Back 40 A1A 2 6101 A1A S Unit 111
No reviews yet
6101 A1A S Unit 111
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Popular Items
Appetizer
Beer Cheese Queso & Chips
Hot Beer Queso Served With Fresh Pico De Gallo Served With A Mound of Fresh Tortilla Chips
Hummus
Homemade Bleack Bean Hummus Served with Toasted Pita, Carrots, & Celery
Cheese Sticks
Fried Mozzarella Cheese Served With Salsa Or Ranch
Chips /Queso/Salsa
Mound Of Chips With Beer Queso & Salsa
Jerk Chicken Nachos
Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips, Layered With Cheddar Jack Cheese, Jerk Chicken, Black Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Green Onions, Cilantro, Served With Jalapenos & Salsa
Conch Fritters
Cup Gumbo
Shrimp, Chicken, & Andouille Sausage
Gumbo Bowl
Shrimp, Chicken, & Andouille Sausage
SOD Cup
Please Call For Selection
SOD Bowl
Please Call For Selection
Vegiterian Chili-Cup(Seasonal)
Pinto, Kidney, & Black Beans, Diced Carrots, Celery ,Onions, Tomatoes, & Secret Spices. Topped With Shredded Cheese, Green Onions & A Dallop Of Sour Cream
Vegiterian Chile-Bowl(Seasonal)
Pinto, Kidney, & Black Beans, Diced Carrots, Celery ,Onions, Tomatoes, & Secret Spices. Topped With Shredded Cheese, Green Onions & A Dallop Of Sour Cream
Chili And Chips
Salad
Sante Fe Chicken
5 oz of Cajun Chicken, Black Beans, Fresh Corn, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Green Onions, Cilantro, & Southwest Ranch
Shrimp Curry
6 Cajun Shrimp, Toasted Coconut & Homemade Croutons. Yummy Coconut Curry Dressing, Diced Tomatoes, Cashews, Shreeded Cheddar Jack ,Green Onions, & Fresh Cilantro.
Thai Chicken
5 oz of Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peanuts, Diced Tomatoes, Mandarion Oranges, Crispy Rice Noodles, Green Onion, Cilanto, and Thai Peanut Dressing
Southwest Ceasar
Romaine Tossed In Homeade Ceasar, Diced Tomatoes, & Parmesan Cheese. Served with Avaocado, Tortilla Strips, Green Onion, & Cilantro
Side Ceasar Salad
Chopped Romaine, Tossed With Homemade Ceasar Dressing, Shredded Parmesan & Topped with Homemade Croutons
Side House Salad
Chopped Romaine, Diced Tomatoe, Marinated Cucumbers, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Homemade Croutons & Choice Of Dressing
LG House Salad
Chopped Romaine, Diced Tomatoes, Marinated Cucumbers, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Croutons & Choice Of Dressing
Chili Salad (Seasonal)
Crisp Romaine, Diced Tomatoes, Marinated Cucumbers, Shredded Red Cabbage & Carrots, Topped with Our Awesome Vegitarian Chili
Handheld
Cuban
Smoked Ham & Mojo Pork, Swiss Cheese, Yellow Mustard, Mayo & Dill Pickle on a Pressed Hoagie. St. Augustine Favorite!!
Island Ruben
Sliced Turkey, Island Slaw, Melted Swiss, & Thousand Island On Grilled Rye
Shrimp Po'Boy
Cajun Shrimp, Melted Swiss, Cabbage, Topped With Sriracha Aioli On A Toasted Hoagie
Jerk Chicken Press
Jerk Chicken, Melted Swiss, Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Cucumbers, Shredded Lettuce, On A Pressed Hoagie
1/2 Pound Burger
Angus Beef Patty, Served on a Brioche Bun, Cooked MW. Topped With American Or Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Toamato, Red Onion, and Pickles
Turkey Bacon Melt
Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Melted Swiss, & Sriracha Aioli On Grilled Rye
Famous Taco
Jerk Chicken- Single
Jerk Chicken- Meal
Cajun Mahi- Single
Cajun Mahi- Meal
Avocado & Roasted Red Peppers- Single
Avocado & Roasted Red Peppers- Meal
Cajun Shrimp-Single
Cajun Shrimp- Meal
Mojo Pork- Single
Mojo Pork- Meal
Mojo Pork With Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Chimichurri, Creme Fraiche, & Pickled Onions
Combo Tacos
2 Tacos Mixed Choice
Specialty Taco
Dynamite Shrimp- Single
Cheddar Jack, Dyno Slaw, & diced Tomato
Dynamite Shrimp- Meal
Cheddar Jack, Dyno Slaw, & diced Tomato
Chimi Steak- Single
Cheddar Jack, Cotija Cheese, Lettuce, Creama, and Pico
Chimi Steak- Meal
Cheddar Jack, Cotija Cheese, Lettuce, Creama, and Pico
Chimichurri Pork- Single
Cheddar Jack, Cotija Cheese, Chimi Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, & Crema
Chimichurri Pork- Meal
Cheddar Jack, Cotija Cheese, Chimi Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, & Crema
Specialty Combo Tacos
Signature Items-Add Any Protien To One Of Our Delicious Signature Meals To Top It Off!
Taco Meals Include 2 Tacos, Served with a choice of Chips & Salsa, Black Beans & Rice, Zesty Pasta Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Island Slaw, Or Mustard Potato Salad
Signature Item
Island Bowl
Black Beans, Brown Rice, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Salsa, Green Onions, & Cilanto
Wet Burrito
Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed & wrapped with Black Beans, Rice, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Roasted Red Peppers. Smothered In Red Chili Sauce, Topped With More Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Green Onions.
Drunkin' Burrito
Same as Our Wet Burrito, But Smothered in Beer Cheese Queso In Stead Of Chili Sauce
Wraps
Caribbean Wrap
Jerk Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Pineapple, Iceberg, Shredded Cheddar Jack, & Cilanto White Sauce
Sriracha Avocado Wrap
Hickory SmokedTurkey, Avocado, Bacon, Iceberg, Diced Tomato, Swiss, Sriracha Aioli, Wrapped in A Flour Tortilla
Veggie Wrap
Avocado, Black Beans Hummus, Iceburg, Diced Tomato, Marinated Cucumbers, Shredded Cabbage, & Carrots. Roasted Red Peppers, & Creamy Jalapeno Vinaigrette iIn A Spinach Tortilla
Fiesta Mahi
Cajun Mahi, Black Beans, Roasted Corn Salas, Iceberg, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Cilantro White Sauce, In A flour Tortilla
Jerk Ceasar Wrap
Jerk Chicken, Romaine, Dice Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, All wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla
Curry Wrap
Chicken Curry, Romaine, Diced Tomato, Marinated Cucumbers, Shredded Cabbage, & Carrots, Toasted Cocnut, Roasted Cashews, & Buttermilk Coconut Dressing All In A Spinach Tortilla
Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Marinated Steak, Black beans, Roasted Corn Salsa, & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Jerk Chicken Pineapple
Jerk Chicken, Pineapple, & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Sweet Chili Lime Shrimp
Cajun Shrimp, Cooked in Lime Juice, Black Beans, Roasted Red Peppers, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Sweet Chili Lime Sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
Yummy Cheddar Jack Cheese
Kid's
Sliders
2 Burgers With Cheddar & Pickles. Add Bacon for an upcharge
Kids Chicken Taco's
2 Soft Taco's With Grilled Chicken & Cheese
Chicken & Rice Bowl
Grilled Chicken & Rice Topped With Cheese
Kids Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla With Yummy Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar & American Cheeses On Texas Toast- Add Bacon for $1
Kids Pizza
Sides
Dressings
Ranch 2oz
Ranch 4oz
Thai 2oz
Thai 4oz
Buttermilk Curry 2oz
Buttermilk Curry 4oz
Caesar 2oz
Caesar 4oz
1000 Island 2oz
1000 Island 4oz
Creamy Jalapeno Vinaigrette 2oz
Creamy Jalapeno Vinaigrette 4oz
2 oz Salsa
4 oz Salsa
2 oz Sour Cream
4 oz Sour Cream
2 Oz Sriracha Aioli
4 Oz Sriracha Aioli
2 Oz Cajun Rem
4 Oz Cajun Rem
2 Oz Pico
4 Oz Pico
Desserts
Homemade Key Lime Pie
Homemade, Creamy, Sweet, & Tangy. Best On The Island!
Mud Pie
Warm Double Chocolate Chip Brownie, Served With @ scoops Of Coffee or Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle, and Toasted Walnuts
White Choclate Bread Pudding(Other Fillings May Be added) Please Call
Delicious Warm Bread Pudding Filled With Hershey's White Choclate, And Other Secret Ingredients. So Good!
Dessert Special
Call or Ask Server For Selection
Ice Cream 2 Scoops
2 Scoops of Vanilla or Coffee. - Add Add Whipped Cream, Walnuts And Choclate Sauce for a Upcharge
Ice Cream 1 Scoop
1 scoop of Vanilla Or Coffee
Flan (When Available)
Whole Key Lime Pie (Call Ahead 24hrs Only)
Protien
Bottled Beer
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Bud Light
BTL Budweiser
BTL Coors Light
BTL Yuengling
BTL Miller Lite
BTL Corona Extra
BTL Corona Light
BTL Corona Premier
BTL Stella Artois
BTL Stella Cidre
BTL Modelo Especial
BTL Modelo Negra
BTL Shock Top
BTL Kona Longboard Larger
BTL Victory Golden Monkey
BTL Funky Buddha
Canned Beer
Red By The Glass
Red By The Bottle
White By The Glass
White By The Bottle
Champagne By The Glass
Champagne By The Bottle
Fun Beverages
Hot Beverages
Soda
Juice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
6101 A1A S Unit 111, St. Augustine, FL 32080
Photos coming soon!