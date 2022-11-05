A map showing the location of Bachman Tacos 3311 W. Northwest HwyView gallery

Bachman Tacos 3311 W. Northwest Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

3311 W. Northwest Hwy

Dallas, TX 75220

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.09+

Tamarindo

$2.09+

Jamaica

$2.09+

Tea

$2.29

Tea - Gallon Sweet

$7.99

Tea - Gallon Unsweet

$7.99

Quesadillas & Burritos

ALL QUESADILLAS AND BURRITOS ARE SERVED WITH A 24OZ. FOUNTAIN DRINK.

Traditional Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and choice of meat. Comes with sour cream, lime, beans, rice and your choice of red or green sauce.

Burrito

$9.99

Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, jalapeno and your choice of fries or chips and red or green sauce.

Campechana

$7.49

Snacks

Basket Of Fries

$2.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito Snacks

$2.99

Beef & Bean Burrito Snacks

$2.99

Chicken & Cheese Crispito

$2.99

Tacos

Inv Tacos

$2.49

A corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat, fresh cut onions, and cilantro. Served with caramelized onions, lime, a grilled serrano pepper and your choice of red or green sauce.

3 Taco Plate

$8.49

Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, fresh cut onions, and cilantro. Served with rice, refried beans, caramelized onions, lime a grilled serrano pepper and your choice of red or green sauce.

5 Taco Plate

$10.49

Five corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, fresh cut onions, and cilantro. Served with rice, refried beans, caramelized onions, lime a grilled serrano pepper and your choice of red or green sauce.

1 lb Meat Con Todo

$23.99

Our make it yourself dozen box has savory meat, a dozen corn tortillas, fresh cut onions and cilantro, caramelized onions, lime and grilled serrano peppers. Served with rice and beans and your choice of red or green sauce.

Catering - 1lb Meat

$19.99

1 Dozen Tacos Bean and Cheese

$19.99

1 lb Meat & Taco Fixings

$21.99

Our make it yourself dozen box has savory meat, a dozen corn tortillas, fresh cut onions and cilantro, caramelized onions, lime and grilled serrano peppers. Served with rice and beans and your choice of red or green sauce.

10 lb Taco Platter

$149.99

Tortas

ALL TORTAS ARE SERVED WITH A 24 OZ. FOUNTAIN DRINK.

Torta Cubana

$11.99

Torta bread filled with trompo meat, ham, milanesa, a sliced hot dog, avocado, cheese, jalapenos, lettuce and mayonnaise. Comes with choice of fries or chips and red or green sauce.

Torta Americana/Tex-Mex

$10.99

Torta bread, american beef burger patty, ham, avocado, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Comes with choice of fries or chips and red or green sauce.

Torta Traditionale

$10.99

Torta bread, choice of mat, avocado, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Comes with choice of fries or chips and red or green sauce.

Torta Milanesa

$10.99

Burgers

Breakfast

Bean & Cheese Taco

$1.99

Potato, Egg & Cheese Taco

$2.29

Egg, Cheese, and Meat Taco

$2.49

Dozen Mix & Match Tacos

$23.99

Tacos - Large Party

1 lb. Meat

$16.99

1 Dozen Taco Plate (Copy)

$19.99

Medium Meat Only

$76.99

Medium Meat Con Todo - with everything

$89.99

Large Meat Only

$159.99

Large Meat Con Todo - with everything

$189.99

Snacks, Salad & Sides - Large Party

Chips & Salsa Large

$25.99

Chips & Guacamole Large

$25.99

Chips & Queso Large

$25.99

Elotes

$25.99

Bag of Chips

$4.99

Fresh Salsa 12 oz

$5.99

Queso 12 oz

$6.99

Guacamole 12 oz

$6.99

Lupe's Salad Medium

$24.99

Lupe's Salad Large

$39.99

Beans 12 oz

$3.89

Rice 12 oz

$3.89

Beans Large

$19.99

Rice Large

$19.99

Twisted Fries Party Kit - Small

$34.99

Twisted Fries Party Kit - Large