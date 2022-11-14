Restaurant header imageView gallery

Back 9 Bistro Back 9 Bistro at The Groves

review star

No reviews yet

7924 Melogold Cir.

Land O Lakes, FL 34637

Popular Items

HAM AND CHEESE
ICED TEA
CHICKEN SALAD ON WRAP

N/A BEV

TAP WATER

COFFEE

$2.25

DECAFF

$2.25

ICED TEA

$2.49

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.49

RED BULL

$3.00

RED BULL TROPICAL

$3.00Out of stock

RED BULL SF

$3.00Out of stock

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

BOTTLED SPAKLING WATER

$2.00

HOT TEA

$2.25

MILK

$2.25

GATORADE

$3.00

OJ

$2.25

TOMATO JUICE

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.49

Caffeine Free Coke

$2.49

Monster

$2.49

12 OZ RED BULL

$2.49

BREAKFAST

BIRDIE

$7.99

BLT

$7.99

BRKF CROISSANT

$7.99

BRKF WRAP

$6.99

FRENCH TOAST

$7.99

HOLE IN ONE

$8.99

OMELETTE (CHESSE)

$8.99

ONE EGG

$1.75

SIDE OF BACON

$2.25

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$2.25

SIDE OF TOAST

$1.75

PANCAKES(2)

$3.00

1 EGG (ANY STYLE)

$1.75

2 EGGS (ANY STYLE)

$2.99

BACON (1)

$0.99

BACON (2)

$1.99

BAGEL

$2.99

BRK TOTS

$2.99

FRENCH TOAST

$3.99

FRUIT SIDE

$1.99+

HOME FRIES

$2.99

MUFFIN

$1.99

PANCAKES (2)

$2.99

SAUSAGE PATTY (2)

$2.99

TOAST (2)

$1.99

STARTERS

5 WINGS

$9.99

CAPRESE SALAD

$9.99

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$15.99

CHIC TENDERS W/ FF(4)

$10.99

NACHOS

$10.99

O-RING APP

$7.99

PRETZEL N BEER CHEESE

$8.99

QUESADILLA

$8.99+

SHRIMP BASKET (FF)

$10.99

2 Lb Wings

$10.00

BRUCHETTA

$9.99

8 Wingsw/FF

$10.99

SANDWICHES

B.L.T.

$7.99

BISTRO BURGER

$8.99

CHICKEN SALAD ON WRAP

$8.99

CHICKEN SALAD SAND

$8.99

CLUB SANDWICH

$9.99

FISH TACOS

$10.99

GRILED CHICKEN SAND

$10.49

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

HAM AND CHEESE

$8.99

HOT DOG

$7.49

SHORT RIB SAND

$11.99

TURKEY & CHEESE SAND

$8.99

Country Stlye Ribs

$9.99Out of stock

Tuna Sand/Wrap

$8.99

DINNER SIDES

BAKED POTATO LOADED

$4.99

BAKED POTATO PLAIN

$2.99

BASKET OF FRIES

$3.99

BASKET OF TOTS

$3.99

BASKET ONION RINGS

$7.99

BASKET SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.99

CHICKEN SALAD SCOOP

$3.50

CHILI CUP

$2.99

FRUIT CUP

$2.49

MASHED POTATOES

$2.99

POTATO SALAD

$2.99

SIDE BROCCOLI

$3.99

SIDE GREEN BEANS

$2.99

SIDE SLICED TOMATO (4)

$1.50

SIDE SLAW

$2.99

LAND AND SEA

BAKED SALMON

$15.99

COUNTRY RIBS

$14.99

STEAK

$17.99

SHORT RIB POT ROAST ENTREE

$15.99

SMOTHERED CHICKEN

$12.99

SPECIALS

MEATLOAF

$12.99

MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$8.99

PRIME RIB SANDWICH

$9.99

OPEN FACE PRIME RIB w/side

$9.99

PRIME RIB ENTREE 9oz

$16.99

PULLED PORK

$7.00

TWO TACOS

$7.99

2 FISH TACOS

$8.99

CUBAN SAND W SIDE

$8.99

Pulled Pork Sand

$5.00

PORK Loin

$12.99

LIVER N ONIONS

$12.99

HADDOCK

$14.00

2-Skewers W/Salad And +Choice Of Side

$11.99

2 Lb Wings

$10.00

EGG ROLLS

$8.99

CHICKEN PASTA

$12.99

LEMON CHICKEN

$12.00

BOGO PASTA

$12.99

CHICKEN ALFREDO W SALAD

$12.99

4 TURKEY CHEESE SLIDERS w/side

$6.99

CUCUMBER SALAD

$8.99

WATERMELON SUMMER SALAD

$10.00

STUFFED AVACADO POM

$10.99

TASTING

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Land O Lakes hidden Gem!

Location

7924 Melogold Cir., Land O Lakes, FL 34637

Directions

Gallery
Back 9 Bistro image
Back 9 Bistro image
Back 9 Bistro image

