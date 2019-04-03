  • Home
Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub 2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd

No reviews yet

2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd

Doylestown, PA 18901

Order Again

Soups

Pasta Fagioli

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

Traditional pasta and bean soup

Cup Pag Fagioli

$5.00

Minestrone

$7.00

Fresh seasonal vegetables

Cup Minestrone

$5.00

Tortellini Embrodo

$8.00

Cup Tortellini Embrodo

$5.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00
Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, crouton, creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan

Gorgonzola Salad

Gorgonzola Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, gorgonzola, walnuts, pears, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Formagio Salad

Formagio Salad

$10.00

Fried goat cheese over an organic spring mix topped with grilled portobello mushrooms and drizzled in a balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Spinach, sautéed mushroom, bacon, warm balsamic dressing

Caprese

Caprese

$10.00

Cucumber Spaghetti

$12.00
Smoked Salmon Salad

Smoked Salmon Salad

$14.00
Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.00

1/2 Cesar Salad

$5.00

1/2 Gorgonzola Salad

$6.00

1/2 House Salad

$5.00

1/2 Spinach Salad

$6.00

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Lightly breaded calamari, marinara sauce

Eggplant Rollatini

Eggplant Rollatini

$11.00

Rolled eggplant, prosciutto, mozzarella in pink cream sauce

Mozzarella Carrozza

$10.00

Sliced Italian bread layered with Mozzarella cheese, bread, fried, and served with homemade marinara sauce

Carpaccio

Carpaccio

$12.00

Slices of raw beef with fresh arugula, parmesan and olive oil drizzle

Clams

Clams

$10.00

Baby Clams in a white wine sauce with garlic and fresh diced tomatoes

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Meatballs

$3.33

Sautéed Calamari

$14.00

Bruschetta

$8.00

Special

$15.00Out of stock

Formagio

$10.00

Oyster

$4.00Out of stock

Oysters Rockefeller

$4.00Out of stock

Longhots

$2.50

Onion Rings

$9.00

Sides & Snacks

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00
Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$5.00
Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Taste of England

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

Traditional British dish with lean ground beef, onions, carrots, peas, and rich gravy topped with masheed potatoes

Fish N' Chips

Fish N' Chips

$19.00

Beer battered fresh cod, fried and served with house chips

Bangers and Mash

Bangers and Mash

$17.00

Grilled sausage & mashed potatoes topped with a rich gravy

Chicken Leek Pie

Chicken Leek Pie

$17.00

Tender shreddedd chicken and sautéed leeks baked in a flaky pastry crust

Corned Beef And Cabbage

$22.00

Specials

Pasta Special

$24.00

Chicken Special

$24.00

Fish Special

$26.00

Veal Special

$36.00

Beef Special

$34.00Out of stock

Soup Special

$8.00

Cup Soup Special

$6.00

Pork Sp

$28.00

Lamb Osso Bucco

$32.00Out of stock

Appetizer Special

$24.00Out of stock

Salad Special

$12.00

Dessert Special

$8.00Out of stock

Pastas

Capellini al Frutti di Mare

Capellini al Frutti di Mare

$26.00

Shrimp, mussels, clams, and calamari over capellini in a light, spicy tomato sauce

Linguine con Pollo

$22.00

Roast peppers, scallions, chicken over linguini in garlic white wine and fresh herbs.

Trenette

Trenette

$22.00

Trenette pasta with proscuitto, mushroom, and peas in a light cream sauce

Tortellini Salsiccia

$22.00

Cheese tortellini with sausage, mushroom, pink cream sauce

Spaghettini Contadina

$20.00

Spaghettini tossed with kalamata olives, capers, onion, garlic, tomato

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$23.00

Traditional bolognese sauce over tagliatelle

Risotto al Funghi

$20.00

Arborio rice with mixed medley sauce of wild mushrooms

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.00

Linguini w/ Clams

$23.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

1/2 Capellini Fruiti

$12.00

1/2 Linguini Con Pollo

$10.00

1/2 Risotto Funghi

$10.00

1/2 Spaghetti Contadina

$10.00

1/2 Tag Bolegnese

$12.00

1/2 Tortellini

$10.00

1/2 Trenette

$10.00

Entrees

Cod Livornese

$25.00

Cod, pan-seared with black olives, onion, capers, tomato, garlic white wine

Shrimp Toscana

$25.00

Jumbo shrimp, cannelini beans, tomato, garlic white wine

Pollo Caprichosa

$25.00
Pollo Genovese

Pollo Genovese

$25.00

Pollo Santa Elena

$24.00

Stuffed Veal Chop

$44.00

Veal Fiorentina

$29.00

Fresh Atlantic salmon, grilled over angel hair pasta in an white wine garlic sauce with mixed vegetables

Veal Boscaiola

$29.00

Veal Cutlet Caprichosa

$29.00

Veal Cutlet Parm w/ Spaghetti

$36.00

Chicken Parm w/ Spaghetti

$24.00

Steaks & Chops

Aged NY Strip

$38.00

Cooked to desired temperature and served with vegetables of the day

Aged Rib-Eye

Aged Rib-Eye

$42.00

Cooked to desired temperature and served with vegetables of the day

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$40.00

Cooked to desired temperature and served with vegetables of

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$28.00

Served with vegetables of the day and a Dijon mustard sauce

Sandwiches

Burger

$12.00

9 oz. certified Angus beef with lettuce and tomato on a fresh kaiser roll

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Sliced ribeye topped with melted cheese and your choice of toppings on a fresh hoagie roll

Baci Panini

$14.00

Grilled chicken, portabello mushrooms, roasted peppers, arugula, and melted mozzarella with a pesto mayo

Steak Panini

$16.00

Sliced sirloin, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and fontina cheese with a horseradish mayo

Veggie Panini

$14.00

Grilled portobello mushrooms, spinach, tomato, avacado, and mozzarella cheese with a balsamic reduction sauce

Cheese Panini

$10.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$8.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Creme Brulée

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Spumoni

$8.00

Manhattan Truffle

$8.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Sorbet

$8.00

Accompaniments

Asparagus au Gratin

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Roasted Garlic Mash

$7.00

Spinaci

$7.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$8.00

Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

1/2 Capellini Marinara

$8.00

1/2 Capellini OOG

$8.00

Kids Penne Butter

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in Buckingham PA, Baci offers an extensive selection of unique Italian entrees, sure to tantalize anyone’s taste buds. Besides one-of-a-kind pasta dishes, we also offer the finest steaks and freshest seafood, as well as daily specials prepared to perfection by our executive chef. Baci is the ideal destination for revealing the rich virtues of a true Italian restaurant, even down to the very best wines Italy has to offer.

Location

2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd, Doylestown, PA 18901

Directions

