Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Bagels

Back Home Bagels

review star

No reviews yet

4041 PA-309 Suite 103

Schnecksville, PA 18078

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Bagels

Please be specific on what bagels you would like --- Plain • Everything • Caramelized Onion • Jalapeño Cheddar Poppy • Sesame • French Toast • Blueberry • Caramel Apple • Honey Wheat • Garlic & Herb Asiago • Chocolate Chip • Egg • Cinnamon Raisin • Garden Veggie & Spinach • Salt • Cranberry Orange • Pumpernickel • Seasonal

Single Bagel (NO SPREAD)

$1.00

Bagel with Spreads

$3.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Meat & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Meat & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Meat, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Veggie, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers & Tomatoes

Signature Breakfast Sandwiches

Monte Cristo

$8.00

Grilled Boar's Head maple ham and maple turkey, lacey Swiss and fried egg, with cinnamon sugar maple butter on a French Toast bagel

The Postman

The Postman

$8.00

Au jus dipped Boar's Head London-port roast beef, fried egg, Wisconsin cheddar and bacon horseradish cream cheese on a caramelized onion bagel

Squad Car

$8.00

Grilled Boar's Head pastrami, applewood bacon, fried egg, sharp cheddar, tomato and Thousand Island dressing on a pumpernickel bagel

Hair Of The Dog

$9.00

Grilled Boar's Head buffalo chicken, avocado, applewood bacon, fried egg, pico de gallo, chipotle gouda and chipotle ranch on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bagel

Carnivore Kid

Carnivore Kid

$8.00

Grilled pork roll, sausage, fried egg and cooper sharp American on a toasted everything bagel

Just Keep Swimming

Just Keep Swimming

$11.00

Nova lox, fried egg, cucumber, tomato, red onion, avocado and garlic & chive cream cheese on your choice of bagel

Cocky Balboa

$8.00

Boar's Head EverRoast chicken, pepperoni, candied bacon, fried egg, picante provolone and Boar's Head deli dressing on your choice of bagel

The Howler

$10.00

Braised short rib, shaved turkey pastrami, balsamic red onion jam, fried egg and muenster cheese with garlic mayo

Chunk Love

$9.00

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Chipotle Gouda, Pepperhouse Gourmaise, Cherry Peppers & Fried Egg

Jive Turkey

$8.00

Boar's Head Salsalito Turkey, Candied Bacon, Fried Egg, 3 Pepper Colby Jack, Banana Peppers & Jalapeno Mayo on your choice of a bagel!

Back Home Signature Sandwiches

Served with chips & pickle
Bipiddy Bop

Bipiddy Bop

$9.00

Grilled Boar's Head cappy, Genoa hard salami, pepperoni, sharp provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, olive oil and aged balsamic glaze

Knock Around Club

$10.00

Boar's Head deluxe roast beef, oven gold turkey, Boar's Head deluxe ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard

Jo Mamma

$9.00

Grilled Boar's Head bold salsalito turkey, chipotle gouda, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo and chimichurri mayo

Yea Mon

$9.00

Grilled Boar's Head teriyaki chicken, grilled pineapple, chipotle gouda and citrus guava BBQ pulled

Zeppy

$9.00

Grilled oven gold turkey, basil lemon pesto, roasted red peppers, baby spinach, olive relish, sharp provolone and Boar's Head deli dressing

The Fuzz

The Fuzz

$9.00

Grilled Boar's Head blazing buffalo style chicken breast, applewood bacon, 3 pepper Colby jack, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch and avocado

Big Bad Wolf

$9.00

Grilled Boar's Head honey maple ham, Taylor pork roll, Boar's Head cappy, sweet peppers, cooper sharp American, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Ginger Bread Man

$10.00

Grilled Boar's Head pastrami, cooper sharp American, coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, red onion and roasted garlic mayo

Back Home Cheesesteak

Back Home Cheesesteak

$10.00

Grilled Boar's Head roast beef, caramelized onions, sweet peppers, Wisconsin cheddar and roasted garlic mayo

Three Cheese

$8.00

Muenster cheese, Wisconsin cheddar and crumbled goat cheese on grilled whole wheatberry bread

Troll King Cuban

$9.00

Marinated pulled pork, Boar's Head maple ham, spicy sweet Wickle's Pickles, lacey Swiss and pepperhouse gourmaise

Gilley

$10.00

Au jus dipped Boar's Head London-port roast beef, melted lacey Swiss, caramelized onions and horsey sauce, served with au jus

Tree Hugger

$9.00

Balsamic grilled Portobello, roasted red peppers, spinach, picante provolone and Boar's Head roasted garlic hummus

G.O.A.T.

$9.00

Boar's Head teriyaki chicken, coleslaw, banana peppers, candied bacon, goat cheese and cranberry wasabi ranch

You’ll See

You’ll See

$11.00

Braised short rib, shaved pastrami, applewood bacon, red onion jam, smoked bleu cheese crumbles and 3 pepper Colby jack cheese with pepperhouse gourmaise

Chicka Boom Boom

$9.00

Boar's Head EverRoast Chicken, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch dressing

Sloppy Joloppy

$9.00

Turkey Pastrami, slaw, 1000 island dressing, candied bacon, tomato & herb mozzarella

Sunshine Club

$9.00

Grilled Boar's Head EverRoast Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sharp Provolone, Spinach, Tomato & Balsamic Glaze

Rugrats Menu

Tommy (Grilled Cheese)

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

Ham Chuckie (Hot Ham & Cheese)

$6.00

Ham & cheese

Reptar (1E&C)

$6.00

1 egg & cheese

Phil & Lil (PB&J)

$6.00

PB&J

Specials

Breakfast Special

$9.00

Lunch Special

$9.00

Create Your Own Sandwich

CYO Comes with Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Sauce -- Served with chips & pickle (PLEASE SELECT LETTUCE and/or TOMATO IF YOU WANT IT -- otherwise we WILL NOT put it on) MEAT & CHEESE Only - Comes with Meat & Cheese -- served with chips & pickle

CYO Sandwich

$8.00

CYO Comes with Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Sauce -- Served with chips & pickle

Meat and Cheese ONLY

$7.00

MEAT & CHEESE Only - Comes with Meat & Cheese -- served with chips & pickle

BLT

$7.00

All time classic -- Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with mayo -- comes with chips and a pickle

Salads

Back Home Cobb Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, shredded cheese blend, cucumber, chopped tomato, carrot, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg and croutons with a choice of Boar's Head ham and turkey, Mediterranean chicken salad or balsamic tuna salad

Strawberry Fields

$8.00

Mixed greens and spinach, fresh strawberries, candied pecans, walnuts, craisins, red onion and crumbled goat cheese

Mariachi Chopped

Mariachi Chopped

$10.00

Boar's Head salsalito turkey and buffalo chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, 3 pepper Colby jack, southwest croutons and chipotle ranch

Granny Blues

$10.00

Boar's Head London-port roast beef or EverRoast chicken, crumbled bacon, granny smith green apple slices, applewood smoked bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, dried cranberries and walnuts over mixed greens, served with your choice of dressing

How You Doin'

$9.00

Fresh spring mix, sliced tomato, herb mozzarella, red onion, crumbled goat cheese, cucumber, olives, balsamic reduction & basil vinaigrette

Sides/ Extras

Soup Of The Day

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Red Skin Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Herr's Bag of Chips

$2.25

Side Bacon

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Bakery

Cherry Turnover

$4.00

Apple Turnover

$4.00

Blueberry Turnover

$4.00

Cinnamon Swirl

$4.00

Blueberry Croissant

$4.00

Strawberry Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Cookies

$1.50Out of stock

Muffins

$4.00

Cupcakes

$4.00

Banana Bread With Chocolate Chips

$1.00

Pumpkin Roll

$1.00Out of stock

Beverages

Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.00

Bottled Drink

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Premium Water

$2.25

Monster

$3.00

Nantucket

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

A- Treat

$0.75Out of stock

Zimmerman's

$1.00

Cold Dunkin Coffee/Starbucks Coffee

$3.25

DeathWish Cold Brew

$4.00

Coffee

Small Coffee

$1.50

Medium Coffee

$2.00

Large Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! PLEASE NOTE: BE CONSIDERATE WHEN ASKING FOR ADDITIONS IN SPECIAL REQUESTS. ANY ORDERS PLACED ONLINE WITH SPECIAL REQUESTS ARE SUBJECT TO UPCHARGE AT THE TIME OF PICK UP.

Website

Location

4041 PA-309 Suite 103, Schnecksville, PA 18078

Directions

