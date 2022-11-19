Back Deck imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Back Deck 2 West St

No reviews yet

2 West St

Boston, MA 02111

Popular Items

Beet Bacon Goat Cheese

Starters

Mexican Grilled Corn

$8.00Out of stock

Hummus

$12.00

Wings

$14.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

Sausage and Mash

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Grilled Tenders

$12.00

Scallop App

$18.00Out of stock

Thai Chili Wings

$14.00

Tomato Bisque

$8.00

Aspargus with Burratta

$14.00

Backyard Burgers

Beef Burger

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Chickpea Burger

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Mexi Burger

$18.00

Western BBQ Burger

$18.00

Aloha Burger

$18.00

Bellisimo Burger

$18.00

Mexi Turkey Burger

$18.00

Western BBQ Turkey Burger

$18.00

Aloha Turkey Burger

$18.00

Bellisimo Turkey Burger

$18.00

Mexi Veggie Burger

$18.00

Western BBQ Veggie

$18.00

Aloha Veggie Burger

$18.00

Bellisimo Veggie Burger

$18.00

Mexi Chicken Sand

$14.00

Western BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Aloha Chicken Sand

$14.00

Bellisimo Chicken Sand

$14.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Cobb

$14.00

Thai-Style Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Greek

$14.00

BBQ Steak Tip Salad

$28.00

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Beet Bacon Goat Cheese

$14.00

Thai Salad

$14.00

Sides

SD Mashed

$6.00

SD Cornbread

$6.00

SD Rice & Beans

$6.00

SD Broccoli

$6.00

SD House Fries

$6.00

SD Moroccan Carrots

$6.00

SD Coleslaw

$6.00

SD Zucchini

$6.00

SD Gumbo Greens

$6.00

SD Pita Chips

$2.00

Side Rice

$6.00

Large Plates

Grilled Salmon

$30.00

Shrimp Scampi

$34.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$22.00

Grilled Sirloin Tips

$34.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

Strip Steak

$36.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$20.00

Meatloaf

$18.00

Grilled Veggies & Hummus

$14.00

Ribeye Dinner

$48.00Out of stock

Desserts

S'more

$10.00

Snicker Sundae

$10.00

Flourless Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Bowl of Ice Cream

$8.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic

Fountain Soda

$3.00

AJ Rootbeer

$5.00

AJ Cream Soda

$5.00

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$4.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Bottled Still

$5.00

Bottled Sparkling

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Pot of Tea

$5.00

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$4.00

Coffee Drinks

Amaretto CF

$9.00

Back Deck CF

$9.00

Jamesons CF

$9.00

Italian CF

$9.00

Kaluha CF

$9.00

Mocha CF

$9.00

Sambuca CF

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Keoke CF

$9.00

Nutty Choc CF

$9.00

Salads/Fruits/Veggies

Kid Garden Salad

$3.00

Kid Caesar Salad

$5.00

Kid Carrot Sticks

$3.00

Kid Fruit

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Back Deck offers professional backyard grilling in a laid-back city setting. Friends and family meet for charcoal-grilled favorites inspired by the food served at casual cookouts along with porch-perfect cocktails, beer and wine.

Location

2 West St, Boston, MA 02111

Directions

