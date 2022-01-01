Italian
Bars & Lounges
Southern
Bacco Ristorante & Bar Boston's Historic Northend
1,031 Reviews
$$
107 Salem Street
Boston, MA 02113
Anti Pasti
Antipasto for Two
$17.99
Artichoke alla Fritto
$13.99
Spicy and Sweet Italian Sausage
$14.99
Crispy Calamari
$14.99
Arancini
$11.99
Lobster Arancini
$15.99
Tuscan Olives
$7.99
Bruschetta
$10.99
Prosciutto & Mozzarella
$14.99
Polenta bolognese
$11.99
Shrimp Salad
$16.99
Mussels
$15.99
Happy Hour App
$5.00
Meatballs 3
$14.99
2 For 2 Conoli
$2.00
Dinner Entrees
Eggplant Lasagna
$23.99Out of stock
Shrimp Scampi
$26.99
Shrimp Carbonara
$26.99
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$23.99
Potato Gnocchi
$24.99
Porcini Ravioli
$26.99
Calamari Toscano
$23.99
Chicken Cacciatore
$23.99
Primavera Risotto
$22.99
Mussels Amalfi
$26.99
Butternut Squash Ravioli
$25.99
Clams & Sausage Arrabbiata
$26.99
Lobster Ravioli
$28.99
Sausage & Rapini
$25.99
Risotto Del Giorno
$35.99
Roasted Eggplant
$22.99
Three Cheese Ravioli
$22.99
Chicken Parmigiana
$24.99
Chicken Piccata
$24.99
Chicken Romano
$25.99
Chicken Saltimbocca
$27.99
Chicken Marsala
$25.99
Chicken Florentine
$26.99
Veal Parmigiana
$25.99
Veal Piccata
$25.99
Veal Marsala
$25.99
Veal Saltimbocca
$28.99
Veal Florentine
$27.99
Veal Romano
$26.99
Pasta Special
$34.99
Salmon Bianco
$29.99
Scallops Puttanesca
$29.99
rav 2 ways
$36.99
Seafood Fra Diavolo
$33.99
Frutti Di Mare
$34.99
Special
$36.99
Contorni
*Restaurant Week*
Sparkling Wine Or Miscellaneous liquor
Beers
Red Wines by the *GLASS*
Red Wines by the *BOTTLE*
400 Pinot Noir Parducci
$49.00
401 Jermann Pinot Nero Red Angel
$62.00
402 Pinot Noir Benovia
$70.00
502 Ciacci Piccolomini D'aragona
$42.00
504 Chianti Classico Sant Alfonso
$55.00
506 Chianti Classico Riserva Ruffino Riserva Ducale Tan Label
$66.00
507 Chianti Classico Riserva Ruffino Riserva Ducale Gold Label
$95.00
600 Bolgheri D.o.c San Felice Bell'Aja
$62.00
603 Supertuscan Tolaini "Al Passo"
$50.00
The Stag. Cab
$58.00
606 Tolaini Super Tuscan Valdisanti
$64.00
607 Cabernet Sauvignon Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars “Artemis”
$100.00
608 Cabernet Sauvignon Sequoia Grove
$75.00
700 Remo Farina Valpolicella Ripasso
$48.00
702 Aglianico San Salvatore
$50.00
705 Rosso di Montalcino Donatella Cinelli
$50.00
803 Amarone Remo Farina
$101.00
804 Amarone Allegrini
$115.00
805 Marchesi Barolo
$85.00
806 Barolo Pio Cesare
$120.00
807 Barbaresco Produttori Barbaresco
$95.00
808 Castello Banfi Brunello Di Montalcino 2017
$115.00
809 Brunello di Montalcino Camigliano
$95.00
Bott Malbec La Linda
$50.00
BT Montepulciano
$50.00
Red Wine Special
$50.00
Pievasciata
$50.00
White Wine Glass
Pinot Grigio Alisa glass
$12.00
Pinot Grigio Terlano
$15.00Out of stock
Sauvignon Blanc Lavis
$13.00
Riesling
$12.00
William Hill
$12.00
Vermentino Cala
$12.00
Chardonnay Terlano
$14.00
Rose Routas Provence
$13.00
White Wine Special
$16.00
Moscadello Glass
$10.00
Sangria White Glass
$16.00
Prosecco Glass
$12.00
Rose Prosecco Glass
$13.00
PieroPan Soave
$13.00
Kettmeir Pinot Bianco
$15.00
White Wines BOTTLE
099 Pinot Grigio Casalini
$45.00
100 Jermann Pinot Grigio
$60.00
101 Pinot Bianco Kettmeir
$55.00
103
$48.00Out of stock
104 Sauvignon Blanc Lavis
$49.00
105 Sauvignon Blanc Cakebread Cellars
$57.00Out of stock
200 Chard William Hill
$49.00
201 Chardonnay Antinori Castellodella Sala Bramito
$53.00
204 Pats And Hall
$65.00Out of stock
205 Roero Arneis Fratelli Giacosa
$47.00
BT Riesling
$45.00
206 Allegrini Lugana
$62.00
Bt Routas Rose
$40.00
BT Vermentino
$45.00
Bott Moscadello Di Montalcino
$39.00
Liquor
Absolut
$12.00
Amaretto Disaronno
$11.00
Aperol
$11.00
Averna
$11.00
Bacardi
$11.00
Bacardi 8
$13.00
Molly's
$11.00
Baileys Caramel
$11.00
Balvenie 12
$17.00
Banfi Castello Grappa
$12.00
Barbancourt 4
$12.00
Basil Hayden
$15.00
Beefeater
$12.00
Belvedere
$13.00
Bombay
$13.00
Bombay Sapphire
$13.00
Baker's
$15.00Out of stock
Bulleit
$13.00
Bullet Rye
$13.00
Bully Boy
$12.00Out of stock
Bushmills
$10.00
Campari
$10.00
Canadian Club
$12.00
Captain Morgan
$12.00
Chambord
$9.00
Green Chartreuse
$14.00
Chivas
$13.00
Chopin
$13.00
Ciroc
$14.00
Cointreau
$10.00
Courvoisier VS
$14.00
Widow Jane
$16.00
Cruzan
$12.00
Dewars
$12.00
Domaine Canton
$9.00
Don Julio Blanco
$14.00Out of stock
Drambuie
$10.00
Drysack
$11.00
Four Roses
$11.00
Knob Creek Rye
$13.00
Fernet
$11.00
Fonseca Bin
$12.00
Fladgate 10
$14.00
Fladgate 20
$18.00
Peach Schnapps
$10.00
Frangelico
$10.00
Galliano
$10.00
Glenlivet 12
$15.00
Glenmorangie
$14.00
Godiva Chocolate
$9.00
Godiva White
$9.00
Goslings
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$9.50
Grey Goose
$10.00
Hendricks
$13.00
Hennessy VS
$16.00Out of stock
Jack Daniels
$12.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$11.00
Grappa Marolo
$16.00
Jamesons
$12.00
Bribon Tequila
$12.00
Kahlua
$13.00
Ketel One
$13.00
Knob Creek
$13.00
Lagavulin 16
$20.00
Laphroaig 10
$15.00
Lemoncello
$10.00
Luxardo Maraschino Liquor
$9.00
Macallan 12
$18.00
Makers Mark
$13.00
Malibu
$10.00
Moscato Glass
$9.00
Oban 14
$16.00
Sazerac Rye
$13.00
Orange Curacao
$8.00
Punt E Mes
$11.00
Patron Silver
$15.00
Patron XO
$11.00
Pernod
$10.00
Plymouth
$12.00Out of stock
Lillet Blanc
$11.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$18.00
Remy XO
$50.00
Sailor Jerry
$10.00Out of stock
Sambuca White
$11.00
Stateside. (House)
$12.00
St. Germain
$10.00
Butterscotch
$9.00
Talisker 10
$15.00
Gunpowder
$12.00
Tanqueray 10
$14.00Out of stock
Titos
$13.00Out of stock
Casamigos Blanco
$15.00
Triple 8 Blueberry
$10.00Out of stock
Vermouth
$9.00
Peppermint
$15.00
Woodford Reserve
$14.00
Hennessy Paradis 1.Oz
$95.00
Hennessy Paradis 2.Oz
$190.00
Carpano Antica
$12.00
B&B
Cocktails
French 75
$15.00
French 75 Cognac
$18.00
The Grotto
$14.00
Paloma
$15.00
Boston Common
$16.00
Boulevardier
$15.00
Caipirinha
$15.00
Dark & Stormy
$15.00
Caramel Cider Apple
$15.00
Aviation
$16.00
Paper Plane
$16.00
Italian Stallion
$16.00
Diavolo 107
$16.00
Last Word
$17.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$14.00
Whiskey Sour
$15.00
Mojito
$14.00
Martini (Lemoncello)
$16.00
Lemondrop
$16.00
Runaway
$16.00
Pear Martini
$16.00
North End Smash
$16.00
Dark And Stormy
$15.00
Sazerac Cocktail
$16.00
Southern Honey
$14.00
Mai Tai
$14.00
Mojito
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$14.00
Kamikaze Shot
$9.00
Green Tea
$10.00
Espresso\pistachio Shot
$8.00
Watermelon Marg
$15.00
Naked Aand Famous
$16.00
Rasberry Jam
$16.00
Habernero Margarita
$16.00
Bacon Manhatten
$17.00
Cosmopolitan
NA Beverages MIsc liquor
Wormtown BeHoppy
$7.00
Blue Moon
$7.00
Castle Island IPA
$8.00
Naked Ox Pale Ale
$9.00
Guinness
$7.00
Heineken
$5.00
Angry Orchard
$6.00
Miller Lite
$7.00
Moretti
$7.00
Samuel Adams Boston Lager
$7.00
Samuel Adams Jack O
$7.00Out of stock
Coors Light
$6.00
Peroni
$7.00
William Hill
$12.00
Chardonnay Terlano
$14.00
Pinot Grigio Alisa glass
$12.00
Pinot Grigio Terlano
$15.00Out of stock
Riesling
$12.00
Sauvignon Blanc Lavis
$13.00
Vermentino Cala
$12.00
Cabernet Sauvignon Coppola
$14.00
Stag Cab
$15.00
Chianti Classico Sant' Alfonso
$14.00
Malbec La Linda
$13.00
Supertuscan Pievasciata
$14.00
Montepulciano Tritano
$13.00
Pinot Noir Parducci
$13.00
Piccini Chianti
$13.00
Renato Ratti Barbera D'Asti
$14.00
Rose Routas Provence
$13.00
Rose Prosecco Glass
$13.00
Prosecco Glass
$12.00
Aperol Spritz
$14.00
Cosmopolitan
Dark & Stormy
$13.00
Manhattan
$2.00
Martini
$1.00
Mojito
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$14.00
Negroni
$14.00
Old Fashion
$2.00
Titos Martini
$15.00
Beefeater
$10.00
Belvedere
$12.00
Bombay Sapphire
$13.00
Bulleit
$13.00
Bully Boy
$12.00Out of stock
Jack Daniels
$12.00
Ketel One
$13.00
Titos
$13.00Out of stock
Gunpowder
$12.00
Jamesons
$12.00
Captain Morgan
$12.00
Makers Mark
$13.00
Hendricks
$11.00
Margarita
$13.00
Long Island
$13.00
Casamigos Blanco
$15.00
Bribon Tequila
$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Restaurant of Contemporary Elegance in A City of Historic Beauty
Location
107 Salem Street, Boston, MA 02113
Gallery
