Back Forty Smokehouse

8021 MAIN STREET

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX 76182

Order Again

Popular Items

Sliced Brisket
Brisket Sandwich
2 Meat Combination Plate

Appetizers

Onion Rings *

Onion Rings *

$6.50+

Fried Pickles *

$6.50

Salads

Cobb Salad *

$13.00

avocado, bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, chives & tomatoes

Small House Salad *

$5.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese

Drink

$2.49

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Souvenir Cup with Drink

$3.99

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$8.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

German Sausage Sandwich

$8.00

Jalapeno Sausage Sandwich

$8.00

Boneless Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.00

Boneless Turkey Breast Sandwich

$8.00

Drink

$2.49

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Souvenir Cup with Drink

$3.99

Souvenir Cup

$1.99

Plates

Sliced Brisket Plate

$14.75

With 2 Sides Or Fries

Chopped Brisket Plate

$13.75

With 2 Sides Or Fries

Pork Rib Plate

$13.50

With 2 Sides Or Fries

Pulled Pork Plate

$12.00

With 2 Sides Or Fries

German Sausage Plate

$12.50

With 2 Sides Or Fries

Jalapeno Sausage Plate

$12.50

With 2 Sides Or Fries

Boneless Turkey Breast Plate

$13.00

With 2 Sides Or Fries

Boneless Chicken Breast Plate

$12.00

With 2 Sides Or Fries

Drink

$2.49

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Souvenir Cup with Drink

$3.99

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Mac & Cheese with German Sausage

Kids Burger *

$7.50

Small Burger with Fries Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese *

$7.50

With Fries

Kids Tenders *

$7.50

With Fries

Kids BBQ Plate

$8.50

Kids Rib Plate

$10.00

Kid Cup

$1.00

Drink

$2.49

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Souvenir Cup with Drink

$3.99

Texas Favorites

Big Baked Potato

$7.00

Butter, Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream , Chives

Chicken Fried Steak *

$13.00

Buttermilk Battered with 2 sides or Fries

Smithfield Burger *

$13.00

Double Meat, Lettuce, Pickles, Cheese, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo

Smithfield Burger (No Sides) *

$10.00

Double Meat, Lettuce, Pickles, Cheese, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo

BBQ Baked Potato with Meat

$11.50

Drink

$2.49

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Souvenir Cup with Drink

$3.99

Vegetable Plate

$9.00

Sides

Pinto Beans

$3.50+

Pinto Beans with Bacon

Green Beans

$3.50+

Green Beans with Bacon

Sweet Ranch BBQ Beans

$3.50+

Sweet Ranch BBQ Beans

Mac & Cheese

$3.50+

Potato Salad

$3.50+

Cole Slaw

$3.50+

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50+

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$3.50+

Fresh Cut Fries *

$3.50+

NA Beverages

Drink

$2.49

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Souvenir Cup with Drink

$3.99

Souvenir Cup

$1.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Watermelon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Specialty Food

Smoked Grilled Cheese *

$15.00

Nachos *

$15.00

Drink

$2.49

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Souvenir Cup with Drink

$3.99

Extras

12 Pack of Buns

$7.50

Loaf of Bread

$3.50

Beef Scraps for Dogs

$3.00

Buns

$0.75

Toast

$0.25

2 oz. Dressing

$0.25

Pickles & Onions

Spicy Sauce

Plasticware

Combination Plates

2 Meat Combination Plate

$16.50

3 Meat Combination

$18.00

2 Meat - All Ribs

$19.50

3 Meat - All Ribs

$22.00

Drink

$2.49

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Souvenir Cup with Drink

$3.99

Family Packs

BBQ Special

$36.00

Texas Pork Ribs Pack

$48.00

Yard Bird Pack

$31.00

Meat By The Pound

Sliced Brisket

$25.00

Chopped Brisket

$22.00

Pork Ribs

$20.00

Boneless Chicken Breast

$17.00

German Sausage

$18.00

Jalapeno Sausage

$18.00

Boneless Turkey Breast

$19.00

Pulled Pork

$17.00

Drink

$2.49

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Souvenir Cup with Drink

$3.99

Sweet Tooth

Peach Cobbler

$3.50+

Banana Pudding

$3.50+

Sauce and Rub

1/2 Pint Sauce

$2.75

Pint of Sauce

$4.50

Quart of Sauce

$8.00

Brisket Rub

$11.00

Pepper Sauce

$5.00

Extras

12 Pack of Buns

$7.50

Loaf of Bread

$3.50

Beef Scraps for Dogs

$3.00

Toast

$0.25

Buns

$0.75

2 oz. Dressing

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

May 6, 2013 was the day it all started. That's the day North Richland Hills welcomed a new business in town, and that's the day we started serving our BBQ out of a 100-year-old feed store. Since then, we've become known as one of the best places in town.

Website

Location

8021 MAIN STREET, NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX 76182

Directions

