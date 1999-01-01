Bakeries
Bachour Restaurant & Bar Doral
8405 NW 53rd st, Suite E101
Doral, FL 33166
Cold Appetizers
Hot Appetizers
Mains
Sides
Bread Basket
$8.00
French Fries
$8.00
Fried Yucca
$8.00
Roasted Asparagus
$8.00
Side Avocado
$8.00
Side Bacon
$6.00
Side Chicken
$8.00
Side Grilled Salmon
$14.00
Side House Salad
$8.00
Side Jasmine Rice
$8.00
Side Mac Cheese
$8.00
Side Pita
$4.00
Side Pomme Puree
$8.00
Side Serrano Ham
$8.00
Side Smoked Salmon
$12.00
Side Tomatoes
$3.00
Side Tostones
$8.00
Bachour Cocktails
Mezcal, honey agave, fresh lime juice
Bagazo
$15.00
Chido & Padre
$15.00
A Modern Margarita Spicy - Refreshing - Andale
Fallen Apple
$15.00
Kimosa
$15.00
Mango Explotion
$15.00
Maracaibo Mule
$15.00
A latin Twist on the Mule Citrus- Green - Chevere
Moonlight
$15.00Out of stock
P. R
$15.00
Our take on a Pina Colada Tropical - Nutty - Coño Chamo
Purple Breeze
$15.00
Refresh Yourself
$15.00
Cenote
$15.00
Cafecito
$15.00
Complementary Drink
Virgin Drink
$8.00
Brunch Drinks
Beer & Seltzer
BTG Wine
GL Elvira Prosecco
$12.00
GL Piper Heidseick
$19.00
GL Peninsula
$10.00
GL Deutz Brut Classic
$16.00Out of stock
GL May Georges
$16.00
GL Zero Rose
$12.00
GL D'attemis SB
$14.00
GL Dr Konstantin Riesling
$10.00
GL Dry Land Courageous Chenin
$16.00Out of stock
GL Dry Land Rossouw Blend
$14.00Out of stock
GL Groth SB
$14.00Out of stock
GL Hall SB
$10.00Out of stock
GL Harken Chard
$12.00
GL Klinker Rose
$11.00
GL La Playa SB
$10.00
GL La Val Albarino
$14.00
GL Lola Rose
$12.00
GL Luke Chardonnay
$12.00
GL Massaya Blanc
$14.00
GL Mirabeau
$12.00
GL Miraval Rose
$15.00Out of stock
GL Pazo Das Bruxas Albarino
$13.00
GL Pighin Pinot Grigio
$11.00
GL Pra Soave
$13.00
GL Rose Promo
GL Saint Maur
$11.00Out of stock
GL Schaller Chablis
$14.00Out of stock
GL Vivaldi Pinot Grigio
$11.00
GL Altos Ibericos Tempranillo
$12.00Out of stock
GL Ant Moore PN
$14.00
GL Bon Anno Cab
$17.00Out of stock
GL Borgo Scopeto Chianti Classico
$14.00
GL Broadside Cab
$12.00Out of stock
GL Cap Royal Bordeaux
$12.00
GL CMS
$13.00
GL Dry Land Pinotage
$15.00Out of stock
GL Gauchezco Blend
$13.00Out of stock
GL Llama Malbec
$11.00
GL Marietta Cabernet Sauvignon
$18.00
GL Massaya Le Colombier
$14.00
GL Padrillos Malbec
$11.00Out of stock
GL Pago Celeste Tempranillo
$16.00
GL Val Sotillo Tempranillo
$15.00
GL Dolce by Far Niente
$30.00
GL Donnafugata Ben Rye
$18.00
GL Dow's 10yr Tawny Port
$14.00
GL Moscato d'Asti - Mossolino
$12.00
GL Royal Tokaji "Late Harvest"
$12.00
GL Valdespino Paolo Cortado Sherry
$14.00
Clos Apalta "Le Petit Clos"
$35.00Out of stock
Caymus "Special Selection"
$45.00Out of stock
GL Somm
$15.00
BTB Wine
BTL Annamaria Clementi
$210.00
BTL Deutz 375ml
$39.00
BTL Dom Perignon "P2"
$495.00
BTL Elvira Rose
$55.00
BTL May Georges
$68.00
BTL Palmer Brut
$95.00
BTL Peninsola
$48.00
BTL Piper Heidseick
$78.00
BTL Schramsberg Rose
$80.00
BTL Valtea
$78.00
BTL Veuve Clicqout Brut “Yellow”
$165.00
BTL Zero Rose
$55.00
Corkage Fee
$30.00
BTL Al Pasion Grand Chardonnay
$95.00
BTL Harken Chard
$56.00
BTL Moillard Pouilly Fuisse
$70.00
BTL Orin Swift "Mannequin"
$90.00
BTL Schaller Chablis
$62.00
BTL Sonoma Cutrer 375
$28.00
BTL Luke Cardonnay
$56.00
BTL Groth SB
$70.00
BTL Conte D’ Attimis
$65.00
BTL La Playa SB
$48.00
BTL Hall
$48.00
BTL Bruxas Albarino
$58.00
BTL Dr Konstantin Dry Riesling
$45.00
BTL Dry Land Courageous Chenin
$72.00
BTL Dry Land Rossouw Blend
$62.00
BTL Klinker Rose
$48.00
BTL La Val Albarino
$62.00
BTL Massaya Blanc
$62.00
BTL Mirabeau Rose
$56.00
BTL Miraval Rosé
$65.00
BTL Pighin PG
$50.00
BTL Pra Soave
$58.00
BTL Saint Maur Rose
$50.00
BTL Vivaldi PG
$50.00
BTL Lola Rose
$52.00
BTL Bon Anno
$78.00Out of stock
BTL Broadside Cab
$56.00Out of stock
BTL Cap Royal Bordeaux
$56.00
BTL Gauchezco Blend
$58.00
BTL Hedges CMS CS
$58.00
BTL L Martini
$95.00
BTL Lion Tamer
$98.00
BTL Marietta Arme
$80.00
BTL Massaya Le Colombier
$65.00
BTL Robert Hall Cab
$52.00
BTL Ant Moore
$60.00
BTL Bouchard Aine & Fils "Bourgogne"
$70.00
BTL Clos Pegase Mitsuko
$75.00Out of stock
BTL Stag's Leap
$60.00Out of stock
BTL Altos Ibericos
$54.00
BTL Celeste RdD
$78.00
BTL Val Still
$72.00
BTL Borgo Scopeto Chianti Classico
$65.00
BTL Dry Land Pinotage
$72.00
BTL Llama Malbec
$50.00
BTL Padrillos Malbec
$48.00Out of stock
BTL Ripa Della Volta Amarone
$140.00
Far Niente "Dolce"
$120.00
GL Moscato d'Asti - Mossolino
$12.00
Bourbon
Angel's Envy
$18.00Out of stock
Basil Haydens
$16.00
Breckenridge Bourbon
$14.00
Buffalo T
$14.00
Bullet bourbon
$14.00Out of stock
Bullet Rye
$14.00
Concierge Bourbn
$12.00
Coopers Craft
$14.00Out of stock
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$16.00
F.o.B
$14.00
Gentleman Jack
$16.00
Heaven's Door
$18.00
Heaven's Door Rye
$18.00
High West Rye
$16.00
Hillbilly 101
$15.00
Horse Soldier
$18.00Out of stock
Hudson
$15.00
Jack Apple
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$14.00
Jameson
$13.00Out of stock
Knob Creek
$14.00
Knob Creek Maple
$13.00
Larceny Small Batch
$14.00
Makers
$14.00
Mitchers Bourbon
$14.00
Mitchers Rye
$14.00
Old Forrester
$13.00
Piggyback Rye
$16.00
Punchers Chance
$14.00
Redemption
$15.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$12.00
Whistle Pig 10
$28.00
Widow Jane
$14.00
Willets Pot Still Reserve
$32.00
Woodford Res Bourbon
$16.00
Woodford Rye
$16.00Out of stock
Yellowstone Bourbon
$16.00Out of stock
Noble Oak Bourbon
$18.00
Mitchers Barrel Streght
$16.00
Blended Whiskey
Akashi
$18.00
Buchanans 12
$13.00
Chivas 12
$14.00
Chives 18
$22.00Out of stock
Crown Royal
$12.00
Dewars 12
$12.00Out of stock
FEW Rye
$14.00
Hillbilly Rye
$14.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$13.00
Old Par 12
$13.00
Ritterhouse Rye
$14.00
Slane Irish
$12.00
Teeling Single Grain Whiskey
$14.00
Teeling Whiskey
$14.00
Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey
$14.00
Double Oak Rye
$18.00
Gin
Mezcal
Rum
Bacardi 10
$16.00Out of stock
Bacardi 4
$12.00Out of stock
Bacardi 8
$14.00Out of stock
Bacardi Superior
$12.00Out of stock
Bombarda 5
$14.00
Bombarda 8
$16.00
Brugal 1888
$14.00
Centenariano 20
$22.00Out of stock
Coconut Cartel
$12.00
Diplomatico Ambassador
$50.00
Diplomatico Exclusivo
$14.00
Diplomatico Matuano
$14.00
Diplomatico Planas
$12.00
Diplomatico Reserva
$12.00
Diplomatico Single Vintage
$25.00
Don Q Gold
$12.00
El Dorado
$12.00
El Dorado
$14.00
El Dorado 12
$14.00
Flor de Cana
$12.00Out of stock
Flor de Cana 12
$18.00
Flor de Cana 18
$26.00
Flor De Cana 25
$42.00
Flor De Cana 7
$14.00
Flor De Cana V Generaciones
$200.00
Havana Club Anejo Blanco
$14.00
Havana Club Anejo Classico
$14.00Out of stock
Malibu
$12.00
Mount Gay
$12.00
Papas Pilar Blonde
$12.00
Papas Pilar Dark
$14.00
Papas Pilar Sherry
$14.00
Plantation 3 Star
$12.00
Plantation OFTD
$14.00
Santa Teresa
$12.00Out of stock
Zacapa
$16.00
Tequila
Casa Dragones
$58.00
Casamigos Anejo
$26.00Out of stock
Casamigos Blanco
$15.00
Casamigos Reposado
$18.00
Cincoro Repo
$28.00
Concierge Tequila
$12.00
Curado Azul
$15.00
Curado Cupreata
$15.00
Curado Espadin
$15.00
Dobel Diamante
$14.00
Dobel Reposado
$16.00Out of stock
Don Julio Anejo
$26.00
Don Julio Blanco
$15.00
Don Julio Reposado
$18.00
Herradura Anejo
$18.00
Herradura Blanco
$14.00
Herradura Reposado
$16.00Out of stock
Herradura Ultra
$22.00
Komos
$29.00
Komos Repo
$42.00
Komos Rose
$32.00
Mijenta Blanco
$16.00
Mijenta Repo
$18.00
Ocho Anejo
$20.00Out of stock
Ocho Plata
$16.00
Ocho Repo
$18.00
Patron Anejo
$19.00
Patron Reposado
$17.00
Patron Silver
$15.00
Salt Citron
$14.00
Salt Cocoa
$14.00
Teramana Reposado
$16.00Out of stock
Teremana Blanco
$14.00
Vodka
Absolut Elyx
$16.00Out of stock
Beluga Allure
$18.00Out of stock
Beluga Gold
$28.00
Beluga Noble
$14.00
Beluga Transatlantic
$16.00Out of stock
Belvedere
$18.00Out of stock
Chopin
$18.00
Concierge Vodka
$12.00
Grey Goose
$14.00
Ketel Cucumber Mint
$14.00
Ketel Grapefruit Rose
$14.00
Ketel One
$14.00
Pink Whitney
$12.00
Stoli
$12.00Out of stock
Stoli Elit
$24.00
Titos
$14.00Out of stock
Brandy/Cognac
Single Malt
Aberfeldy
$14.00
Aberlour 12
$14.00
Akashi
$18.00
Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14
$18.00
Balvenie Doublewood 12
$16.00
Balvenie Single 12
$16.00Out of stock
Belvenie 14
$18.00
Benriach 10
$14.00
Benriach 10 Smokey
$14.00
Buchannan’s
$12.00
Chichibu Ichiro
$30.00
Dalmore 12
$16.00
Dalmore 15
$18.00
Glendronach 12
$14.00
Glendronach Port Wood
$14.00
Glenfiddich 12
$14.00
Glenfiddich 14
$18.00
Glenfiddich 15
$20.00
Glenglassaugh
$26.00
Glenlivet 12
$16.00Out of stock
Glenlivet 14
$18.00
Glenmorangie Nectar D'Or
$18.00
Glenmorangie Quinta Ruba
$16.00
Glenmorangie10
$14.00
Laphroaig 10
$14.00