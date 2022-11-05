Bachman Tacos 3311 W. Northwest Hwy
No reviews yet
3311 W. Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75220
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Aguas Frescas
Quesadillas & Burritos
Traditional Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and choice of meat. Comes with sour cream, lime, beans, rice and your choice of red or green sauce.
Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, jalapeno and your choice of fries or chips and red or green sauce.
Campechana
Snacks
Tacos
Inv Tacos
A corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat, fresh cut onions, and cilantro. Served with caramelized onions, lime, a grilled serrano pepper and your choice of red or green sauce.
3 Taco Plate
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, fresh cut onions, and cilantro. Served with rice, refried beans, caramelized onions, lime a grilled serrano pepper and your choice of red or green sauce.
5 Taco Plate
Five corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, fresh cut onions, and cilantro. Served with rice, refried beans, caramelized onions, lime a grilled serrano pepper and your choice of red or green sauce.
1 lb Meat Con Todo
Our make it yourself dozen box has savory meat, a dozen corn tortillas, fresh cut onions and cilantro, caramelized onions, lime and grilled serrano peppers. Served with rice and beans and your choice of red or green sauce.
Catering - 1lb Meat
1 Dozen Tacos Bean and Cheese
1 lb Meat & Taco Fixings
Our make it yourself dozen box has savory meat, a dozen corn tortillas, fresh cut onions and cilantro, caramelized onions, lime and grilled serrano peppers. Served with rice and beans and your choice of red or green sauce.
10 lb Taco Platter
Tortas
Torta Cubana
Torta bread filled with trompo meat, ham, milanesa, a sliced hot dog, avocado, cheese, jalapenos, lettuce and mayonnaise. Comes with choice of fries or chips and red or green sauce.
Torta Americana/Tex-Mex
Torta bread, american beef burger patty, ham, avocado, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Comes with choice of fries or chips and red or green sauce.
Torta Traditionale
Torta bread, choice of mat, avocado, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Comes with choice of fries or chips and red or green sauce.