Back 40 A1A

6101 SR-A1A Unit 111

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080

Order Again

Popular Items

Island Bowl
Sante Fe Chicken
Cuban

Appetizer

Beer Cheese Queso & Chips

$8.00

Hot Beer Queso Served With Fresh Pico De Gallo Served With A Mound of Fresh Tortilla Chips

Black Bean Hummus

$8.00

Homemade Bleack Bean Hummus Served with Toasted Pita, Carrots, & Celery

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Served With Salsa Or Ranch

Chips /Queso/Salsa

$9.00

Mound Of Chips With Beer Queso & Salsa

Jerk Chicken Nachos

Jerk Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips, Layered With Cheddar Jack Cheese, Jerk Chicken, Black Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Green Onions, Cilantro, Served With Jalapenos & Salsa

Conch Fritters

$9.00

New Orleans Style Gumbo-Bowl

$8.00

Shrimp, Chicken, & Andouille Sausage

New Orleans Style Gumbo-Cup

$5.00

Shrimp, Chicken, & Andouille Sausage

Soup of the Day-Bowl

$8.00

Please Call For Selection

Soup of the Day-Cup

$5.00

Please Call For Selection

Vegiterian Chili-Cup(Seasonal)

$5.00

Pinto, Kidney, & Black Beans, Diced Carrots, Celery ,Onions, Tomatoes, & Secret Spices. Topped With Shredded Cheese, Green Onions & A Dallop Of Sour Cream

Vegiterian Chile-Bowl(Seasonal)

$8.00

Pinto, Kidney, & Black Beans, Diced Carrots, Celery ,Onions, Tomatoes, & Secret Spices. Topped With Shredded Cheese, Green Onions & A Dallop Of Sour Cream

Salad

Signature salad's come with crispy romaine, diced tomatoes, marinated cucumbers, shredded red cabbage & carrots.

LG House Salad

$10.00

Chopped Romaine, Diced Tomatoes, Marinated Cucumbers, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Croutons & Choice Of Dressing

Sante Fe Chicken

Sante Fe Chicken

$12.00

5 oz of Cajun Chicken, Black Beans, Fresh Corn, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Green Onions, Cilantro, & Southwest Ranch

Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$14.00

6 Cajun Shrimp, Toasted Coconut & Homemade Croutons. Yummy Coconut Curry Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Cashews, Shreeded Cheddar Jack ,Green Onions, & Fresh Cilantro.

Side Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Chopped Romaine, Tossed With Homemade Ceasar Dressing, Shredded Parmesan & Topped with Homemade Croutons

Side House Salad

$6.00

Chopped Romaine, Diced Tomatoe, Marinated Cucumbers, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Homemade Croutons & Choice Of Dressing

Southwest Ceasar

$10.00

Romaine Tossed In Homeade Ceasar, Diced Tomatoes, & Parmesan Cheese. Served with Avaocado, Tortilla Strips, Green Onion, & Cilantro

Thai Chicken

Thai Chicken

$12.00

5 oz of Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peanuts, Diced Tomatoes, Mandarion Oranges, Crispy Rice Noodles, Green Onion, Cilanto, and Thai Peanut Dressing

Handheld

Served with your choice of chips & salsa, zesty pasta salad, beans & rice, sweet potato fries, island slaw, or mustard potato salad.
Cuban

Cuban

$13.00

Smoked Ham & Mojo Pork, Swiss Cheese, Yellow Mustard, Mayo & Dill Pickle on a Pressed Hoagie. St. Augustine Favorite!!

Island Ruben

$12.00

Sliced Turkey, Island Slaw, Melted Swiss, & Thousand Island On Grilled Rye

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.00

Cajun Shrimp, Melted Swiss, Cabbage, Topped With Sriracha Aioli On A Toasted Hoagie

Jerk Chicken Press

Jerk Chicken Press

$12.00

Jerk Chicken, Melted Swiss, Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Cucumbers, Shredded Lettuce, On A Pressed Hoagie

1/2 Pound Burger

1/2 Pound Burger

$12.00

Angus Beef Patty, Served on a Brioche Bun, Cooked MW. Topped With American Or Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Toamato, Red Onion, and Pickles

Turkey Bacon Melt

$12.00

Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Melted Swiss, & Sriracha Aioli On Grilled Rye

Famous Taco

Served on a flour or corn tortilla with cheddar jack, shredded lettuce, cilantro, cilantro white sauce, and homemade salsa.

Jerk Chicken- Single

$6.00

Jerk Chicken- Meal

$13.00

Cajun Mahi- Single

$6.00

Cajun Mahi- Meal

$13.00

Avocado & Roasted Red Peppers- Single

$6.00

Avocado & Roasted Red Peppers- Meal

$13.00

Cajun Shrimp-Single

$6.00

Cajun Shrimp- Meal

$13.00

Mojo Pork- Single

$6.00
Mojo Pork- Meal

Mojo Pork- Meal

$13.00

Mojo Pork With Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Chimichurri, Creme Fraiche, & Pickled Onions

Combo Tacos

$13.00

2 Tacos Mixed Choice

Single Taco

$6.00

1 Taco Your Choice On List

Specialty Taco

Taco meals include 2 tacos, served with a choice of chips & salsa, black beans & rice, zesty pasta salad, sweet potato fries, island slaw, or mustard potato salad.

Dynamite Shrimp- Single

$6.00

Cheddar Jack, Dyno Slaw, & diced Tomato

Dynamite Shrimp- Meal

Dynamite Shrimp- Meal

$13.00

Cheddar Jack, Dyno Slaw, & diced Tomato

Chimi Steak- Single

$6.00

Cheddar Jack, Cotija Cheese, Lettuce, Creama, and Pico

Chimi Steak- Meal

$13.00

Cheddar Jack, Cotija Cheese, Lettuce, Creama, and Pico

Chimichurri Pork- Single

$6.00

Cheddar Jack, Cotija Cheese, Chimi Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, & Crema

Chimichurri Pork- Meal

$13.00

Cheddar Jack, Cotija Cheese, Chimi Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, & Crema

Combo Tacos

$13.00

2 Tacos Mixed Choice

Taco Meals Include 2 Tacos, Served with a choice of Chips & Salsa, Black Beans & Rice, Zesty Pasta Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Island Slaw, Or Mustard Potato Salad

Signature Items-Add Any Protien To One Of Our Delicious Signature Meals To Top It Off!

Signature Item

Add any protein to one of our delicious signature meals to top it off!
Island Bowl

Island Bowl

$11.00

Black Beans, Brown Rice, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Salsa, Green Onions, & Cilanto

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$12.00

Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed & wrapped with Black Beans, Rice, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Roasted Red Peppers. Smothered In Red Chili Sauce, Topped With More Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Green Onions.

Drunkin' Burrito

Drunkin' Burrito

$13.00

Same as Our Wet Burrito, But Smothered in Beer Cheese Queso In Stead Of Chili Sauce

Crunch-adilla

Crunch-adilla

$13.00

Grilled Chicken or Chimichurri Steak, 12" Tortilla, Queso, Tostada Shell, Rice, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Diced Tomato. Served With Salsa, Sour Cream, Lettuce & Jalapeno's

Wraps

Served with your choice of chips & salsa, black beans & rice, zesty pasta salad, island slaw, mustard slaw & sweet potato fries.

Caribbean Wrap

$12.00

Jerk Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Pineapple, Iceberg, Shredded Cheddar Jack, & Cilanto White Sauce

Sriracha Avocado Wrap

$13.00

Hickory SmokedTurkey, Avocado, Bacon, Iceberg, Diced Tomato, Swiss, Sriracha Aioli, Wrapped in A Flour Tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Avocado, Black Beans Hummus, Iceburg, Diced Tomato, Marinated Cucumbers, Shredded Cabbage, & Carrots. Roasted Red Peppers, & Creamy Jalapeno Vinaigrette iIn A Spinach Tortilla

Fiesta Mahi

Fiesta Mahi

$14.00

Cajun Mahi, Black Beans, Roasted Corn Salas, Iceberg, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Cilantro White Sauce, In A flour Tortilla

Jerk Ceasar Wrap

$12.00

Jerk Chicken, Romaine, Dice Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, All wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla

Curry Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Curry, Romaine, Diced Tomato, Marinated Cucumbers, Shredded Cabbage, & Carrots, Toasted Cocnut, Roasted Cashews, & Buttermilk Coconut Dressing All In A Spinach Tortilla

Quesadilla

Grilled in flour tortillas served with shredded lettuce, jalapenos, salsa & sour cream.
Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Marinated Steak, Black beans, Roasted Corn Salsa, & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Jerk Chicken Pineapple

$13.00

Jerk Chicken, Pineapple, & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Sweet Chili Lime Shrimp

Sweet Chili Lime Shrimp

$14.00

Cajun Shrimp, Cooked in Lime Juice, Black Beans, Roasted Red Peppers, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Sweet Chili Lime Sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Yummy Cheddar Jack Cheese

Kid's

All kid's items come with 1 choice of small side salad, black beans & rice, zesty pasta salad, chips & salsa, island slaw, sweet potato fries, or mandarin oranges.
Sliders

Sliders

$7.00

2 Burgers With Cheddar & Pickles. Add Bacon for an upcharge

Kids Chicken Taco's

$6.00

2 Soft Taco's With Grilled Chicken & Cheese

Chicken & Rice Bowl

$6.00

Grilled Chicken & Rice Topped With Cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Flour Tortilla With Yummy Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar & American Cheeses On Texas Toast- Add Bacon for $1

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Sides

Extra hungry, add 1 of our fantastic sides.

Side Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Black Bean & Brown Rice

$4.00

Zesty Pasta Salad

$4.00

Island Slaw

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Mustard Potato Salad

$4.00

Raw Veggie Side

$1.00

Side Chips

$1.00

O rings

$4.00Out of stock

Chips And Queso Side

$5.00

Side Of Queso

$2.00

Dressings

Ranch 2oz

$1.00

Ranch 4oz

$2.00

Thai 2oz

$1.00

Thai 4oz

$2.00

Buttermilk Curry 2oz

$1.00

Buttermilk Curry 4oz

$2.00

Caesar 2oz

$1.00

Caesar 4oz

$2.00

1000 Island 2oz

$1.00

1000 Island 4oz

$2.00

Creamy Jalapeno Vinaigrette 2oz

$1.00

Creamy Jalapeno Vinaigrette 4oz

$2.00

2 oz Salsa

$1.00

4 oz Salsa

$2.00

2 oz Sour Cream

$1.00

4 oz Sour Cream

$2.00

2 Oz Sriracha Aioli

$1.00

4 Oz Sriracha Aioli

$2.00

2 Oz Cajun Rem

$1.00

4 Oz Cajun Rem

$2.00

2 Oz Pico

$1.00

4 Oz Pico

$2.00

Desserts

Enjoy from a selection of homemade delicious desserts.

Homemade Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Homemade, Creamy, Sweet, & Tangy. Best On The Island!

Mud Pie

Mud Pie

$7.00

Warm Double Chocolate Chip Brownie, Served With @ scoops Of Coffee or Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle, and Toasted Walnuts

White Choclate Bread Pudding(Other Fillings May Be added) Please Call

$8.00

Delicious Warm Bread Pudding Filled With Hershey's White Choclate, And Other Secret Ingredients. So Good!

Dessert Special

$7.00

Call or Ask Server For Selection

Ice Cream 2 Scoops

$4.00

2 Scoops of Vanilla or Coffee. - Add Add Whipped Cream, Walnuts And Choclate Sauce for a Upcharge

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$3.00

1 scoop of Vanilla Or Coffee

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Protien

Jerk Chic

$5.00

Grill Chic

$5.00

Mojo Pork

$5.00

Steak

$5.00

Cajun Shrimp

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Cajun Mahi

$6.00

Grilled Mahi

$6.00

Avo

$3.00

Bacon

$2.00

Kid Bacon

$1.00

Draft Beer

DFT ULTRA

$6.00

16 oz DFT Weekly IPA

$6.00

16 oz DFT Weekly

$6.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Budweiser

$4.00

BTL Coors Light

$4.00

BTL Yuengling

$4.00

BTL Miller Lite

$4.00

BTL Corona Extra

$5.00

BTL Corona Light

$5.00

BTL Corona Premier

$5.00

BTL Stella Artois

$5.00

BTL Stella Cidre

$5.00

BTL Modelo Especial

$5.00

BTL Modelo Negra

$5.00

BTL Shock Top

$5.00

BTL Kona Longboard Larger

$5.00

BTL Victory Golden Monkey

$6.00

BTL Funky Buddha

$5.00

Canned Beer

CAN Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

CAN Ancient City Golden Ale

$5.00

CAN Ancient City Golden IPA

$5.00

CAN Bold City Mad Manatee IPA

$5.00

CAN Killer Whale Cream Ale

$5.00

CAN Hazy Little Thing

$5.00

CAN Bold City Dukes Brown Ale

$5.00

Red By The Glass

GLS Pinot Noir - CyclesGladiator

$8.00

GLS Merlot - Bogle

$8.00

GLS Malbec - Alamos

$8.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon - Avalon

$8.00

GLS Red Blend - Apothic Crush

$8.00

GLS House Cabernet

$6.00

Red By The Bottle

BTL Pinot Noir - CyclesGladiator

$25.00

BTL Merlot - Bogle

$25.00

BTL Malbec - Alamos

$25.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Avalon

$25.00

BTL Red Blend - Apothic Crush

$25.00

White By The Glass

GLS Chardonnay - William Hill

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio - Ecco Domani

$8.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc-Nob

$8.00

GLS Riesling - Bex

$8.00

GLS House - White Zinfandel

$6.00

GLS House - Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS House - Moscato

$6.00

White By The Bottle

BTL Chardonnay - William Hill

$25.00

BTL Pinot Grigio - Ecco Domani

$25.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc-Nob

$25.00

BTL Riesling - Bex

$25.00

Champagne By The Glass

GLS Champagne

$8.00

Champagne By The Bottle

BTL Champagne

$25.00

House By The Glass

GLS House Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS House Moscato

$6.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Fun Beverages

Mimosas

$8.00

Pulpoloco Sangria

$6.75

Wine - Lime Margarita

$6.50

Wine - Strawberry Margarita

$6.50

Wine - Mango Margarita

$6.50

High Noon (Assorted Flavors)

$6.00

Cut Water Mint Mojito

$6.50

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coco

$3.00

Water

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mr. Pibb (When Available)

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.75

SOUVENIRS

Back 40 A1A T-Shirt

$20.00

Back 40 A1A Zip Hoodies

$40.00

Back 40 A1A Coffee Mug

$10.00

Back 40 A1A Pint Glass

$8.00

Datil Sauce Sm

$6.00

Datil Sauce Lg

$10.00

OPTIONS

***NO MAKE***

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Back 40 A1A Cafe Serves An Eclectic Mix Of Tex-Mex, vegetarian and Caribbean Fare.

Location

6101 SR-A1A Unit 111, SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL 32080

Directions

