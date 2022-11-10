Back Unturned Brewing Co.

Restaurant header imageView gallery

516 Brooklyn Ave

San Antonio, TX 78015

Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni
Twice Baked Chicken Wings
Caesar

Appetizers

Focaccia

$8.00

Italian table bread, herb oil, balsamic vinegar

Charred Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Herb roasted sprouts, chopped bacon, spicy honey mustard

Caprese

$9.00+

Hand pulled mozzarella, heirloom tomato, marinated basil, balsamic reduction

Bruchetta

$8.00

Basil, fresh tomato, garlic, onion, toasted sourdough

Sauces/Dressings

$0.50

Beer Twists

$8.00

Ranch

$0.50

Wings

Twice Baked Chicken Wings

$18.00

Served by the pound with ranch

Pizza w/ Red Sauce

Cheese Pizza

$6.00+

Mozzarella

Margherita

$8.00+

Mozzarella, marinated basil

Classic Pepperoni

$8.50+

Mozzarella, artisan pepperoni

Campagnola

$9.00+

Mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted peppers and onions

Spicy Hawaiian

$9.50+

Mozzarella, bacon, fresh red onion, fresh jalapenos, pineapple habanero glaze

Vegetable Primavera

$9.00+

Mozzarella, baby spinach, baby heirlooms, roasted peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Pizza w/ White Sauce

Pepperoni Gorgonzola

$9.50+

Mozzarella, pepperoni, gorgonzola, balsamic reduction

Buffalo Chicken

$9.50+

Mozzarella, herb roasted chicken, gorgonzola, Frank's Red Hot

Prosciutto Mushroom

$9.50+

Mozzarella, mushroom, prosciutto, parmigiano, truffled walnuts

Spinach Artichoke

$9.50+

Mozzarella, spinach, marinated 'chokes, feta

Chicken Dijon

$10.00+

Mozzarella, chicken, bacon, roasted onion, cheddar, honey mustard

Formaggio e Bacon

$10.00+

Mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano, bacon, rosemary, cracked peppercorns

Specialty Pizza

Mother Nature

$9.50+

Cilantro pesto, baby spinach, mushroom, red onion, baby heirloom, feta

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00+

Ranch, mozzarella, herb roasted chicken, bacon, cherry tomatoes, cheddar

Build Your Own Pizza

$6.00+

Select you own sauce, cheese and toppings

Salads

Garden

$6.00+

Vegetarian, Mixed greens, baby heirlooms, cucumber, kalamata, red onion, croutons, cilantro vinaigrette

Caesar

$6.00+

Romaine, parmigiano, prosciutto, croutons, jalapeno lime caesar dressing

Strawberry Balsamic

$6.00+

Vegetarian, Mixed greens, Driscoll strawberries, mozzarella, croutons, spicy candied walnuts, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach and Mushroom

$6.00+

Vegetarian, Baby spinach, red onion, mushroom, gorgonzola, truffled walnuts, red wine vinaigrette

Bacon and Bleau

$6.00+

Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, baby heirlooms, bacon, gorgonzola, honey mustard

Desserts

Peanut Butter Cup Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Dark chocolate chips, peanut butter cup filling

Lunch Sandwich

Chicken Breast, Havarti cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce, red onion and chipotle lime crema on a focaccia bun. Served with a side of Zapps chips.

Lunch Sandwich

$14.00

To-Go Beer

4 Packs

CAN 4 Day

$8.00

CAN Belgian Blonde

$7.50

CAN Bock Unturned

$7.50

CAN Come & Drink It

$7.50

Can Dream Juice

$8.50

CAN Growler

$10.00+

CAN Hawaii 210

$8.50

CAN Kiss My Razz

$7.50Out of stock

CAN Kolsh

$7.00

CAN Liberty

$8.50

CAN Nightmare Before

$9.50

CAN Red Team Go

$8.00

CAN Rio de Leche

$9.00

CAN Riverwalk Pale Ale

$7.50

CAN Tussle in the Hay

$9.00

Premium Growler

$18.00+

CAN Backtobertfest

$7.50

CAN Experimental IPA

$8.50

Cold Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet or Unsweetned

Canned Soda

$2.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Sprite

Summer Moon Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew Coffee w/ sweet cream

Milk/Choco Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Juice

$2.00

Wine

Chasing Lions- Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Pinot Noir

Karl Josef- Riesling

$10.00+

Riesling

Lone Birch- Pinot Gris

$10.00+

Peirano Estate- Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Prosecco

$8.00

Prosecco Bottle

$20.00

Saumur- Chenin Blanc

$10.00+Out of stock

Sea Enchantress- Red Blend

$10.00+

Veterans Day

Riverwalk

$2.50

Come & Drink It

$2.50

Belgian Blonde

$2.50

Pumpkin

$2.50

4 Day IPA

$2.50

Liberty

$2.50

Kiss My Razz

$2.50

Experimental IPA

$2.50

Hawaii 210

$2.50

Red Team Go

$2.50

Backtoberfest

$2.50

Bock

$2.50

Shirts

Back Unturned Brewing Co. t-shirts

Grunt- Hold My Beer

$30.00

Grunt- Alcohol Sanitizes

$30.00

Grunt- Plain Black

$30.00

Grunt- Redacted Flag

$30.00

Come & Drink It

$25.00

Dream Juice Tanks

$25.00

Plain Black

$25.00

Plain Black- Womens

$25.00

Beer Membership

$25.00+

Glassware

16oz Craft Master Glass

$5.00

10oz Tulip

$5.00

.5 Liter Mug

$10.00

1 Liter Mug

$16.00

SBS Glass

$7.00

Growler

64oz Drink Tank Growler

$75.00

Keg Cap- Growler Dispenser

$45.00

Co2 Catridges 6-pack

$20.00

Growler Cap- replacement

$9.00

Hats

Flat Bill

$30.00

Baseball

$30.00

Snapback

$30.00

Button Downs

BUBCO Brewers Shirts

$40.00

Stickers

Stickers

$1.00

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Back Unturned Brewing Co. is the dream I did not turn my back on! We appreciate you and hope to inspire you to pursue your dream. Cheers! Ricardo A. Garcia

Website

Location

516 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78015

Directions

