Popular Items

Pizzas

Meat

$10.00

BA red sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, canadian bacon, italian sausage, bacon, BA dust

Graffiti

$10.00

BA red sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushroom mix, onion, black olives, red & green bell pepers, BA dust

Custom

$9.50

Build your own pizza

Roni

$9.50

BA red sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, BA dust

BBQ

$10.00

BA sweet barbecue sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese, slow smoked pulled pork, extra drizzle of barbecue sauce, pickles

Hang 10

$9.50

BA red sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, BA dust

Alley Bread

$6.75

Cheese blend (whole milk mozzarella & cheddar cheese), BA dust, served with marinara sauce

Cheese

$8.25

BA red sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese, BA dust

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Buffalo sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese, breaded buffalo chicken, extra drizzle of buffalo sauce, BA dust

Taco

$10.00

Refried beans with salsa, cheese blend (whole milk mozzarella & cheddar cheese), beef, onions, fresh lettuce, tomato mix, crushed nacho cheese chips

Full Moon

$9.50

BA white sauce (ricotta & romano cheese), cheese blend (mozzarella & cheddar cheese), BA dust

BAM

$9.50

BA red sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, BA dust

Italian Sausage

$9.50

BA red sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese, italian sausage, BA dust

Tomato & Basil

$9.50

BA white sauce (riccota & romano cheese), whole milk mozzarella cheese, tomato mix, fresh basil, BA dust

Planter

$10.00

BA red sauce, cheese blend (whole milk mozzarella & cheddar cheese), mushroom mix, red & green bell pepper, onion, tomato mix, black olives, BA dust

Beef

$9.50

BA red sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beef

Drinks

Soda

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

SODA CAN

$1.00

Salads

Side Salad

$3.85

Green leaf lettuce, tomato mix, cheedar cheese, bacon

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.75

David's Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Cheesecake

$4.75

New York Cheesecake

$4.75

Choc Cake

$5.25

Lemoncello Cake

$5.25

Dipping Sauces

Ranch_DS

$0.85

Marinara_DS

$0.85

BBQ_DS

$0.85

Lite Ranch_DS

Italian_DS

Wine Basil Vinaigrette_DS

Blue Cheese_DS

Merchandise

Sticker

$3.00