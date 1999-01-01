Bachour Restaurant & Bar imageView gallery
Bakeries

Bachour Restaurant & Bar Doral

8405 NW 53rd st, Suite E101

Doral, FL 33166

Cold Appetizers

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Ceviche

$17.00

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Avocado Hummus

$14.00

Traditional Hummus

$14.00

Marinated Olives

$9.00

Hot Appetizers

Arepas Fritters

$14.00

Chicharron Arepas

$15.00

Crispy Artichoke

$15.00

Grilled Octopus

$21.00

Pig Basket

$17.00

Queso a la Plancha

$12.00

Serrano Croquettes

$14.00

Tequenos

$14.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Wedge

$18.00

Burrata Salad

$20.00

Mains

Bachour Burger

$17.00

Dry Aged Burger

$22.00

Miso Salmon

$26.00

Parrilla

$69.00

Rigatoni Marinara

$19.00

Roasted 1/2 Chicken

$28.00

Steak & Frites (NY STRIP)

$44.00

Taglioni Cacio E Pepe

$22.00

Tropical Mahi-Mahi

$27.00

$29.00

Sides

Bread Basket

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Fried Yucca

$8.00

Roasted Asparagus

$8.00

Side Avocado

$8.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$14.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$8.00

Side Mac Cheese

$8.00

Side Pita

$4.00

Side Pomme Puree

$8.00

Side Serrano Ham

$8.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$12.00

Side Tomatoes

$3.00

Side Tostones

$8.00

Bachour Cocktails

Mezcal, honey agave, fresh lime juice

Bagazo

$15.00

Chido & Padre

$15.00

A Modern Margarita Spicy - Refreshing - Andale

Fallen Apple

$15.00

Kimosa

$15.00

Mango Explotion

$15.00

Maracaibo Mule

$15.00

A latin Twist on the Mule Citrus- Green - Chevere

Moonlight

$15.00Out of stock

P. R

$15.00

Our take on a Pina Colada Tropical - Nutty - Coño Chamo

Purple Breeze

$15.00

Refresh Yourself

$15.00

Cenote

$15.00

Cafecito

$15.00

Virgin Drink

$8.00

Brunch Drinks

1 2 Punch

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Bellini

$12.00

Brunch Bloody Mary

$14.00

Kimosa

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Red Sangria

$14.00

Unconditional Love

$10.00

Pitcher Red Sangria

$40.00

Pitcher White Sangria

$40.00

Beer & Seltzer

Estrella Damm

$9.00

Inedit Dam

$11.00

Monopolio Clara

$8.00

Stella

$10.00Out of stock

Monopolio IPA

$9.00

BTG Wine

GL Elvira Prosecco

$12.00

GL Piper Heidseick

$19.00

GL Peninsula

$10.00

GL Deutz Brut Classic

$16.00Out of stock

GL May Georges

$16.00

GL Zero Rose

$12.00

GL D'attemis SB

$14.00

GL Dr Konstantin Riesling

$10.00

GL Dry Land Courageous Chenin

$16.00Out of stock

GL Dry Land Rossouw Blend

$14.00Out of stock

GL Groth SB

$14.00Out of stock

GL Hall SB

$10.00Out of stock

GL Harken Chard

$12.00

GL Klinker Rose

$11.00

GL La Playa SB

$10.00

GL La Val Albarino

$14.00

GL Lola Rose

$12.00

GL Luke Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Massaya Blanc

$14.00

GL Mirabeau

$12.00

GL Miraval Rose

$15.00Out of stock

GL Pazo Das Bruxas Albarino

$13.00

GL Pighin Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GL Pra Soave

$13.00

GL Saint Maur

$11.00Out of stock

GL Schaller Chablis

$14.00Out of stock

GL Vivaldi Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GL Altos Ibericos Tempranillo

$12.00Out of stock

GL Ant Moore PN

$14.00

GL Bon Anno Cab

$17.00Out of stock

GL Borgo Scopeto Chianti Classico

$14.00

GL Broadside Cab

$12.00Out of stock

GL Cap Royal Bordeaux

$12.00

GL CMS

$13.00

GL Dry Land Pinotage

$15.00Out of stock

GL Gauchezco Blend

$13.00Out of stock

GL Llama Malbec

$11.00

GL Marietta Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

GL Massaya Le Colombier

$14.00

GL Padrillos Malbec

$11.00Out of stock

GL Pago Celeste Tempranillo

$16.00

GL Val Sotillo Tempranillo

$15.00

GL Dolce by Far Niente

$30.00

GL Donnafugata Ben Rye

$18.00

GL Dow's 10yr Tawny Port

$14.00

GL Moscato d'Asti - Mossolino

$12.00

GL Royal Tokaji "Late Harvest"

$12.00

GL Valdespino Paolo Cortado Sherry

$14.00

Clos Apalta "Le Petit Clos"

$35.00Out of stock

Caymus "Special Selection"

$45.00Out of stock

$15.00

BTB Wine

BTL Annamaria Clementi

$210.00

BTL Deutz 375ml

$39.00

BTL Dom Perignon "P2"

$495.00

BTL Elvira Rose

$55.00

BTL May Georges

$68.00

BTL Palmer Brut

$95.00

BTL Peninsola

$48.00

BTL Piper Heidseick

$78.00

BTL Schramsberg Rose

$80.00

BTL Valtea

$78.00

BTL Veuve Clicqout Brut “Yellow”

$165.00

BTL Zero Rose

$55.00

Corkage Fee

$30.00

BTL Al Pasion Grand Chardonnay

$95.00

BTL Harken Chard

$56.00

BTL Moillard Pouilly Fuisse

$70.00

BTL Orin Swift "Mannequin"

$90.00

BTL Schaller Chablis

$62.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer 375

$28.00

BTL Luke Cardonnay

$56.00

BTL Groth SB

$70.00

BTL Conte D’ Attimis

$65.00

BTL La Playa SB

$48.00

BTL Hall

$48.00

BTL Bruxas Albarino

$58.00

BTL Dr Konstantin Dry Riesling

$45.00

BTL Dry Land Courageous Chenin

$72.00

BTL Dry Land Rossouw Blend

$62.00

BTL Klinker Rose

$48.00

BTL La Val Albarino

$62.00

BTL Massaya Blanc

$62.00

BTL Mirabeau Rose

$56.00

BTL Miraval Rosé

$65.00

BTL Pighin PG

$50.00

BTL Pra Soave

$58.00

BTL Saint Maur Rose

$50.00

BTL Vivaldi PG

$50.00

BTL Lola Rose

$52.00

BTL Bon Anno

$78.00Out of stock

BTL Broadside Cab

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Cap Royal Bordeaux

$56.00

BTL Gauchezco Blend

$58.00

BTL Hedges CMS CS

$58.00

BTL L Martini

$95.00

BTL Lion Tamer

$98.00

BTL Marietta Arme

$80.00

BTL Massaya Le Colombier

$65.00

BTL Robert Hall Cab

$52.00

BTL Ant Moore

$60.00

BTL Bouchard Aine & Fils "Bourgogne"

$70.00

BTL Clos Pegase Mitsuko

$75.00Out of stock

BTL Stag's Leap

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Altos Ibericos

$54.00

BTL Celeste RdD

$78.00

BTL Val Still

$72.00

BTL Borgo Scopeto Chianti Classico

$65.00

BTL Dry Land Pinotage

$72.00

BTL Llama Malbec

$50.00

BTL Padrillos Malbec

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Ripa Della Volta Amarone

$140.00

Far Niente "Dolce"

$120.00

GL Moscato d'Asti - Mossolino

$12.00

Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$18.00Out of stock

Basil Haydens

$16.00

Breckenridge Bourbon

$14.00

Buffalo T

$14.00

Bullet bourbon

$14.00Out of stock

Bullet Rye

$14.00

Concierge Bourbn

$12.00

Coopers Craft

$14.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$16.00

F.o.B

$14.00

Gentleman Jack

$16.00

Heaven's Door

$18.00

Heaven's Door Rye

$18.00

High West Rye

$16.00

Hillbilly 101

$15.00

Horse Soldier

$18.00Out of stock

Hudson

$15.00

Jack Apple

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jameson

$13.00Out of stock

Knob Creek

$14.00

Knob Creek Maple

$13.00

Larceny Small Batch

$14.00

Makers

$14.00

Mitchers Bourbon

$14.00

Mitchers Rye

$14.00

Old Forrester

$13.00

Piggyback Rye

$16.00

Punchers Chance

$14.00

Redemption

$15.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10

$28.00

Widow Jane

$14.00

Willets Pot Still Reserve

$32.00

Woodford Res Bourbon

$16.00

Woodford Rye

$16.00Out of stock

Yellowstone Bourbon

$16.00Out of stock

Noble Oak Bourbon

$18.00

Mitchers Barrel Streght

$16.00

Blended Whiskey

Akashi

$18.00

Buchanans 12

$13.00

Chivas 12

$14.00

Chives 18

$22.00Out of stock

Crown Royal

$12.00

Dewars 12

$12.00Out of stock

FEW Rye

$14.00

Hillbilly Rye

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Old Par 12

$13.00

Ritterhouse Rye

$14.00

Slane Irish

$12.00

Teeling Single Grain Whiskey

$14.00

Teeling Whiskey

$14.00

Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey

$14.00

Double Oak Rye

$18.00

Gin

Amazonian

$13.00

Aviation

$14.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Broker London

$14.00

Waterloo Gin

$16.00

Fords

$14.00

Gray whale

$14.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Hendricks Lunar

$18.00

Hendricks Orbium

$18.00

Plymouth

$14.00

Botanist

$15.00

Tanqueray 10

$14.00

Concierge Gin

$12.00

Gin Mare Capri

$16.00

Mezcal

400 Conejos

$14.00

Alacran mezcal

$12.00

Del Maguey Chicicapa

$18.00

Del Maguey Vida

$15.00

Dobel Humito

$14.00

Gem Bolt

$15.00

Lejana y Sola

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi 10

$16.00Out of stock

Bacardi 4

$12.00Out of stock

Bacardi 8

$14.00Out of stock

Bacardi Superior

$12.00Out of stock

Bombarda 5

$14.00

Bombarda 8

$16.00

Brugal 1888

$14.00

Centenariano 20

$22.00Out of stock

Coconut Cartel

$12.00

Diplomatico Ambassador

$50.00

Diplomatico Exclusivo

$14.00

Diplomatico Matuano

$14.00

Diplomatico Planas

$12.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$12.00

Diplomatico Single Vintage

$25.00

Don Q Gold

$12.00

El Dorado

$12.00

El Dorado

$14.00

El Dorado 12

$14.00

Flor de Cana

$12.00Out of stock

Flor de Cana 12

$18.00

Flor de Cana 18

$26.00

Flor De Cana 25

$42.00

Flor De Cana 7

$14.00

Flor De Cana V Generaciones

$200.00

Havana Club Anejo Blanco

$14.00

Havana Club Anejo Classico

$14.00Out of stock

Malibu

$12.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Papas Pilar Blonde

$12.00

Papas Pilar Dark

$14.00

Papas Pilar Sherry

$14.00

Plantation 3 Star

$12.00

Plantation OFTD

$14.00

Santa Teresa

$12.00Out of stock

Zacapa

$16.00

Tequila

Casa Dragones

$58.00

Casamigos Anejo

$26.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Cincoro Repo

$28.00

Concierge Tequila

$12.00

Curado Azul

$15.00

Curado Cupreata

$15.00

Curado Espadin

$15.00

Dobel Diamante

$14.00

Dobel Reposado

$16.00Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo

$26.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Herradura Anejo

$18.00

Herradura Blanco

$14.00

Herradura Reposado

$16.00Out of stock

Herradura Ultra

$22.00

Komos

$29.00

Komos Repo

$42.00

Komos Rose

$32.00

Mijenta Blanco

$16.00

Mijenta Repo

$18.00

Ocho Anejo

$20.00Out of stock

Ocho Plata

$16.00

Ocho Repo

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$19.00

Patron Reposado

$17.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Salt Citron

$14.00

Salt Cocoa

$14.00

Teramana Reposado

$16.00Out of stock

Teremana Blanco

$14.00

Vodka

Absolut Elyx

$16.00Out of stock

Beluga Allure

$18.00Out of stock

Beluga Gold

$28.00

Beluga Noble

$14.00

Beluga Transatlantic

$16.00Out of stock

Belvedere

$18.00Out of stock

Chopin

$18.00

Concierge Vodka

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel Cucumber Mint

$14.00

Ketel Grapefruit Rose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Pink Whitney

$12.00

Stoli

$12.00Out of stock

Stoli Elit

$24.00

Titos

$14.00Out of stock

Sake

Soto Black Junmai

$14.00

Brandy/Cognac

Chateau Arton Armagnac

$18.00

Courvoisier

$18.00Out of stock

Grand Brulot VSOP

$15.00

Hardy Legend

$28.00

Hardy VSOP

$22.00

Hennessy

$16.00

Single Malt

Aberfeldy

$14.00

Aberlour 12

$14.00

Akashi

$18.00

Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14

$18.00

Balvenie Doublewood 12

$16.00

Balvenie Single 12

$16.00Out of stock

Belvenie 14

$18.00

Benriach 10

$14.00

Benriach 10 Smokey

$14.00

Buchannan’s

$12.00

Chichibu Ichiro

$30.00

Dalmore 12

$16.00

Dalmore 15

$18.00

Glendronach 12

$14.00

Glendronach Port Wood

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenfiddich 14

$18.00

Glenfiddich 15

$20.00

Glenglassaugh

$26.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 14

$18.00

Glenmorangie Nectar D'Or

$18.00

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruba

$16.00

Glenmorangie10

$14.00

Laphroaig 10

$14.00