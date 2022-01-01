Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
American

Bachour

1,455 Reviews

$$

2020 salzedo

miami, FL 33134

Popular Items

Plain Croissant
Pistachio Croissant
Parisian Flan Croissant

Special of the Day

Ceviche Tostada

$16.00

Bread Pudding

$14.00Out of stock

Truffle Jambon Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

Starters

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Arepas Fritters

$14.00

Burrata Appetizer

$16.00

Wagyu Slider

$14.00

Hummus

$14.00

Croquettes

$14.00

Tequenos

$14.00

Lechon Sliders

$14.00

Tuna Flatbread

$16.00

Asian Ribs

$18.00

Special Of The Day

$17.00Out of stock

Sliders Special

$12.00Out of stock

Eggs and Breakfast

Greek Yogurt & Berries

$16.00

Guava Pancakes

$15.00

Challah French Toast

$15.00

Egg Sandwich

$16.00

Croque Ham

$19.00

Benedict

$17.00

Salmon Benedict

$20.00

Spanish Scramble

$19.00

Salmon Scramble

$20.00

Salads

Wedge Salad

$17.00

Bachour Chicken Caesar

$20.00

Greek Salad

$19.00

Causa Salad

$24.00

Bachour Caesar Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches & Tartines

Avocado Tartine

$18.00

Smoke Salmon Tartine

$20.00

Stracciatella Tartine

$18.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$18.00

Smoked Salmon Club

$22.00

Cuban Sandwich

$18.00

Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Burger

$18.00

Turkey Wrap

$17.00

Mains

Steak and Eggs

$28.00

Roasted Chicken Breast

$20.00

Lomo Saltado

$23.00

Salmon Main

$29.00

Fish N Chips

$28.00

Pomodoro Pasta

$18.00

Side Orders

Lunch F Fries

$7.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Rainbow Home Fries

$7.00

Side Tuna Salad

$12.00

Side cotto ham

$7.00

Side Bread

$4.00

Side Pita Bread

$4.00

Side Tomatoes

$3.00

Side Avocado

$6.00

Side Chicken

$12.00

Side Scramble

$6.00

Side Scrambled Egg White

$8.00

Side Fried Eggs

$6.00

Side Of Soft Boiled Eggs

$6.00

Side Serrano

$9.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$9.00

Side Salmon Filet

$18.00

side Bacon

$6.00

Side Berries

$9.00

Side Steak

$14.00

side Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Side Onion

$3.00

Side Cheese

$3.00

Corn Succotash

$7.00

Shallot Marmalade

$2.00

Side Broccolini

$7.00

Side Shrimp

$12.00

Side Of Sparagus

$7.00

Berry Jam

$2.00

Pomme Pure

$7.00Out of stock

Roasted Veggies

$7.00Out of stock

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Cesar Dressing

$2.00

Side Of Turkey

$7.00

Side Of Grilled Branzino

$20.00

Side Truffle Butter

$3.00

Side Of Veggies

$7.00

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger Kids

$10.00

Butter Pasta Kids

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Kids

$10.00

Dinner Specials

Salad Special

$25.00

Pork Taco

$3.00

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Starters

Crudo of the Week

$16.00Out of stock

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Shrimp Ajillo

$17.00

Wagyu Sliders

$14.00

Burrata Appetizer

$16.00

Hummus

$14.00

Prosciutto Flatbread

$22.00

Mushroom Flatbread

$24.00

Asian Ribs

$18.00

Sliders Special

$12.00

Salads

Wedge Salad

$17.00

Greek Salad

$19.00

Bachour Chicken Ceasar

$20.00

Causa Salad

$24.00

Bachour Caesar

$15.00

Mains

Salmon Dinner

$29.00

Airline Chicken

$25.00

Short Rib

$30.00

Lomo Risotto

$30.00

Short Rib Ragu

$25.00

Ribeye

$35.00

Fettuccine Pomodoro

$18.00

Branzino

$34.00

Burger

$18.00

Churrasco

$28.00

Ribeye Special

$80.00

Sides

Side French Fries

$7.00

House Salad

$7.00

Side Corn Succotash

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Side Tostones

$6.00

Side Bread

$4.00

Side Avocado

$6.00

Side Chicken

$12.00

Side Broccolini

$7.00

Side Of Shrimp

$12.00

Parmesan Risotto

$12.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side Steak

$14.00

Side Salmon Filet

$18.00

Side Tuna

$12.00

Side Cheese

$3.00

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Side Cesar Dressing

$2.00

Gruyere Polenta

$12.00

Side Pita Bread

$4.00

Side Truffle Butter

$3.00

Side Tomatoes

$6.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Burger Kids

$10.00

Butter Pasta Kids

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Kids

$10.00

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$4.75

Almond Financier

$7.00

Red Velvet Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Pecan Croissant

$6.00

Guava and Cheese Danish

$5.00

Dulce de Leche Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry & Mascarpone Croissant

$6.00

Pain au Chocolat

$5.00

Ham & Pecorino Truffle

$12.00Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Quiche ham and Cheese

$14.00

Quiche Asparagus and Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Parisian Flan Croissant

$11.00

Pistachio Croissant

$6.00

Ferrero Rocher Croissant

$6.00

Hazelnut Raisan Roll

$5.00

Classic Pain Au Chocolat

$5.00

Pear Tart

$13.00Out of stock

Wholesale

$1.00

Croissant Basket

Croissant Basket

$24.00

Brioche

Brioche

$2.50

Brioche Doctor Hospital

$2.00

Panetone/Orange Gianduja Brioche

$50.00Out of stock

Baguette

Baguette

$4.00

Baguettini

$2.00

Sourdough Loaf

Sourdough Loaf

$8.00

Challah

Challah

$12.00

Petite Gateaux

Black Forest

$10.95

Straberry Shortcake

$10.95

Exotic Tart

$10.95

Mont Blanc

$10.95

Carrot Cream Cheese

$10.95

Bachour Rocher

$10.95

Pumpkin Tart

$10.95

Bonoffee

$10.95

Manjari

$10.95

Paris Brest

$10.95

Tropical Rice Pudding Tart

$10.95

Mojito

$10.95

Merienda Experience

$99.00

Mini Petits

$3.00

Dr Hospital Petit

$5.00Out of stock

Cake Fee

$35.00

Nickauls Hospital Petit Gateaux

$8.00

La Merienda

La Merienda

$30.00

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake

$300.00

Macarons

Mango-Passion Fruit Macaron

$3.00

Raspberry-Lychee Macaron

$3.00

Guava Macaron

$3.00

Cookies & Cream Macaron

$3.00

Praline Macaron

$3.00

Fudge Macaron

$3.00

Pistachio Mac

$3.00

Wholesale Mini Macarons

$2.00

Bonbons

Pistachio Bon

$3.00

Coffee Hazenult Bonbom

$3.00

Milk Chocolate Passion Fruit Bonbon

$3.00

Salted Caramel Bonbon

$3.00

Black Forest Bonbon

$3.00

Cookies & Cream Bonbon

$3.00

Dark Chocolate Bonbon

$3.00

Caramel Peanut Bonbon

$3.00Out of stock

Berry Bonbon

$3.00

Bonbon

$2.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Macademia Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Alfajore

$3.00

Coffee

Cappuccino

$6.50

Latte

$6.00

Cortadito

$4.00

Espresso

$3.75

Cold Brew

$5.25

Mocha

$6.50

Double Espresso

$5.25

Americano

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.00

American Drip

$4.25

Macchiato

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha lemonade

$6.00

Double Cortadito

$5.25

Double Macchiato

$5.25

Decaf Drip Refill

N/A Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Large Pellegrino

$7.00

Small Pellegrino

$3.50

Large Aqua Panna

$7.00

Small Aqua Panna

$3.50

Orange Juice

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Glass Of Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Green Juice

$10.00Out of stock

Beet Juice

$10.00

Carrot Juice

$10.00Out of stock

Tea

Bachour Blend tea

$6.00

Beer

La Rubia

$9.00Out of stock

Floridian

$9.00

Jai Alai

$9.00

Funky Buddha Lager

$9.00

Pop's Porter

$9.00

Estrella Damm

$9.00Out of stock

Corona

$9.00

Heineken

$9.00

Stella

$9.00

Taco Tuesday Corona

$5.00

Red Wine

Broadside Cabernet

$11.00+

Catena Cabernet

$14.00+

Padrillos Malbec

$12.00+

Portlandia Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Altos Ibericos Crianza

$14.00+Out of stock

Hall Napa Cabernet

$89.00Out of stock

Red Sangria-Glass

$12.00

Red Sangria-Pitcher

$40.00

Corkage fee

$35.00

Wine Pairing

$40.00Out of stock

Happy Hour Red Wine

$7.00

Pizzela

Out of stock

White Wine

Albarino Martin Codax

$14.00+Out of stock

Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie

$11.00+

Avalon Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Harken Chardonnay

$10.00+

Santa Ema Chardonnay

$14.00+

Hall Savignon Blanc

$15.00+Out of stock

Miami Spice White Wine

Sangria White- Glass

$12.00

Sangria White- Pitcher

$40.00

Corkage Fee

$35.00

Pasion Fruit Sangria

$12.00

Passion Fruit Pitcher

$44.00

Raspberry Sangria

$12.00Out of stock

Pitcher Raspberry Sangria

$44.00Out of stock

Happy Hour White Wine

$7.00

Santa Ema Chardonay

$46.00

Rosé

Peyrassol La Croix

$11.00+

Fleur de Mer

$14.00+

Alta Vista Rose

$11.00+

Sparkling Wine

Charles De Ferre Banc De Blanc

$12.00+

Zonin

$11.00+

Mimosa

$10.00

Passion Fruit Mimosa

$11.00

Lychee Bellini

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Bellini

$10.00Out of stock

Raspberry Mimosa

$11.00Out of stock

Raspberry Mimosa

$11.00Out of stock

Raspberry Mimosa

$11.00Out of stock

White Peach Bellini Spcial

$11.00Out of stock

Dessert Wine

Donnafuguta Ben Ryé - Pasito di Pantelleria, Sicily

$12.00

Vin Santo

$14.00

Coppo Moscato BTB

$32.00

Coppon Moscato BTG

$10.00

Private Collection

Dom Perignon P2 2000

$499.00

Gelin Grand Cru

$390.00

Drouhin Clos Mouches Blanc

$299.00

Valdicava Riserva la Madona

$599.00

Chateu Montelena 1986

$479.00

Chateu Montelena 1987

$499.00

Happy Hour Platters

Charcuterie Platter

$19.00

Cheese Platter

$19.00

Hummus Platter

$10.00

HH Beers

La Rubia

$5.00

Floridian

$5.00

Jai Alai IPA

$5.00

Tampa Style Lager

$5.00

Grapefruit Sculpin

$5.00

Pop's Porter

$5.00

Estrella

$5.00

HH Wines

Dwncing Coyote Chardonnay

$4.50

Avalon Sauvignon Blanc

$4.50

Alta Vista Rose

$4.50

Fleur de Mer Rose

$6.00

Prosecco

$4.50

Moscato D'Asti

$4.00

Merienda

Merienda

$30.00

Arepas Happy H

$5.00

LUNCH

Avocado Tartine

$19.00

Bachour Cuban

$21.00

Greek

$21.00

Roasted Chicken Breast

$21.00

Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$20.80

DINNER

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Shrimp Al Ajillo

$18.00

Wagyu Slider Frita

$13.00

Local Burrata

$16.00

Hummus

$15.00

Asian Sticky Pork Ribs

$19.00

Wedge Salad

$18.00

Greek Salad

$21.00

Bachour Caesar

$16.00

Salmon Main

$28.00

Airline Chicken

$28.00

Short Rib

$32.00

Lomo Risotto

$30.00

Short Rib Ragu Pasta

$27.00

Blackened Rib Eye

$37.00

Fettucine Pomodoro

$19.00

Branzino

$30.00

Bachour Burger

$19.00

Churrasco

$30.00

BRUNCH

Guava and Cheese Pancakes

$18.00

Egg Sandwich

$19.00

Spanish Scramble

$19.00

Salmon Scramble

$19.80

Challah French Toast

$17.00

Steak and Eggs

$30.00

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$6.00

Rocher Croissant

$8.00

Pecan Croissant

$8.00

Guava and Cheese Danish

$8.00

Dulce de Leche Croissant

$8.00

Strawberry & Mascarpone Croissant

$8.00

Pain au Chocolat

$8.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Quiche ham and Cheese

$15.00

Quiche Asparagus and Cheese

$15.00

Parisian Flan Croissant

$14.00

N/A Beverages

Coca Cola

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Large Pellegrino

$8.00

Small Pellegrino

$5.00

Large Aqua Panna

$8.00

Small Aqua Panna

$5.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Iced Tea

$5.50

Glass Of Milk

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.50

Cookies

Alfajor

$4.00

Petite Gateaux

Coffee Brulee

$12.00

Mont Blanc

$12.00

Pecan Paris Breast

$12.00

Manjari

$12.00

Cookies & Cream

$12.00

Bachour Rocher

$12.00

Black Forest

$12.00

Asian Citrus

$12.00

Napolitan

$12.00

Exotic Tart

$12.00

Snow White

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Macarons

Mango- Pasion Fruit Macaron

$4.00

Raspberry- Lychee Macaron

$4.00

Calamansi Macaron

$4.00

Cookies & Cream Macaron

$4.00

Hazelnut Macaron

$4.00

Mocha Macaron

$4.00

Pistachio Macaron

$4.00

Bonbons

Whiskey Bonbon

$4.00

Milk Chocolate Passion Fruit Bonbon

$4.00

Salted Caramel Bonbon

$4.00

Coffee Bonbon

$4.00

Cookies & Cream Bonbon

$4.00

Black Forest

$4.00

Pistachio Bonbon

$4.00

Side Items

House Salad

$10.00

Rainbow Home Fries

$12.00

Side Avocado

$7.00

Side Chicken

$12.00

Side Fries

$9.00

Side Salmon

$21.00

Side Bread

$5.00

Side Scramble Eggs

$8.00

Side Fried Eggs

$6.00

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger Kids

$13.00

Butter Pasta Kids

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Kids

$13.00

Salads

Bachour Chicken Caesar

$21.00

Greek Salad

$21.00

Causa Salad

$25.00

Starters

Arepas Fritters

$15.00

Mains

Salmon Dinner

$27.00

Burger

$21.00

Churrasco

$27.00

Codina Employees

Codina Partners/Employees

$12.00

Guerra Baptism

Preset Menu

$65.00

Prix Fixe Kids

Prix Fixe Kids

$45.00

Delivery Fee

Delivery Fee

$100.00

Cake Fee

$35.00

Pre Fixe

Pre Fixe

$45.00

Avocado Tartine

$45.00

Greek Salad

$45.00

Egg Sandwich

$45.00

Bachour Burger

$45.00

Pastry book

Bachour Gastro Book

$75.00

Bachour Color Book

$75.00

Hats

Brown Hat

$29.00

Black Hat

$29.00
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Bachour is world renown pastry chef Antonio Bachour's restaurant, bakery and pastry shop in Coral Gables, Florida. Bachour is located on the ground floor at 2020 Salzedo, a mixed-use community that was developed by and houses the Codina Partners headquarters. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The menu is Contemporary American, and features a full-line of viennoiserie, egg-based dishes, tartines, sandwiches and salads as well as Bachour’s petite-gateux, macarons and bonbons.

2020 salzedo, miami, FL 33134

