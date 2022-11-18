Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Salad

Baci Amore - 321 S. Jefferson St. 1st Floor

387 Reviews

$

321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor

Chicago, IL 60661

Popular Items

Monterrey
Fumato
Margherita

Breakfast

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25Out of stock
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$7.75
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.75
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

Drinks

Small Bottled Water

$2.25

Arancita/ Limonata

$3.29

Smeraldina .500 ML

$3.25

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Spindrift

$2.50

Fever Tree Grapefuit

$3.75

12 Oz. Small Regular Coffee

$2.95

16oz. Large Regular Coffee

$3.45

Nitro Can Coffee

$5.50

Izze Lemonade

$2.50

Bai

$2.75

Soda Can

$1.75

Entrée Salads

Comes with Bread & Butter
Walnut Apple Salad

Walnut Apple Salad

$11.99

Mesclun mix topped with crisp apple slices, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumble goat cheese and sweet balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce topped with shredded Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, croutons and house-made Caesar dressing

South Of The Border Salad

South Of The Border Salad

$15.49

Blend of mixed greens topped with chicken, fresh avocado, shredded pepper Jack cheese, roasted corn, black beans, grape tomatoes, and chipotle dressing

Family Meal - Chicken Entrees

Each package serves 4 people Hot entrées come with bread and butter and a choice of two sides Most items require 24-hour notice
Family Chicken Roulade

Family Chicken Roulade

$67.96

Chicken breast stuffed with roasted tomatoes, shallots, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, and herb garlic oil

Family Chicken Paillard

Family Chicken Paillard

$67.96

Oven-baked and panko-crusted chicken topped with slices of fennel and apples and citrus

Family Chicken Parmigiana

Family Chicken Parmigiana

$67.96

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with a rich tomato basil sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Family Grilled Mediterranean Chicken

Family Grilled Mediterranean Chicken

$67.96

Family Meal - House Made Pinsa Pan

Family Salsiccia e Pepperoni Pinsa Pan

$38.99

Mutti Italian tomatoes, imported Fontina Val d'aosta cheese and grated Parmesan cheese

Family Margherita Pan

Family Margherita Pan

$35.99

Mutti Italian tomatoes, shredded mozzarella cheese, yellow cherry tomato, red grape tomato, fresh mozzarella Cepponelli and fresh basil leaves

Family Portobello Pan

Family Portobello Pan

$35.99

Mutti Italian Tomatoes, roasted plum tomatoes, roasted fennel, Portobello mushroom and fresh basil

Family Meal - Insalate

Each Package serves 4 people Salads come with bread and butter

Family Walnut Apple Salad

$46.99

Mesclun mix topped with crisp apple slices, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumble goat cheese and sweet balsamic vinaigrette

Family Caesar Salad

$46.99

Romaine lettuce topped with shredded Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, croutons and house-made Caesar dressing

Family Cobb Salad

$54.99

Spring mix with crumbled bacon, avocado, gorgonzola, tomatoes, hardboiled egg slices, and our house-made herb vinaigrette dressing.

Family Chopped Salad

$54.99

Romaine lettuce with chicken, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, green onions, and our house-made herb vinaigrette dressing.

Family South Of The Border Salad

$54.99

Blend of mixed greens topped with chicken, fresh avocado, shredded pepper Jack cheese, roasted corn, black beans, grape tomatoes, and chipotle dressing

Famiy House Salad

$46.99

Mixed greens with red onions, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots with a house-made balsamic vinaigrette

Family Meal - Seasonal Fruit Bowl

Each Bowl serves 4 people

Family Seasonal Fresh Fruit Bowl

$16.99

Grab and Go

Homemade kettle chips

Homemade kettle chips

$1.50+
Mama Cookies 14count

Mama Cookies 14count

$12.99Out of stock

Madelines

$0.99

Ferrero Rocher

$0.95

Yo-fruit Parfaits

$6.25

Overnight Oats

$6.95

Yogurt

$2.50

2 Hard Boiled Eggs

$1.75

Toblerone Chocolate

$1.75Out of stock

Nutella

$0.95

Bai

$2.75

Brownie

$2.50

Black & White Cookie

$2.50

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiano

Chicken Parmigiano

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken breast topped with tomato basil sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on our Pinsa bread

Mama's Meatballs Panino

Mama's Meatballs Panino

$13.99

Three meatballs smothered in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on a baguette.

House Made Pinsa

Salsiccia e Pepperoni Pinsa

$10.99

Mutti Italian tomato sauce topped with Ezzo pepperoni, Italian sausage, imported fontina Val d’Asota cheese and grated Parmigiano cheese

Margherita

Margherita

$9.99

Mutti Italian tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, yellow cherry tomato, red grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil leaves

Portobello

Portobello

$9.99

Mutti Italian tomato sauce topped with roasted plum tomatoes, roasted fennel, Portobello mushroom and fresh basil

Rustic Side Salads

4oz Fresh Fruit Salad

$3.75

4oz Grilled Vegetables

$3.75

4oz Insalate Baci

$3.75

4oz Mediterranean Chickpea Salad

$3.75

4oz Pasta Primavera

$3.75

4oz Pesto Tortellini

$3.75

4oz Quinoa

$3.75

8oz Fresh Fruit Salad

$5.75

Fresh seasonal fruit medley

8oz Grilled Vegetables

$5.99

8oz Insalata Baci

$5.99

Ditalini pasta, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil

8oz Mediterranean Chickpea Salad

8oz Mediterranean Chickpea Salad

$5.99

Chickpea, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, olive oil, lemon, and spices

8oz Pasta Prima

$5.99

8oz Pesto Tortellini

$5.99

8oz Quinoa

$5.99

4oz Caprese

$3.75

4oz Chicken Salad

$4.75

8oz Caprese

$5.99

8oz Chicken Salad

$6.99

Sandwiches

Comes with a small bag of home kettle chips
Amore Tuna

Amore Tuna

$11.99

Classic tuna salad with lettuce and fresh tomatoes on our baguette

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmigiano with our house Caesar dressing

Club Baci Wrap

$12.99

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Fumato

Fumato

$12.75

Turkey, smoked provolone, honey mustard and citrus greens on our Pinsa bread

Jojo

Jojo

$13.99

Imported prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, marinated artichokes hearts, basil leaves, and roasted tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette on our Pinsa bread or Baguette

Monterrey

Monterrey

$12.75

Smoked Ham, sharp provolone, avocado, tomatoes and basil pesto mayo on our Pinsa bread

Muffaletta

Muffaletta

$12.99

Genoa salami, mortadella, capicola, ham, provolone, and olive salad on focaccia

Palermo

Palermo

$11.99

Grilled portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, fresh basil and balsamic glaze on our Pinsa bread

South of the Border Wrap

$12.99

Chicken, mixed greens, avocado, pepper jack cheese, corn, black beans and tomatoes with homemade chipotle dressing

Vegi Amore

Vegi Amore

$11.99

(Vegan) Grilled seasonal vegetables, hummus and roasted tomatoes with fresh basil on our Pinsa bread

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Let us bring the kitchen to you... full service corporate catering, lunch boxes, housemade salads and international fare are offered to satisfy all your cravings. Grab-n-go, delivery and carry out are all available!

321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor, Chicago, IL 60661

