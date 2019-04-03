Baci Ristorante & Heart Of Oak Pub 2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in Buckingham PA, Baci offers an extensive selection of unique Italian entrees, sure to tantalize anyone’s taste buds. Besides one-of-a-kind pasta dishes, we also offer the finest steaks and freshest seafood, as well as daily specials prepared to perfection by our executive chef. Baci is the ideal destination for revealing the rich virtues of a true Italian restaurant, even down to the very best wines Italy has to offer.
2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd, Doylestown, PA 18901
