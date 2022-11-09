Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Latin American
American

Back-Door Grill 6385 KING RD

review star

No reviews yet

6385 KING RD

Marine City, MI 48039

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Blackened Beef Tips

$11.95

Served with zip sauce & onion Straws

Rueben Eggroll

$7.95

Wigleys corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dipping sauce

House made Pretzel Bites

$6.95

Served with maple butter or mustard cheese

Arancini Italian Rice Balls

$6.95Out of stock

Scotch Eggs

$6.95Out of stock

Salads

Caesar

$8.95

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, house crou- tons, house made anchovy Dijon dressing

Garden Salad

$6.95

Crisp Romaine, Spring Mix, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, croutons

Steak House Salad

$11.95

Romaine, Marinated mushrooms, blistered tomatoes, smoked

Maurice Salad

$10.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

Tuna Salad

$8.95

Sandwiches

Char Grilled Burger 8oz

$11.95

Brioche bun, choice of American cheese or Swiss

Perch Reuben

$11.95

Marble rye, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, house made 1000 island

Reuben

$11.95

Wigleys corned beef, on marble rye, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, house made 1000 island

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.95

Toasted Brioche bun, Swiss cheese, bacon, coleslaw

Cuban Sandwich

$9.95Out of stock

Turkey Club

$9.95Out of stock

Gyro Sandwich

$8.95

Chicken Shawarma

$9.95

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Tuna Pita

$9.95

Entrees

Beer Battered Perch

$14.95Out of stock

house fries, house Cole slaw, tartar sauce and lemon

Sautéed Lake Perch

$15.95

served with Buttermilk mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day, lemon caper butter sauce

Shrimp Scampi/Pasta

$14.95

Sautéed shrimp, lemon, garlic butter over angel hair pasta

Oven Baked Mac & Cheese

$11.95

Corkscrew pasta tossed in our house made cheese sauce. Topped with seasoned Bread crumbs

Meatloaf

$12.95

Cod Dinner

$14.95Out of stock

served with Buttermilk mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day, salad or coleslaw

Sidekicks

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

French Fries

$2.95

Farm Fresh Vegetables

$2.95

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Kids Meals

Chicken Strips & Fries

$5.95

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.95

Hamburger & Fries

$5.95

Mac & Cheese

$5.95

P&J

$5.95

Desserts

Banana Foster

$6.95

Cuban Flan

$4.95

Watergate

$2.95Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$4.95

Beverages

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.49

Soda

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Ice Cream Floats

$4.95

Soup

Chicken Pastina

$2.95+

Eggs

BDG Special

$7.99

BDG Mini

$6.99

BDG 3 Meat Special

$9.99

Griddle

BDG Pancakes

$9.99

BDG French Toast

$8.99

Skillets

BDG Pork Roast Hash

$9.99Out of stock

BDG Corned Beef Hash

$9.99

BDG Greek Town Gyros

$9.99

Omelettes

BDG Smothered Omelette

$10.99

Greek Omelette

$9.99

Spinach & Feta

$8.99

Create Your Own

$6.99

Crepes

Crepes

$6.99

Breakfast Sides

Ham

$3.99

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage Links

$3.99

Sausage Patties

$3.99

House Potatoes

$2.99

Pancakes (2)

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Toasted Bagel

$2.29

English Muffin

$2.29

Oatmeal

$2.99

Grits

$2.99

Country Biscuit & Honey

$2.99

Toast & Jelly

$1.99

Turkey Sausage

$4.49

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Egg

$1.50

Drinks

Juice

$2.49+

Milk

$2.49+

Coffee

$2.49

BDG Sandwiches

BDG Sandwich

$5.95

Waffles

BDG Belgian Waffle

$5.99

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.99

Kids Breakfast

1 Egg 1 Meat 1 Toast

$3.95

1 Egg 1 Meat 1 Toast Potatoes

$5.95

2 Pancakes or 2 French Toast

$3.95

2 Pancakes Or French Toast 2 Meat

$5.95

Cold Cereal

$3.95

Breakfast Sides

Dearborn Baked Ham

$3.99

4 Bacon Slices

$3.99

4 Sausage Links

$3.99

House Potatoes

$2.95

2 Pancakes

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Sausage Gravy Cup

$2.99

Toasted Bagel

$2.29

English Muffin

$2.29

Oatmeal

$2.99

Biscuits & Honey

$2.99

Toast & Jelly

$1.99

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy great fresh food!

Location

6385 KING RD, Marine City, MI 48039

Directions

Gallery
Back-Door Grill image
Back-Door Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fin's Eatery & Spirits
orange star4.3 • 1,316
51006 Washington New Baltimore, MI 48047
View restaurantnext
T's Rockin Roadhouse - Columbus, MI
orange star4.4 • 1,174
8826 Gratiot Ave Columbus, MI 48063
View restaurantnext
Penne Lane Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
44905 Morley Drive Clinton Township, MI 48036
View restaurantnext
Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too - Clinton Twp
orange starNo Reviews
34010 Gratiot Ave Clinton Twp, MI 48035
View restaurantnext
Krowl Family Kitchens Llc
orange star5.0 • 18
33140 Groesbeck Hwy Fraser, MI 48026
View restaurantnext
Infinity Hall and Sidebar
orange star4.7 • 93
16650 E 14 Mile Rd Fraser, MI 48026
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Marine City

Riviera Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge
orange star4.3 • 919
475 S Water St Marine City, MI 48039
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marine City
New Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Port Huron
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Macomb
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Clair Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Romeo
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston