Back Alley Grill

278 Avenue a Southwest

Winter Haven, FL 33880

STARTERS

Mac Bites

$7.50

CHEESE CURDS

$7.50

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

BASKET OF FRIES

$4.25

TATER TOTS

$5.25

ONION RINGS

$6.25

Mozz

$7.50

WINGS

Wing Basket

$8.00

Vegan

$12.99

10 TRAD WINGS

$12.99

20 TRAD WINGS

$22.99

10 BONELESS WINGS

$10.99

20 BONELESS WINGS

$22.99

Boneless Basket

$8.99

BURGERS

BACK ALLEY BURGER

$8.00

BACON & BLUES BURGER

$10.00

JIM & JUDY'S BIG ASS BURGER

$13.00

LAST CALL BURGER

$10.00

THE WIMPY BURGER

$10.00

THE VEGGIE BURGER

$8.00

SANDWICHES

CLASSIC BLT

$8.50

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$11.95

CHICKEN PHILLY

$9.50

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.50

FRIED PORK TENDERLOIN SANDWICH

$9.50

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$8.50

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

CANNED SODA

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:59 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:59 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:59 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:59 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:59 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

278 Avenue a Southwest, Winter Haven, FL 33880

