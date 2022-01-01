Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Back Door Monkey

97 Reviews

$$

2328 N Miami Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Order Again

Crudo | Chilled

Tuna & octopus ceviche

Tuna & octopus ceviche

$20.00

Avocado, scallions, truffle ponzu, red onions, chives, crispy blue corn tortilla strips.

Crab Salad

Crab Salad

$18.00

Crab, masago, avocado puree, eel sauce, crispy wonton chips, scallions, radish

Avocado Tartare

Avocado Tartare

$16.00

Chilled smashed avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, crispy blue corn tortilla strips, dashi soy.

Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$17.00

Shrimp, tobiko, eel sauce mayo, scallions

Tempura Oyster Mushroom

$16.00

Oyster mushrooms, eel sauce, truffle yuzu mayo, sesame seeds, kizami nori, micro greens, chives.

Hot Kitchen

Edamame

Edamame

$12.00

Hoisin, soy sauce, oyster sauce, garlic, black pepper.

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$14.00

With Sweet chili soy

Shrimp Dumplings Gyozas

Shrimp Dumplings Gyozas

$15.00

Sesame-soy sauce, chili oil.

Sweet & Spicy Pork Belly

Sweet & Spicy Pork Belly

$16.00

Spicy mayo, sweet chili soy.

Shrimp & Oct Dynamite

$16.00

Octopus & shrimp, burnt cream, caramelized onion, peanut-masago mayo.

BDM Fried Rice

BDM Fried Rice

$28.00

24 Hr Braised Pork Belly, shrimp, scallions, shiitake, fried egg, togarashi, lemongrass teriyaki sauce.

Picanha Stone

Picanha Stone

$28.00

Ginger-miso yakitori sauce, chimichurri.

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$22.00

Coconut rice, bok-choy, lemongrass teriyaki.

Sushi

Octopussy Roll

Octopussy Roll

$21.00

Octopus, shrimp tempura, avocado, peanut-masago, eel sauce.

Salmon Belly Maki

Salmon Belly Maki

$19.00

Crab salad, avocado, wasabi, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, bubu arare.

Spicy Hamachi

Spicy Hamachi

$19.00

Hamachi, crab salad, avocado, mango, yuzu-truffle mayo.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$19.00

Tuna, avocado, shrimp tempura, scallions, eel sauce, cucumber, spicy mayo.

General Toki Maki

General Toki Maki

$25.00

Wagyu sirloin steak, shrimp tempura, shiitake teriyaki, avocado, chimichurri mayo.

Pork Belly & Crab Maki

Pork Belly & Crab Maki

$23.00

Crab salad, avocado, spicy mayo, slow cooked pork belly, eel sauce.

Watermelon Tuna Maki

Watermelon Tuna Maki

$19.00

Watermelon, avocado, shrimp tempura, scallions, eel sauce, cucumber, spicy mayo.

Californa Roll

Californa Roll

$16.00

Crab salad, scallion, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tobiko.

N/A Beverages

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.50
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.50
Still Water 500 ML

Still Water 500 ML

$3.00
Sparkling Water 500 ML

Sparkling Water 500 ML

$3.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$6.00
Red Bull SF

Red Bull SF

$5.00

TEQUILA

JIMADORES DT

$0.84

WHISKEY

JW BLACK DT

$2.28

GIN

NEW AMSTENDAR DT

$0.47

VODKA

SVEDKA DT

$0.21

RUM

CAPITAN MORGAN DT

$0.85

CAPITAN MORGAN WHITE DT

$0.79
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

2328 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

Back Door Monkey image
Back Door Monkey image
Back Door Monkey image

