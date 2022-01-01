Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Back to the 80s Cafe & More 4755 S. Maryland Pkwy

review star

No reviews yet

4755 S. Maryland Pkwy

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Retail

1989 baseball

$9.99

Action allstars

$9.99

All my children

$9.99

Awesome all stars

$9.99

Baseball puzzle and cards

$9.99

Dog tags

$19.99

Donruss baseball

$9.99

E.T head knocker

$99.99

Ernest

$299.99

Fire n rescue squad

$19.99

Garbage kids

$19.99

Go bots

$199.99

Goofy

$99.99

Grubby

$99.99

Guess who

$19.99

Jabba the hut

$399.99

Laser kit

$199.99

Le clip

$99.99

Leaders baseball

$9.99

Major league baseball

$9.99

Mickey mouse

$99.99

Mini return tods

$19.99

Nerds

$1.99

Peewee view master

$99.99

Pins

$3.99

Pog

$0.50

Power suits spaceship

$59.99

Raffle

$1.00

Rainbow brite

$299.99

Slap bracelete

$1.00

Solar shades

$19.99

Starwars clip

$39.99

Starwars costume and mask

Tops baseball cards

$9.99

Toxic high

$9.99

Urkle

$299.99

Poster

$19.99

Bubble Gum Cig

$4.99Out of stock

Cereal boxes

$19.99

Pop Rocks

$1.99

Lunch/Dinner

Andre the Giant Burger

$26.99

Awesome Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Savory Grillled Chicken Breast, Melted Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served On Rye Bread With Garlic Aioli

Culture Club Sandwich

$9.99

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, turkey, cheddar cheese and mayo served on a toasted sourdough bread

Doc Brown Burger

$10.99

1/3 lb. certified angus ground beef on a toasted bun with garlic aioli, red onion, tomato, lettuce and pickle

Grown Up Grilled Cheese & Ham

$8.99

Cheddar, swiss and pepper jack cheese, Grilled Ham melted between thick slabs of Texas Toast

Monte Cristo

$9.99

Ham, swiss cheese & dijonnaise on Texas toast, battered & fried then dusted with powdered sugar & served with strawberry preserves

Paul Reuben Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled pastrami and melted swiss cheese piled high with house made sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, served on a toasted marble rye bread

Risky Business burger

$11.99

1/3 lb. certified angus ground beef, sliced jalapeno, pepper jack cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato & pickle planks, served on a toasted bun with gralic aioli

Rockys Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Seasoned Tri Tip, Sauteed onions & peppers, melted mozzerella cheese, served on a toasted hoagie with garlic aioli

Smokey & The Bandit Burger

$12.99

1.3 lb. certified angus ground beef, bacon, fried onion ring, bbq sauce, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, side pickle plank served on a toasted bun with garlic aioli

Nicholes Spaghetti & Meat Balls

$12.99

Chicken Parm

$12.99

Breakfast

Breakfast club sandwich

$7.99

French toast busters

$4.99

Let go of my waffles

$4.99

The fixx

$7.99

Big Breakfast Bowl

$13.99

Appetizers

French fries

$3.99

Mozzarella sticks

$7.99

Pastrami chili cheese fries

$13.99

Tetris tots

$3.99

Wings

Chili Cheese Tots

$9.99

Adult chicken strips

$9.99

Sampler platter

$14.99

Zucchini bites

$6.99

Vegetarian

Gremlin burger

$11.99

Vegie wings

Big kid grilled cheese

$7.99

Big kids cheese pizza

$7.99

New Wave Salads

Awesome Cobb Salad

$12.99

Crisp bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, crispy fried chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado and blue cheese dressing

Drinks

Adult fountain drink

$2.43

Slush puppie

$4.99

Can & bottle drinks

Water

$1.99

Soda bottles

$3.99

Kids meals

Kids Burger

$8.99

includes fresh fruit and fries or tots and dessert

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.99

includes fresh fruit and fries or tots and dessert

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

includes fresh fruit and fries or tots and dessert

Kids grilled cheese

$8.99

Kids Hotdog

$8.99

Kid Drinks

Yoohoo

$1.00

Hi Ci

$1.00

Squeeze it

$1.00Out of stock

Kid fountain drink

$1.00

Milkshakes

Captain Crunch

$6.99

cereal blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and caramel

E.T.

$6.99

Chocolate peanut butter ice cream, topped with whipped cream and Reese's Pieces

Madonna

$6.99

Chocolate chip ice cream swirled with caramel & cinnamon topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar bugles

Vanilla

$5.99

Chocolate

$5.99

Strawberry

$5.99

Franken Berry

$4.99

Count Chocula

$4.99

BooBerry

$4.99

Slimmer milkshake

$9.99

Coconut pineapple

$4.99

Karma chameleon

$5.99

Ice cream

Vanilla

Chocolate

Strawberry

Pistachio

Rocky Road

Chocolate Malted Crunch

Mint Chip

Black Cherry

Rainbow Sherbert

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip

Banana Nut

Coconut Pineapple

Cotton Candy

Bubble gum

Rainbow sherbert

Desserts

Captain Crunch Cake Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.99

Captain Crunch cereal ground like flour and baked into a cake, then deep fried, and made in an ice cream sanwich topped with house made caramel

Ziggy Piggy Challenge

$29.99

Cake and dozen scoops of ice cream topped with whipped cream and all the toppings

The ghostbusters

$8.99

Deep fried peanut butter & jelly sandwich

$3.99

The Stranger Thing

$5.99

Smoothies

Cruel Summer Banana

$5.99

Banana Smoothie topped with a slice of Banana

Mango Groove

$5.99

Mango Smoothie Topped with a slice of Banana

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

$5.99

Strawberry Smoothie topped with a Strawberry

The Pina Colad

$5.99

Pineapple Coconut Smoothies topped with a Pineapple Slice

Refreshers

Dragon fruit

$3.99

Watermen cucumber

$3.99

Strawberry refresher

$3.99

Mango peach

$3.99

Special

Unlv 6 piece wing

$5.99

Unlv 10 piece wing

$9.99

Ernest P. Melt

$9.99

Homemade Garlic Bread Sticks

$6.99

Alf burger

$11.99

Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Jalapeño ranch

$0.50

1000 island

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Garlic aioli

$0.50

Table#

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

51

52

53

54

55

56

57

58

59

60

61

62

63

64

65

66

67

68

69

70

71

72

73

74

75

Specialty drinks

Purple Rain

$7.00

Rio

$10.00

Iron maiden

$6.00

Thriller

$7.00

Material girl

$8.00

Cyndi lauper

$7.00

David bowie

$7.00

Jack burton

$7.00

Kiss

$10.00

Blue Monday

$40.00

HH Food

Wings & Fries

$9.00

Corndogs & Fries

$7.00

Chorros

$7.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$7.00

Full Fries

$4.00

Full Tots

$4.00

HH Beer

Busch 16oz

$2.00

Bud light bottle

$4.00

Budweiser bottle

$4.00

Budweiser bucket

$20.00

Bud light bucket

$20.00

HH Shots

Cherry shooter

$4.00

Rebel yell (beer and shot)

$5.00

Sigma Delta Alpha

$5.00

Candy

Fun Dip

$1.99

Candy

$0.99Out of stock

Hubba bubba

$4.99Out of stock

Now or later

$0.99

Grandmas

$0.99

Crazy pop straws

$3.99

Cocktails

Purple rain

$4.00

Rio

$5.00

Iron maiden

$3.00

Cyndi lauper

$4.00

Thriller

$4.00

David bowie

$4.00

Material girl

$4.00

Jack burton

$4.00

Special

Free tots

Sigma delta alpha

Souvenir

Bottle Opener

$6.99

menu

$2.99

Sticker

$7.99

80s T shirt

Small

$29.99

Medium

$29.99

Large

$29.99Out of stock

X large

$29.99Out of stock

XX large

$29.99Out of stock

Hats

Black hats

$29.99

Visors

$9.99

Food

Chili cheese tots

$9.99

Mozzarella sticks

$7.99

Zucchini bites

$6.99

Wings

Adult chicken strips

$9.99

Meatless boneless wings

Fried mushroom

$6.99

Fried Mac and cheese bites

$6.99

Fried jalapeño bites

$6.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

80s Themes Restaurant & Bar

Website

Location

4755 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Directions

Gallery
Back to the 80s Cafe & More image
Back to the 80s Cafe & More image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunrise Coffee
orange star4.5 • 1,383
3130 E Sunset Rd Las Vegas, NV 89120
View restaurantnext
Golden Fog Coffee
orange star4.9 • 107
1300 S Casino Center Blvd Unit 110 Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Mothership Coffee Roasters - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 147
1028 Fremont St Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Las Vegas - 25 Las Vegas
orange starNo Reviews
9500 S Eastern Ave Las Vegas, NV 89123
View restaurantnext
Baguette Cafe - 10604 S Eastern Ave Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
10604 South Eastern Avenue Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
A Taste of Coffee - 10720 S. Eastern Ave, Suite 120
orange starNo Reviews
10720 S. Eastern Ave, Suite 120 Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston