113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Anti Pasti

Antipasto for Two

$17.99

Artichoke alla Fritto

$13.99

Spicy and Sweet Italian Sausage

$14.99

Crispy Calamari

$14.99

Arancini

$11.99

Lobster Arancini

$15.99

Tuscan Olives

$7.99

Bruschetta

$10.99

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$14.99

Polenta bolognese

$11.99

Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Mussels

$15.99

Happy Hour App

$5.00

Meatballs 3

$14.99

2 For 2 Conoli

$2.00

Salads

Spinach Salad

$12.99

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Green Salad

$9.99

Dinner Entrees

Eggplant Lasagna

$23.99Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$26.99

Shrimp Carbonara

$26.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$23.99

Potato Gnocchi

$24.99

Porcini Ravioli

$26.99

Calamari Toscano

$23.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$23.99

Primavera Risotto

$22.99

Mussels Amalfi

$26.99

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$25.99

Clams & Sausage Arrabbiata

$26.99

Lobster Ravioli

$28.99

Sausage & Rapini

$25.99

Risotto Del Giorno

$35.99

Roasted Eggplant

$22.99

Three Cheese Ravioli

$22.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.99

Chicken Piccata

$24.99

Chicken Romano

$25.99

Chicken Saltimbocca

$27.99

Chicken Marsala

$25.99

Chicken Florentine

$26.99

Veal Parmigiana

$25.99

Veal Piccata

$25.99

Veal Marsala

$25.99

Veal Saltimbocca

$28.99

Veal Florentine

$27.99

Veal Romano

$26.99

Pasta Special

$34.99

Salmon Bianco

$29.99

Scallops Puttanesca

$29.99

rav 2 ways

$36.99

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$33.99

Frutti Di Mare

$34.99

Special

$36.99

Contorni

Roasted Vegetables

$7.99

Parmesan Risotto Lemon

$7.99

Polenta cake w/marinara

$7.99

Basil Angel Hair Parmesan Torta

$7.99

Roasted Asparagus & Pancetta

$7.99

Linguini Aglio Olio

$7.99

Side Meatballs 2

$9.99

Desserts

Tiramisu

$10.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Chocolate Truffle Cake

$12.00

*Restaurant Week*

RW xx

$38.00

RW Calamari

$46.00

RW caesar Salad

$46.00

RW prosciutto and mozz

$46.00

RW Butternut Squash Ravioli

RW Gnocchi

RW xx

RW Chicken Parm

RW Veal Parm

RW Seafood scampi

Xx

RW Chic Picatta

RW Cannoli

RW Tiramisu

Misc.

Kid Pasta

$15.00

Split Plate

$4.00

To Go bag

$0.05

Sparkling Wine Or Miscellaneous liquor

Prosecco Glass

$12.00

Rose Prosecco Glass

$13.00

300 Prosecco

$12.00+

301 Sparkling Rose

$51.00

Ca Del Bosco Cuvee Prestige Franciacorta

$70.00

Louis Roederer Crystal 2014

$490.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label

$90.00

Beers

Miller Lite

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Moretti

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Samuel Adams Boston Lager

$7.00

Samuel Adams Jack O

$7.00Out of stock

Naked Ox Pale Ale

$9.00

Guinness

$7.00

Castle Island IPA

$8.00

Hein N.A

$6.00

Stateside Black Cherry

$7.00Out of stock

Dogfish Sea Quencher

$7.00Out of stock

Northwest Ipa

$8.00

Red Wines by the *GLASS*

Pinot Noir Parducci

$13.00

Chianti Classico Sant' Alfonso

$14.00

Malbec La Linda

$13.00

Renato Ratti Barbera D'Asti

$14.00

Supertuscan Pievasciata

$14.00

Stag Cab

$15.00

Tritano Montepulciano

$14.00

Ciacci Sangiovese

$13.00

Red Wine Special

$16.00

Sangria Red Glass

$16.00

Ramsey Merlot

$13.00

Red Wines by the *BOTTLE*

400 Pinot Noir Parducci

$49.00

401 Jermann Pinot Nero Red Angel

$62.00

402 Pinot Noir Benovia

$70.00

502 Ciacci Piccolomini D'aragona

$42.00

504 Chianti Classico Sant Alfonso

$55.00

506 Chianti Classico Riserva Ruffino Riserva Ducale Tan Label

$66.00

507 Chianti Classico Riserva Ruffino Riserva Ducale Gold Label

$95.00

600 Bolgheri D.o.c San Felice Bell'Aja

$62.00

603 Supertuscan Tolaini "Al Passo"

$50.00

The Stag. Cab

$58.00

606 Tolaini Super Tuscan Valdisanti

$64.00

607 Cabernet Sauvignon Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars “Artemis”

$100.00

608 Cabernet Sauvignon Sequoia Grove

$75.00

700 Remo Farina Valpolicella Ripasso

$48.00

702 Aglianico San Salvatore

$50.00

705 Rosso di Montalcino Donatella Cinelli

$50.00

803 Amarone Remo Farina

$101.00

804 Amarone Allegrini

$115.00

805 Marchesi Barolo

$85.00

806 Barolo Pio Cesare

$120.00

807 Barbaresco Produttori Barbaresco

$95.00

808 Castello Banfi Brunello Di Montalcino 2017

$115.00

809 Brunello di Montalcino Camigliano

$95.00

Bott Malbec La Linda

$50.00

BT Montepulciano

$50.00

Red Wine Special

$50.00

Pievasciata

$50.00

White Wine Glass

Pinot Grigio Alisa glass

$12.00

Pinot Grigio Terlano

$15.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc Lavis

$13.00

Riesling

$12.00

William Hill

$12.00

Vermentino Cala

$12.00

Chardonnay Terlano

$14.00

Rose Routas Provence

$13.00

White Wine Special

$16.00

Moscadello Glass

$10.00

Sangria White Glass

$16.00

Prosecco Glass

$12.00

Rose Prosecco Glass

$13.00

PieroPan Soave

$13.00

Kettmeir Pinot Bianco

$15.00

White Wines BOTTLE

099 Pinot Grigio Casalini

$45.00

100 Jermann Pinot Grigio

$60.00

101 Pinot Bianco Kettmeir

$55.00

103

$48.00Out of stock

104 Sauvignon Blanc Lavis

$49.00

105 Sauvignon Blanc Cakebread Cellars

$57.00Out of stock

200 Chard William Hill

$49.00

201 Chardonnay Antinori Castellodella Sala Bramito

$53.00

204 Pats And Hall

$65.00Out of stock

205 Roero Arneis Fratelli Giacosa

$47.00

BT Riesling

$45.00

206 Allegrini Lugana

$62.00

Bt Routas Rose

$40.00

BT Vermentino

$45.00

Bott Moscadello Di Montalcino

$39.00

Liquor

Absolut

$12.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Averna

$11.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Bacardi 8

$13.00

Molly's

$11.00

Baileys Caramel

$11.00

Balvenie 12

$17.00

Banfi Castello Grappa

$12.00

Barbancourt 4

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Bombay

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Baker's

$15.00Out of stock

Bulleit

$13.00

Bullet Rye

$13.00

Bully Boy

$12.00Out of stock

Bushmills

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Canadian Club

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Chambord

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Chivas

$13.00

Chopin

$13.00

Ciroc

$14.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Courvoisier VS

$14.00

Widow Jane

$16.00

Cruzan

$12.00

Dewars

$12.00

Domaine Canton

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00Out of stock

Drambuie

$10.00

Drysack

$11.00

Four Roses

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Fernet

$11.00

Fonseca Bin

$12.00

Fladgate 10

$14.00

Fladgate 20

$18.00

Peach Schnapps

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Galliano

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Godiva White

$9.00

Goslings

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$11.00

Grappa Marolo

$16.00

Jamesons

$12.00

Xxx

$10.00Out of stock

Xxx

$10.00Out of stock

Bribon Tequila

$12.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Lagavulin 16

$20.00

Laphroaig 10

$15.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Luxardo Maraschino Liquor

$9.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Malibu

$10.00

Moscato Glass

$9.00

Oban 14

$16.00

Sazerac Rye

$13.00

Orange Curacao

$8.00

Punt E Mes

$11.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Patron XO

$11.00

Pernod

$10.00

Plymouth

$12.00Out of stock

Lillet Blanc

$11.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

Remy XO

$50.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00Out of stock

Sambuca White

$11.00

Xxx

$10.00Out of stock

Xxx

$9.50Out of stock

Stateside. (House)

$12.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Butterscotch

$9.00

Talisker 10

$15.00

Gunpowder

$12.00

Tanqueray 10

$14.00Out of stock

Titos

$13.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Triple 8 Blueberry

$10.00Out of stock

Vermouth

$9.00

Peppermint

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Sambuca White

$11.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Averna

$11.00

Molly's

$11.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00Out of stock

Remy XO

$50.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

Courvoisier VS

$14.00

Hennessy Paradis 1.Oz

$95.00

Hennessy Paradis 2.Oz

$190.00

Carpano Antica

$12.00

Baileys Caramel

$11.00

B&B

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Domaine Canton

$9.00

Fernet

$11.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Galliano

$10.00

Godiva White

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Gran Marnier Centenial

$28.00

Gran Marnier 1880

$45.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Luxardo Maraschino Liquor

$9.00

Orange Curacao

$8.00

Punt E Mes

$11.00

Pernod

$10.00

Lillet Blanc

$11.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

S. Maria Al Monte

$11.00

Vermouth

$9.00

Cynar

$11.00

Montenegro

$11.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Pistacchio Liquor

$12.00

B&B

Banfi Castello Grappa

$12.00

Drysack

$11.00

Fladgate 10

$14.00

Fladgate 20

$18.00

Fonseca Bin

$12.00

Grappa Marolo

$16.00

Peppermint

$15.00

Grappa Jacopo Poli

$18.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Gunpowder

$12.00

Sipsmith

$13.00

Empress Gin

$16.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Engine

$15.00

Bacardi 8

$13.00

Barbancourt 4

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Goslings

$12.00

Malibu

$10.00

Mt. Gay

$10.00

Ten To One

$12.00

Diplomatico

$15.00

Balvenie 12

$17.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Lagavulin 16

$20.00

Laphroaig 10

$15.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Oban 14

$16.00

Talisker 10

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Ardbeg 5 Single Malt

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00Out of stock

Herradura Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Bribon Tequila

$12.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Montelobos

$12.00

Clase Silver

$25.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Clase Gold

$55.00

Ghost Tequila

$13.00

Clase Flight Tasting

$60.00

Absolut

$12.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Chopin

$13.00

Ciroc

$14.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$12.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Stateside. (House)

$12.00

Titos

$13.00Out of stock

Beluga Noble

$14.00

Four Roses

$11.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Baker's

$15.00Out of stock

Bulleit

$13.00

Widow Jane

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Jamesons

$12.00

Michter's Rye

$15.00

Bullet Rye

$13.00

Piggyback Rye

$15.00

Jefferson

$15.00

Sazerac Rye

$13.00

Cocktails

French 75

$15.00

French 75 Cognac

$18.00

The Grotto

$14.00

Paloma

$15.00

Boston Common

$16.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Caipirinha

$15.00

Dark & Stormy

$15.00

Caramel Cider Apple

$15.00

Aviation

$16.00

Paper Plane

$16.00

Italian Stallion

$16.00

Diavolo 107

$16.00

Last Word

$17.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Mojito

$14.00

Martini (Lemoncello)

$16.00

Lemondrop

$16.00

Runaway

$16.00

Pear Martini

$16.00

North End Smash

$16.00

Dark And Stormy

$15.00

Sazerac Cocktail

$16.00

Southern Honey

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Kamikaze Shot

$9.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Espresso\pistachio Shot

$8.00

Watermelon Marg

$15.00

Naked Aand Famous

$16.00

Rasberry Jam

$16.00

Habernero Margarita

$16.00

Bacon Manhatten

$17.00

French 75

$15.00

French 75 Cognac

$18.00

The Grotto

$14.00

Paloma

$15.00

Boston Common

$16.00

Dark & Stormy

$15.00

Italian Stallion

$16.00

Last Word

$17.00

Martini (Lemoncello)

$16.00

Pear Martini

$16.00

Runaway

$16.00

Mojito

$14.00

North End Smash

$16.00

Margarita

$15.00

Sazerac Cocktail

$16.00

Southern Honey

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$15.00

Water Lily

$17.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$16.00

Oatmeal Cookie Shot

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

Manhattan

$2.00

Martini

$1.00

Old Fashion

$2.00

Mojito

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Stateside Martini

$14.00

Four Roses Old Fashioned

$14.00

Spritz

Lemoncello Spritz

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

St. Germain Spritz

$14.00

Montenegro Spritz

$16.00

Rose Spritz

$14.00

Bellini Spritz

$14.00

Xx

$12.00

Dolce

Martini By Request

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Girl Scout Cookie Martini

$15.00

Mint Chip Martini

$16.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Martini

$18.00

Chocolate Martini

$17.00

Pistachio Martini

$18.00

Peppermint Esspreso Mart

$18.00

NA Beverages MIsc liquor

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Bottle Sparkling

$6.50

Bottle Non Sparkling

$6.50

Milk

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Uns. IceT

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.50

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

French Coffee

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Irish Nut Coffee

$12.00

Italian Coffee

$12.00

Jamaican Coffee

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

Toasted Almond Coffee

$12.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Tea

$4.00

Fast

Martini Blue

$18.00Out of stock

Boston Common

$16.00

Caipirinha

$15.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Italian Stallion

$16.00

Last Word

$15.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$15.00

Martini (Lemoncello)

$16.00

Runaway

$16.00

Pear Martini

$16.00

Margarita

$15.00

North End Smash

$16.00

Rose Spritz

$13.00

Paloma

$15.00

Sazerac Cocktail

$16.00

French 75

$15.00

St Croix

$13.00Out of stock

Southern Honey

$14.00

Caramel Cider Apple

$15.00

The Grotto

$14.00

Tropical Sangria - Made-to-Order

$14.00

Venetian Mule

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Wormtown BeHoppy

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Castle Island IPA

$8.00

Naked Ox Pale Ale

$9.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Moretti

$7.00

Samuel Adams Boston Lager

$7.00

Samuel Adams Jack O

$7.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$6.00

Peroni

$7.00

William Hill

$12.00

Chardonnay Terlano

$14.00

Pinot Grigio Alisa glass

$12.00

Pinot Grigio Terlano

$15.00Out of stock

Riesling

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc Lavis

$13.00

Vermentino Cala

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Coppola

$14.00

Stag Cab

$15.00

Chianti Classico Sant' Alfonso

$14.00

Malbec La Linda

$13.00

Supertuscan Pievasciata

$14.00

Montepulciano Tritano

$13.00

Pinot Noir Parducci

$13.00

Piccini Chianti

$13.00

Renato Ratti Barbera D'Asti

$14.00

Rose Routas Provence

$13.00

Rose Prosecco Glass

$13.00

Prosecco Glass

$12.00

Xx

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

Dark & Stormy

$13.00

Manhattan

$2.00

Martini

$1.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashion

$2.00

Titos Martini

$15.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Bulleit

$13.00

Bully Boy

$12.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Titos

$13.00Out of stock

Gunpowder

$12.00

Jamesons

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Margarita

$13.00

Long Island

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Bribon Tequila

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Restaurant of Contemporary Elegance in A City of Historic Beauty

Location

107 Salem Street, Boston, MA 02113

Directions

Gallery
Bacco Ristorante & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Causeway Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
65 Causeway Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
jm Curley's
orange star4.1 • 1,946
21 Temple Pl Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca
orange starNo Reviews
16 Derne Street Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Antico Forno
orange star3.5 • 1,077
93 SALEM ST Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Tasty BBQ
orange star4.2 • 363
417 Washington Street Boston, MA 02108
View restaurantnext
The Tip Tap Room
orange star4.3 • 797
138 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Artu
orange star4.3 • 4,023
6 Prince Street Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Prezza
orange star4.8 • 2,562
24 Fleet Street Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Alcove
orange star4.5 • 1,367
50 Lovejoy Wharf Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
North Street Grille - 229 North
orange star4.7 • 1,279
229 North St Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Crudo
orange star4.3 • 712
78 Salem Street Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston